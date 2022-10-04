Read full article on original website
Related
khqa.com
QPL's public use computers available again
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The public computers at the Quincy Public Library are once again available to use. That also means the public can fax, print, and scan documents. A public copier that has faxing capabilities is available in the library lobby, and the printing machine is in the reference department. Additionally, the document station near the library's "ASK HERE" desk provides a convenient way to scan, save, or send documents.
khqa.com
Adams Electric employees compete in Lineworker’s Safety Rodeo
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Line workers from Adams Electric Cooperative on Wednesday, Sept. 28 participated in a friendly competition that puts their skills to the test in the annual Lineworker’s Safety Rodeo. Fourteen teams from 12 electric co-ops, one municipal electric utility, and one team of Lincoln Land...
khqa.com
Trick-or-Treat in the District
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — If you're looking for somewhere to take your little ghosts and goblins trick-or-treating swing by The District on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to noon. Participating businesses will be handing out treats and some shops will be “Teal Pumpkin” stops, meaning they will be...
khqa.com
Macomb to offer grants to help residents with basic needs
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — The city of Macomb announced on Tuesday it's launching a grant program to help residents with basic needs services. The Non-Profit Basic Needs Grant Program will provide local non-profits with funds from $1000 to $10,000, depending on quantity of applicants. The funding will go toward organizations that provide direct assistance to community members who are in need of food, clothing, or shelter.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
khqa.com
Community gathers for Quincy Quarter Madness
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Community members on Thursday gathered for a good time while raising money for a very important cause. The Quincy Noon Kiwanis Club partnered with John Wood Community College to help raise funds for the College for Life program. College for Life helps people 18 and...
khqa.com
Bridge painting in Pike County impacts traffic on Business 61
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Drivers may have started experiencing some delays and temporary lane closures as crews start painting a bridge in Pike County, Mo., which is on U.S. Route 54 over Business 61, near Bowling Green. The work started Monday and is being performed during the daytime hours.
khqa.com
'Moon Over Macomb' returns October 15
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — Fall is here and that means the return of Moon Over Macomb. The family-friendly event is on Saturday, October 15 in Historic Downtown Macomb. This event has it all including a Farmer’s Market, a costume parade for kids and pets, ghost pom-pom popper craft, a dog and cat toys glow stick activity, a pumpkin pie in a bag activity, children books, WIU Community School Music String Ensemble at the Macomb Arts Center, drop in craft and book readings at the Macomb Public Library, make your own corn husk doll activity with the Western Illinois Museum, and the horse drawn trolley rides.
khqa.com
Hannibal marina boat ramp closed this week
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — The boat ramp at the Hannibal marina is closed this week so Hannibal Parks & Recreation, HPR, workers can dredge without interruption. The ramp will be open again on Friday evening but will close again on Monday, Oct. 10 if more dredging is needed. HPR...
IN THIS ARTICLE
khqa.com
Hannibal Regional Healthcare System's new center officially coming to Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — It's official. Kirksville will be getting a new health care center. Monday evening at the city council meeting, the council voted to approve the rezoning of approximately 170 acres of land from residential, to C-1 local business. With Hannibal Regional Healthcare System using the land to...
khqa.com
Local town makes 'heartfelt ap-peel' for festival apple provider
CLARKSVILLE, Mo. (KHQA) — A Missouri town is making a "heartfelt ap-peel" for an apple provider to help the community and visitors celebrate a yearly fall festival. Clarksville will be holding its 44th annual Applefest with two days of apple-themed fun in which people can enjoy apple butter, pies, jelly, cakes, cider, cookies, and just about every other conceivable recipe.
khqa.com
Police: Palmyra man, woman investigated for possessing burglary items, ID theft
PALMYRA, Mo. (KHQA) — Charges are pending against a Palmyra man and woman following a several week investigation into items recovered from burglaries and identity thefts, according to the Palmyra Police Department. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, officers and members of the East Central Narcotics Task Force executed a search...
khqa.com
Foundation grant supplies free books to Hannibal children
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Hannibal children ages 0-5 are eligible to receive free books!. The books are made possible by the the Riedel Foundation working in connection with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library Program. The Riedel Trustees awarded $8,100 in grant money to fund the initiative administered locally by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
khqa.com
Culver-Stockton grad to bring beauty supply vending to campus for minority students
CANTON, Mo. (KHQA) — A Culver-Stockton College, C-SC, alumni and entrepreneur is making it easier for minority students to get access to health and beauty products. Radazaih Whittington will be bringing a Royal Horizon Beauty Supply Vending Machine to campus in January 2023. C-SC is a predominantly white institution,...
khqa.com
Ralls County woman admits embezzling $1.2 million
ST. LOUIS (KHQA) — A woman from Ralls County, Mo., on Thursday admitted to embezzling more than $1.2 million from her employer over six years. Stephanie D. Carper, 51, admitted taking advantage of her position as secretary of a family-owned Ralls County agricultural business to write checks to herself.
khqa.com
Quincy man sentenced to 10 years for selling meth
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man was sentenced to a decade behind bars on meth charges. Marcus Moore, 35, was sentenced on Monday to 10 years in federal prison. After his release, he must serve five years of probation. Moore was found to have distributed more than 200...
khqa.com
Cole County Sheriff's Office asked to investigate Audrain County inmate death
Cole County — The Cole County Sheriff said investigators with his department are looking into an inmate death in Audrain County. Sheriff John Wheeler said Audrain County Sheriff Matt Oller contacted him, saying he wanted an outside agency to investigate. Wheeler said a preliminary investigation indicates foul play was...
Comments / 0