Aaron Rodgers reveals the 2 Packers players making him reconsider retirement

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is widely expected to be approaching the end of his NFL career. The 38-year-old signed a two-year extension with the Packers in what was believed to be his final contract in the league. On Wednesday, however, Rodgers revealed he may not be ready to ride off into retirement just yet. Rodgers was asked whether the emergence of Packers’ rookie wide receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs is impacting his thoughts on retiring, and he gave a rather surprising response, via Matt Schneidman.
Packers sign LB Eric Wilson off Saints practice squad

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers make an addition this week before heading off to London signing LB Eric Wilson off the Saints practice squad. He takes the roster spot left open when the team placed OL Caleb Jones on the NFI list last week. Wilson will help fill...
‘Both guys can be ‘dudes’: Aaron Rodgers’ comments on Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson will excite Packers fans

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers offense have had a slow start to the 2022 season. It’s clear Rodgers is working on figuring things out with his new cast of wide receivers, which has been quite a tall task considering the team traded away Davante Adams this offseason. Still, that hasn’t stopped the Packers from jumping out to a 3-1 start on the season.
Packers’ most pleasant surprise through first 4 weeks of 2022 NFL season

After a terrible Week 1 loss to the division-rival Minnesota Vikings, the Green Bay Packers turned their season around and now sit near the top of the NFC at 3-1. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers’ 2022 offense hasn’t reached the heights of years past yet, but it is an improving unit that seems to get better every game. The offense included the team’s biggest disappointment thus far, first-round wide receiver Christian Watson, but it also is home to the team’s most pleasant surprise. Rookie Romeo Doubs’ 2022 season is off to a great start. The fourth-round WR is improving by the game, and he is making a case to be the team’s new No. 1 pass-catching option. Here is why the Packers’ Romeo Doubs is the franchise’s most pleasant surprise through the first 4 weeks of the 2022 NFL season.
