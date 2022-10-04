Read full article on original website
Nine fun fall activities happening in Montgomery County this weekend
October brings a range of events and activities in celebration of the spooky season and the arrival of fall. This weekend there will be events ranging from haunted attractions to a movie screening. Here are nine to check out this weekend:. Field of Screams. Field of Screams, a popular haunted...
Montgomery Parks ticket sales for Brookside Gardens’ Garden of Lights display October 11
WHEATON, Md. – Montgomery Parks, part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, will begin selling tickets for Brookside Gardens’ annual Garden of Lights outdoor, walk-through winter light display on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. Garden of Lights features glimmering one-of-a-kind displays adorning the flowerbeds and pathways throughout...
Additional Information on Gaithersburg’s 29th Annual Oktoberfest Celebration on October 9th
Per the City of Gaithersburg: Dust off your dirndl, grab your lederhosen and get ready to Prost! The 29th annual celebration of Oktoberfest is on Sunday, October 9, 2022, from noon to 5 p.m. The festival takes place in & around the Arts Barn, Kentlands Mansion & Kentlands Village Green and along Main Street & Inspiration Lane.
Marshall Hall Went From Private Estate to Amusement Park to Ruins
Marshall Hall was once one of the most valuable properties in Maryland thanks to its prime location on the Potomac right across from Mount Vernon. That still wasn’t enough to stop the property from falling into disrepair. ‘The Mistake’ of Marshall Hall. When Marshall Hall was constructed in...
‘Garden of Lights’ at Brookside Gardens Tickets Go on Sale October 11
Montgomery Parks will begin selling tickets for Brookside Gardens’ annual Garden of Lights outdoor, walk-through winter light display on Oct. 11, 2022. Garden of Lights features glimmering one-of-a-kind displays adorning the flowerbeds and pathways throughout Brookside Gardens. New features this year include a winter wonderland scene with tall ice-like formations and falling snow in the Rose Garden and oversized colorful flower forms throughout the formal gardens. All new displays were handcrafted by Montgomery Parks staff.
Neighborhood Spotlight: Island Creek, a coveted community
Neighborhood Spotlight is a recurring column covering both the City of Alexandria and Alexandria in Fairfax County. This monthly column is sponsored and written by the Seward Group of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty. Colorful landscaping and soothing sounds of the cascading waterfall greet residents and visitors alike to the...
Planning Commission Approves Final Plans For D.C.’s First Elevated Public Park
Final site development plans for the 11th Street Bridge Park have been approved, the National Capital Planning Commission announced on Friday. The new elevated park project will span the Anacostia River, and will repurpose existing piers from the old 11th Street Bridge in Southeast D.C. According to a release from...
Dunkin’ Next Generation Restaurant to Celebrate Grand Opening with Free Coffee for a Year Giveaway First 100 Guests on Saturday, October 8
Dunkin Donuts at 15509 New Hampshire Ave. in Cloverly, which opened this past August, will hold its official grand opening celebration on Saturday, October 8, beginning at 10am and the first 100 guests will receive free coffee for one year. Additional details below courtesy of Dunkin:. “Dunkin’ today announced it...
Rockville Listed 20th in National “Best Places to Live” List; Nearby MD City Ranks 6th
Money, a widely recognized brand in personal finance that was founded in 1972 as Money Magazine, and guides readers decisions about investing, saving, and purchasing, has released its 2022 ‘50 Best Places to Live’ list. The City of Rockville is the only area in Montgomery County to make the list, coming in 20th. Nearby Columbia received the #6 ranking on the list.
Rockville office building owner seeks height exemption for rooftop biotech equipment
Here is some good news from the King Farm area of Rockville. Instead of yet another request to convert office zoning to residential use, an office building landlord is seeking a waiver from the City of Rockville that could instead increase the number of high-wage jobs in King Farm. Banyan Street Capital has requested a height waiver for its existing office building at 805 King Farm Boulevard. It is seeking the waiver to allow additional rooftop equipment for a biotech tenant's needs, and a higher rooftop screen wall to block that equipment from view for aesthetic reasons.
Arlington, Alexandria and Columbia, MD, among top 50 cities to live in the US
WASHINGTON - The DMV area was featured three times on a recent ranking of the 50 best places to live in the US according to Money magazine. The annual ranking for 2022-2023 names Columbia, Maryland, Arlington, Virginia and Alexandria, Virginia on their list, based on factors such as economic opportunities, quality of life and diversity.
The Town Of Chesapeake Beach Welcomes Baia Coastal Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – The Mayor and Town Council join the Calvert County Board of Commissioners in welcoming Baia Coastal Kitchen & Wine Bar to the Town of Chesapeake Beach. October 5, 2022, marked the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Coastal Kitchen & Wine Bar which has already brought great...
5 Once-Thriving Black Communities And What They Are Now
Black communities have always had a story to tell. Usually, it is about the people, a specific person or two, or just an event. Whichever one it is, without a shadow of a doubt, Black communities have always represented beautiful stories and sad ones especially when it’s a before and after.
Fire at Silver Spring apartment complex displaces 16 adults, 5 five kids, officials say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Over 20 people have been displaced after a fire consumed a Silver Spring, Md. apartment building Wednesday night, according to fire officials. Pete Piringer, Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service, said crews got a call about a fire at Glenmont Circle around...
Latest on Wegmans, Rockville shopping center auctioned — plus Psycho Bunny & more at the mall
Don't let the cranes fool you — Wegmans is still years away. By the look of all these cranes at the new Twinbrook Quarter development — and the speed at which it’s rising on Rockville Pike — you’d think we’d be getting our Wegmans very soon. Unfortunately, developer B.F. Saul Company tells us we’re now looking at early 2025. At least we know there will be plenty of parking: Wegmans will have a dedicated lot with more than 1,100 spaces.
Pizza Rosa Now Open in Gaithersburg, Offering Free Pizza This Weekend
Pizza Rosa, a pop-up pizza shop located inside of Open Hand Pasta & Provisions, which just opened at 220 Girard St. Suite B in Gaithersburg, is currently holding its soft opening. The store is offering a free small pizza (pepperoni or cheese) to anyone that stops by the location this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 4-9pm. Open Hand, who are a staple at local farmers markets, specialize in handmade Italian foods like pasta, cheeses, bread, sauces, and desserts. The new store eventually plans to sell beer and wine and has a hearing with the Montgomery County ABS scheduled for next month. Open Hand’s hours are 12-9pm Tuesday through Sunday, and Pizza Rosa is available each day after 4pm. Photos below:
The Breakfast Club Expected to Open in Early November: Report
Bethesda Beat reports that The Breakfast Club is expected to open in early November, slightly later than previously anticipated. The Breakfast Club, located at the Fenton Silver Spring apartment complex at 8240 Fenton St. in downtown Silver Spring, will be adjacent to the also-incoming Black Lion Café, which will open on November 1.
Hughes Breaks Ground On New 140,000SF Building on Montgomery College Germantown Campus
In August we let you know of a joint-venture between Minkoff Development and South Duvall signing a lease with Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES) to build a 140,000 square foot build-to-suit project on Montgomery College’s Germantown Campus. The Hughes Network Systems Sattelite Production Facility broke ground on Monday and will be bringing approximately 300 jobs to Germantown, according to Gaithersburg-Germantown Chamber of Commerce CEO, Marilyn Balcombe.
Maryland's Best All You Can Eat Buffet Restaurants
- If you are searching for a great all-you-can-eat dinner, you'll love one of Maryland's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. You'll find various options here, from the Grande Buffet & Grill in Laurel to the Yuraku Japanese Restaurant in Germantown. There's also something for every palate, from Italian and Mexican entrees to succulent seafood.
Residents in NW DC want changes on Rock Creek Church Road following hit-and-run crash
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A hit-and-rush crash in Northwest D.C. has neighbors demanding changes on a busy intersection that has been the scene of several safety issues. Surveillance video shows the moment when a green truck making a left turn onto Rock Creek Church Road Northwest from Varnum Street Northwest struck a father and son on a moped Monday morning.
