Auburn football: Robby Ashford key to competing with Georgia
It’s the first of two rivalry weeks that Auburn football experiences every year, and hope is at an all time low as the Tigers prepare for their first road test against the powerful #2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs in their house. While the biggest storyline heading into the 2022 season...
Auburn football: SDS believes Nick Saban would have been fired from LSU in today’s climate
Saturday Down South’s Glenn Sattell has an opinion that most Auburn football fans don’t likely share — that being if Bryan Harsin is fired anytime soon, it’d in fact be too soon. Sattell took that idea further in his piece titled ‘His firing seemingly imminent, Bryan Harsin was never given a chance.’
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn football: His firing seemingly imminent, Bryan Harsin was never given a chance
Auburn didn’t lose a football game on Saturday for lack of effort. The effort was there. The Tigers fought to the end. And that can be attributed to coaching. It can also be attributed to coaching that Koy Moore threw a pass on what could and should have been a game-winning drive late in the game. It was a narcissistic coaching decision to basically allow Moore to give one final middle finger to the school he transferred from. But that’s another story for another time.
Auburn football: Nick Saban and Alabama can help reveal new Tigers HC candidate
Every Auburn football fan understands the uncomfortable inevitability surrounding the Tigers’ head coaching position. Bryan Harsin is essentially a dead man walking and at this point, it’s a matter of ‘when’ and not ‘if’ the Boise native will be dismissed in disgrace. After blowing...
Auburn vs. Georgia Prediction and Odds for Week 6 College Football
Auburn football has not been as big of an underdog against the spread since 2012 when the Tigers battled Alabama in that season’s Tuscaloosa-hosted Iron Bowl. That just so happened to be Gene Chizik’s game as head coach before being replaced by Gus Malzahn the following off-season. Many...
opelikaobserver.com
‘Little Things’ Haunt Opelika Amid Three-Game Skid
AUBURN — The Auburn High Tigers emerged victorious, 51-29, over the Opelika Bulldogs Friday night at Duck-Samford Stadium in Auburn. “We can’t be upset about this one very long, because the way this region sets up, if we can get in the playoffs, then we are probably going to see these guys again,” said Opelika head coach Eric Speakman postgame.
collegeandmagnolia.com
How to Watch and Listen: Auburn vs Georgia; Time, TV Channel, Weather
Game time: 2:30 pm CST/3:30 pm EST - Saturday, October 8th, 2022. TV channel: CBS (DirecTV channel lineup/Dish Network channel lineup) TV Announcers: Tom McCarthy, Rick Neuheisel, Sherree Burruss. Stream: Paramount Plus. Radio station: Auburn Radio Network list of affiliates and internet stream (Andy Burcham/Stan White/Ronnie Brown) Weather: Partly cloudy,...
Auburn alums Michael O’Neill and Thom Gossom Jr. return to home state for ‘Alabama Boys’
Two veteran actors with Alabama roots will return to their home state for the world premiere of a new play at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn. “Alabama Boys,” starring Michael O’Neill and Thom Gossom Jr., is set for two performances at the Wotlosz Theatre, on Oct. 26-27 at 7:30 p.m. The autobiographical play, written by the actors, illuminates their parallel journey as children in Alabama during the civil rights movement, as students at Auburn University and as actors in Hollywood.
Opelika-Auburn News
Former Auburn women's golf champ to open golf specialty store in Auburn
Auburn will soon get a new golf store. Moon Golf, owned by Auburn alumni Anne and Dan Moon, is scheduled to open later this month at 2006 Samglenn Drive. The new Auburn location marks the couple’s fourth store and their first outside of Florida. “The Auburn store, obviously, is...
Auburn Plainsman
The Thrifty Lizard opens in Auburn
The Thrifty Lizard has come to Auburn. A new thrift store opened Sept. 21 and is here to stay. Thrifty Lizard is not a retail or thrift store, but the best of both, with a selection that has the quality of a typical retail store with the prices of a thrift store.
WSFA
ASU hosting homecoming events this week
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State University has a week of events planned as the Hornets gear up to face Jackson State Saturday. Cigars and football party - The Nest - 7-9 p.m. Tuesday. Miss ASU coronation - Dunn-Oliver Acadome - 6-8 p.m. Wednesday. “Wine Down Wednesday” sip and chill...
doingmoretoday.com
Celebrating What Makes Regions Great: Our Associates!
Every September, Regions sets aside a special week to celebrate its associates. And celebrate they do. Evergreen Week is like an employee-appreciation week – on steroids. By all accounts, Evergreen 2022 was one for the record books. From Austin to Raleigh, Miami to Indianapolis and every branch and office...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn City Schools gears up for second high school, setting a date and talking transition plans
Auburn City Schools Board of Education met Tuesday morning for a work session to discuss updates about enrollment and construction plans including the addition of a second high school. As the City of Auburn has continued to grow, student enrollment in Auburn City Schools has also significantly increased. Out of...
Auburn plans second $139 million high school to open in 2027
Auburn City Schools is making preparations for a second high school to be opened in 2027, a move that will help the district accommodate its growing population. The total construction cost of the new school is projected to be $139 million, according to the district. The plan states that the...
WSFA
What to expect at this year’s Alabama National Fair
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This year’s Alabama National Fair has some new things in store for fairgoers. The fair opens on Friday, WSFA 12 News Day, and runs through Oct. 16. The executive director of the Alabama National Fair, Randy Stephenson, says there will be several new rides this year.
WestRock, unions preparing for possible strike at Alabama paper mill
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A potential work stoppage is looming this week at one of the largest employers in Russell County, Alabama. Talks between WestRock and its three unions have stalled. And the current agreement expires this week. The agreement between WestRock and its unions expired 11 months ago. Extensions have been issued. Contract talks […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Weekend crash claims life of Auburn resident
A single-vehicle crash over the weekend in Lee County took the life of an Auburn man. The crash happened at approximately 12:34 a.m. on Sunday on Lee County Road 54, approximately four miles south of Opelika. According to a press release sent out by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Victor...
Opelika-Auburn News
The wait is over: Downtown Auburn has a grocery store again
Downtown Auburn has a grocery store again. A Publix store opened at 138 Gay Street on Wednesday morning. The new 20,000-square-foot store sits adjacent to Samford Hall and Toomer’s Corner and is within easy walking distance of Auburn University. It offers a full-service bakery, deli and pharmacy. “We just...
Formerly homeless college student has 4.0 GPA, dreams of owning a welding company
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A formerly homeless sophomore at Chattahoochee Valley Community College (CVCC), Antonio Davis, is well on his way to success, according to a press release from the college. Davis currently studies welding. “Me and my mom were struggling to find a place to stay,” he said. “God placed me right here in […]
alreporter.com
Opinion | Someone, please, fix our gambling problems
Did you know that, according to the Alabama Constitution, selling alcoholic beverages in the state of Alabama is illegal?. Obviously, there’s a bit of nuance involved, but generally speaking, unless the citizens of a town or county in this state vote in favor of a constitutional amendment allowing the sale of alcoholic beverages in their specific town or county, such sales are prohibited.
