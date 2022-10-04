Read full article on original website
2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport Will Have Steel Skid Plates, Improved AWD
The next-generation Honda Pilot will debut before the end of the year, and the big reveal could be right around the corner. The latest teaser images provide the best look yet at the new SUV, which Honda is showing off in its TrailSport trim, with the automaker promising that this will be its most “off-road capable” SUV ever.
RideApart
Kawasaki Releases New Metallic Gray Colorway For Z650RS In Japan
For fans of Team Green, the Kawasaki Z650RS was all that was missing in the brand’s middleweight lineup. Powered by the tried and true 649cc parallel-twin engine that has seen nearly 2 decades of service, the Z650RS is the perfect recipe for folks looking for a stylish, no-frills, neo-retro commuter. Indeed, in the one year it’s been available in the market, it’s proven itself as a strong contender in the neo-retro middleweight category.
Top Speed
Spy Shots: An Early Look at the 2024 Audi RS3
The Audi RS3 does many things better than just about any other vehicle in its class. We have seen the RS3 do sub-10 second quarter mile runs with mild upgrades, outrun supercars on winding roads, and do it all while still being a five-seater sedan. As Audi’s pint-sized supercar killer (aside from the TTRS), the RS3 punches well above its weight class. However, in comparison to some models in the Audi lineup, the RS3 looks a bit older. It seems, though, that this might be remedied soon enough.
Top Speed
Mazda RX-7 (FD): Performance, Price, and Photos
As far as Japanese sports car icons go, few vehicles hold the prestige of the FD-generation Mazda RX-7. It found consensus acclaim among enthusiasts when it made it to U.S. shores in 1993. Despite its appeal, it didn't sell very well compared to its little brother, the Mazda Miata. Its short lifespan of three years and low production numbers make it an elusive vehicle to find.
Hurricane Ian Takes Out Two Mopar Wing Cars
There’s more to this story than you’ve heard…. A rare Plymouth Superbird and Dodge Charger Daytona were torn out of a garage in Bonita Springs, Florida as Hurricane Ian ravaged the area. Quickly, photos of the Mopar wing cars spread on social media as enthusiasts were outraged they were left to such a fate. In any natural disaster the primary concern is for human life. That said, we’re always saddened to see rare cars damaged, especially irreparably, by the elements.
MotorAuthority
2023 Nissan Ariya costs $44,485, promises 304-mile range
It seems like forever since Nissan first took the covers off the 2023 Ariya—the debut was in mid-2020—but the small electric crossover is close to making its showroom appearance, with Nissan confirming the start of sales this fall. Anyone hoping for Nissan's originally promised starting price of around...
$60 Million Marconi Collection
The main attraction of this collection is the good ‘ole American muscle cars…. Marconi is the name widely recognized in the automotive community for the family's incredible dedication to enthusiast culture. Featuring one of the world's coolest and most expensive car collections, this tribe of car people have reached what some might call the pinnacle of automotive achievement. That’s because their collection adds up to a whopping $60 million in value, or at least somewhere around that number. While they have many different types of vehicles, the ones we are concerned with are the motorcars of the group. Of course there is no shortage of those and recently Autotopia LA got the chance to see some of them for themselves.
What’s so Great About the Toyota 4Runner?
The Toyota 4Runner is old, but that doesn't matter. The Toyota 4Runner is incredibly popular due to multiple factors. The post What’s so Great About the Toyota 4Runner? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Toyota Tacoma Cost?
Experience the ultimate in midsize pickup truck capabilities with a fully loaded 2023 Toyota Tacoma. To find out how much one costs, view here. The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Toyota Tacoma Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
Repeat to Yourself: It’s not a 1968 Charger, It’s not a 1968 Charger …
Holley's Moparty event, held in Bowling Green, Kentucky, every September, is literally a candy store for fans of Chrysler hardware. Understand something: For a huge swathe of gearheads usually ignored by the mainstream of hot rodding, coming to the Moparty and finding such a bounty of Chryco riches—among them eXoMod Concept's C68 Carbon 1968 Dodge Charger look-alike—ranks right up there with winning a golden ticket to Willy Wonka's chocolate factory. Despite having seen the C68 Carbon before in press release accounts, we weren't quite prepared to see it in person when we rounded the bend into Moparty's manufacturer's midway the first time.
msn.com
Jeep Wrangler Rubicon FarOut Marks the End of Diesel Production
The Jeep Wrangler's six-cylinder diesel engine made its debut in 2020, offering an impressive 260 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque. But all good things must eventually come to an end, and Jeep is sending its diesel Wrangler to a farm upstate with one last special edition. Jeep has introduced...
