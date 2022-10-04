ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

New Packers LB Eric Wilson is getting a back-to-back trip to London

One week after going to London as a member of the New Orleans Saints, linebacker Eric Wilson is headed back overseas with his new team, the Green Bay Packers. Wilson, who was on the team’s practice squad, traveled with the Saints to London to play the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last Sunday. The Packers signed him off the practice squad on Tuesday, and now he’s headed back to London as a member of Green Bay’s 53-man roster.
