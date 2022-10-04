ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Comments / 0

Inside Indiana Business

Joint replacement center to be second tenant at Innovation Mile

A joint replacement center is expected to be the second tenant at Noblesville’s 200-acre master-planned innovation district. The Indiana Joint Replacement Institute is planning a $28 million, 35,000-square-foot facility at Innovation Mile, which is along 141st Street, between Olio and Prairie Baptist roads. Plans call for the two-story building...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
rejournals.com

Cushman & Wakefield closes two retail leases in Indiana communities

Cushman & Wakefield has arranged two new fifteen-year leases totaling 30,317 square feet in Jeffersonville and Kokomo, Indiana. Both leases are with Kinship PACE of Indiana, LLC, which will open its first PACE centers in Indiana that provide all-inclusive care for the elderly. They include 16,261 square feet at 1439 E 10th St. within Jeffersonville’s Youngstown Shopping Center and 14,056 square feet at 3734 South Reed Road within Kokomo’s Southway Plaza Shopping Center.
KOKOMO, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Jasper County nonprofit targets childcare desert

The president of Appleseed Childhood Education says a $1 million early learning center set to open in January in Rensselaer will combat a childcare desert in Jasper County. The nonprofit last week received a more than $130,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development program. Adam Alson says the grant shows that the USDA recognizes that access to high-quality childcare and early learning is an important issue for rural communities.
JASPER COUNTY, IN
TheHorse.com

Strangles at Indiana Horse Boarding Facility

On Oct. 3, an attending veterinarian confirmed a horse positive for strangles at a boarding facility in Hamilton County, Indiana. Five horses are suspected positive, and 17 horses were exposed. The facility is under voluntary quarantine. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Ivy Tech Hamilton County to launch nursing school

Ivy Tech Community College has announced plans to launch its School of Nursing on the Hamilton County campus in January. The college says the program was approved by the Indiana State Board of Nursing in late September. The Noblesville campus will be Ivy Tech’s 19th nursing location. The program will...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Three Hoosier cities among top 10 for best places

Personal finance website WalletHub has released its list of 2022’s Best Small Cities in America and three central Indiana communities are in the top 10. WalletHub says it compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 across 43 key indicators, such as housing costs, school system quality and the crime rate.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

This Indiana BMV branch will close next month

DANVILLE, Ind. – The Danville BMV branch will close next month. The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced that the last day of operation for the branch will be Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. BMV Commissioner Joe B. Hoage approved the move, adding that the decision came after a “multi-year...
DANVILLE, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Indiana Packers to Start Producing Bacon Bits at its Frankfort Plant

The Indiana Packers plant in Frankfort got its approval for its drainage review from the Drainage Board Tuesday morning. “They are going to be producing bacon bits at the factory here on Vermont,” said Deputy Surveyor and Drainage Board Secretary Zack Light. “They have an addition where they are going to be producing the bacon bits, I believe. They’re also have an addition on the front which me a locker room or break room for employees.
FRANKFORT, IN
Atlas Obscura

Seven Pillars of the Mississinewa

Along the Mississinewa River in Peru, Indiana, is a set of seven limestone pillars that reach some 25 feet tall. This area has long been considered a sacred space for the Miami people of Indiana, who have called these lands home for hundreds of years. The stone pillars were shaped...
PERU, IN
The Exponent

City councilor calls for Purdue admins' resignations

More than 2,000 people have signed a change.org petition calling for the resignation of two Purdue administrators. Ted Hardesty, a Purdue student and West Lafayette city councilor, started the petition about noon Monday, and it gained more than 1,500 signatures in less than 11 hours. The petition demands the resignations...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Current Publishing

Zionsville Councilor calls for Mayor Styron’s resignation

Zionsville Town Council member Bryan Traylor called for Mayor Emily Styron’s resignation during the Oct. 3 Town Council meeting following statements the mayor made during her presentation regarding changes to the 2023 budget. Traylor called for Styron’s resignation after she left the meeting. Traylor took issue with remarks Styron...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
WANE-TV

‘Unprovoked and senseless’: Purdue University student killed in dorm; Roommate in custody after making the 911 call

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Purdue University student was killed overnight in his dorm, and his roommate was taken into custody, police say. A university spokesperson confirmed a student was found dead in McCutcheon Hall on the western edge of campus overnight. Police received a call around 12:44 a.m., and according to Purdue officials, it was the suspect who made the call.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Federal Fugitive In Custody

At approximately 5:19 p.m. on September 30, the Boone County Communications Center received a call advising that there was an accident involving an inverted vehicle in the area of the 129 mile-marker of Interstate 65, southbound. Shortly thereafter, law enforcement was advised that one of. the driver’s involved, a Jonathan...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Two charged in connection to overdose death of Terre Haute woman

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people will appear in court later this month after they were accused of contributing to the overdose death of a Terre Haute woman. Indianapolis police arrested 25-year-old Aaron Gates of Paris, Illinois. Police also arrested 24-year-old Kristin Carrington of Greencastle, Indiana. Officials believe they dealt...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Student and Mother Perish in Freak Accident

(La Porte County, IN) - A 14-year-old boy killed this morning in a freak traffic accident on U.S. 30 was a South Central School Corporation student. Joseph Oehmen and his mother, Angela Oehman, were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to La Porte County Police. A third passenger in their vehicle was transported to an area hospital with an upper-body injury.
FULTON, IN

