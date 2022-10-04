Read full article on original website
Joint replacement center to be second tenant at Innovation Mile
A joint replacement center is expected to be the second tenant at Noblesville’s 200-acre master-planned innovation district. The Indiana Joint Replacement Institute is planning a $28 million, 35,000-square-foot facility at Innovation Mile, which is along 141st Street, between Olio and Prairie Baptist roads. Plans call for the two-story building...
Cushman & Wakefield closes two retail leases in Indiana communities
Cushman & Wakefield has arranged two new fifteen-year leases totaling 30,317 square feet in Jeffersonville and Kokomo, Indiana. Both leases are with Kinship PACE of Indiana, LLC, which will open its first PACE centers in Indiana that provide all-inclusive care for the elderly. They include 16,261 square feet at 1439 E 10th St. within Jeffersonville’s Youngstown Shopping Center and 14,056 square feet at 3734 South Reed Road within Kokomo’s Southway Plaza Shopping Center.
Jasper County nonprofit targets childcare desert
The president of Appleseed Childhood Education says a $1 million early learning center set to open in January in Rensselaer will combat a childcare desert in Jasper County. The nonprofit last week received a more than $130,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development program. Adam Alson says the grant shows that the USDA recognizes that access to high-quality childcare and early learning is an important issue for rural communities.
Strangles at Indiana Horse Boarding Facility
On Oct. 3, an attending veterinarian confirmed a horse positive for strangles at a boarding facility in Hamilton County, Indiana. Five horses are suspected positive, and 17 horses were exposed. The facility is under voluntary quarantine. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the...
Ivy Tech Hamilton County to launch nursing school
Ivy Tech Community College has announced plans to launch its School of Nursing on the Hamilton County campus in January. The college says the program was approved by the Indiana State Board of Nursing in late September. The Noblesville campus will be Ivy Tech’s 19th nursing location. The program will...
Duke Energy warns of phone scam, energy assistance program now open
The caller claimed that they were from Duke Energy and said Hall needed to pay his bill immediately or that they were going to shut his energy off.
Three Hoosier cities among top 10 for best places
Personal finance website WalletHub has released its list of 2022’s Best Small Cities in America and three central Indiana communities are in the top 10. WalletHub says it compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 across 43 key indicators, such as housing costs, school system quality and the crime rate.
This Indiana BMV branch will close next month
DANVILLE, Ind. – The Danville BMV branch will close next month. The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced that the last day of operation for the branch will be Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. BMV Commissioner Joe B. Hoage approved the move, adding that the decision came after a “multi-year...
Indiana Packers to Start Producing Bacon Bits at its Frankfort Plant
The Indiana Packers plant in Frankfort got its approval for its drainage review from the Drainage Board Tuesday morning. “They are going to be producing bacon bits at the factory here on Vermont,” said Deputy Surveyor and Drainage Board Secretary Zack Light. “They have an addition where they are going to be producing the bacon bits, I believe. They’re also have an addition on the front which me a locker room or break room for employees.
Seven Pillars of the Mississinewa
Along the Mississinewa River in Peru, Indiana, is a set of seven limestone pillars that reach some 25 feet tall. This area has long been considered a sacred space for the Miami people of Indiana, who have called these lands home for hundreds of years. The stone pillars were shaped...
City councilor calls for Purdue admins' resignations
More than 2,000 people have signed a change.org petition calling for the resignation of two Purdue administrators. Ted Hardesty, a Purdue student and West Lafayette city councilor, started the petition about noon Monday, and it gained more than 1,500 signatures in less than 11 hours. The petition demands the resignations...
Zionsville Councilor calls for Mayor Styron’s resignation
Zionsville Town Council member Bryan Traylor called for Mayor Emily Styron’s resignation during the Oct. 3 Town Council meeting following statements the mayor made during her presentation regarding changes to the 2023 budget. Traylor called for Styron’s resignation after she left the meeting. Traylor took issue with remarks Styron...
Noblesville voter not pleased with city’s handling of Pleasant Street
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
‘Unprovoked and senseless’: Purdue University student killed in dorm; Roommate in custody after making the 911 call
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Purdue University student was killed overnight in his dorm, and his roommate was taken into custody, police say. A university spokesperson confirmed a student was found dead in McCutcheon Hall on the western edge of campus overnight. Police received a call around 12:44 a.m., and according to Purdue officials, it was the suspect who made the call.
Noblesville voter: It’s time for professionalism on our school board
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
Federal Fugitive In Custody
At approximately 5:19 p.m. on September 30, the Boone County Communications Center received a call advising that there was an accident involving an inverted vehicle in the area of the 129 mile-marker of Interstate 65, southbound. Shortly thereafter, law enforcement was advised that one of. the driver’s involved, a Jonathan...
Two charged in connection to overdose death of Terre Haute woman
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people will appear in court later this month after they were accused of contributing to the overdose death of a Terre Haute woman. Indianapolis police arrested 25-year-old Aaron Gates of Paris, Illinois. Police also arrested 24-year-old Kristin Carrington of Greencastle, Indiana. Officials believe they dealt...
Student and Mother Perish in Freak Accident
(La Porte County, IN) - A 14-year-old boy killed this morning in a freak traffic accident on U.S. 30 was a South Central School Corporation student. Joseph Oehmen and his mother, Angela Oehman, were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to La Porte County Police. A third passenger in their vehicle was transported to an area hospital with an upper-body injury.
3 members of northwest Indiana family killed in head-on crash
Authorities say three members of a northwest Indiana family have died in a fiery head-on collision in eastern Illinois.
Republicans a no-show at League of Women Voters Hamilton County forum
The League of Women Voters of Hamilton County’s Oct. 4 forum featuring candidates for Indiana Statehouse races became a one-sided affair after all five Republican invitees decided not to attend. The event at Carmel City Hall was designed to allow voters to hear from Republican and Democratic candidates in...
