Aaron Rodgers says potential Lambeau Field name change is 'definitely possible’
Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers, is the second-oldest stadium in the NFL behind Chicago’s Soldier Field. In August, the Cincinnati Bengals renamed their home venue Paycor Stadium. Could iconic Lambeau Field, opened in 1957, get a name change, too?. When the topic of selling naming rights...
Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 5 vs. Giants in London
With a Green Bay Packers Week 5 game scheduled against the New York Giants in London, a lot of eyes will be on this game. Ahead of the Packers-Giants game, we’ll be making our Packers Week 5 predictions. The Packers have started off the season 3-1 and are coming...
Another cryptic Odell Beckham Jr. tweet could make him Packers bound
Is a recent Odell Beckham Jr. tweet a sign he wants to play with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers?. While the Green Bay Packers were playing against the New England Patriots in Week 4, a certain free-agent wide receiver was watching closely. Three-time Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr....
Packers vs. Giants in London: 12 stats about the NFL International Series
Back in 2007, the NFL played its first regular season game outside the U.S. as part of the NFL International Series. The series started with games in London, expanded to Mexico a decade later, and on November 13 this season will play its first game in Munich, Germany (Seattle vs. Tampa Bay).
Jim Leonhard explains reasons behind Wisconsin's blowout losses, goal for Badgers in Week 6
Jim Leonhard enters Week 6 as interim head coach for Wisconsin, stepping to the helm after Paul Chryst was fired on Sunday. Leonhard also gets the unenviable task of trying to turn things around after back-to-back blowout losses in B1G play. Beyond those two losses, the Badgers are 0-3 so...
New Packers LB Eric Wilson is getting a back-to-back trip to London
One week after going to London as a member of the New Orleans Saints, linebacker Eric Wilson is headed back overseas with his new team, the Green Bay Packers. Wilson, who was on the team’s practice squad, traveled with the Saints to London to play the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last Sunday. The Packers signed him off the practice squad on Tuesday, and now he’s headed back to London as a member of Green Bay’s 53-man roster.
What to know from Packers' first injury report of Week 5
The Green Bay Packers released the team’s first injury report of Week 5 on Wednesday. The Packers are preparing to play the New York Giants on Sunday in London. A final injury report with injury designations will arrive on Friday. Here’s what to know from the first injury report:...
