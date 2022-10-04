ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

montgomeryparks.org

Montgomery Parks ticket sales for Brookside Gardens’ Garden of Lights display October 11

WHEATON, Md. – Montgomery Parks, part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, will begin selling tickets for Brookside Gardens’ annual Garden of Lights outdoor, walk-through winter light display on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. Garden of Lights features glimmering one-of-a-kind displays adorning the flowerbeds and pathways throughout...
WHEATON, MD
abandonedspaces.com

Marshall Hall Went From Private Estate to Amusement Park to Ruins

Marshall Hall was once one of the most valuable properties in Maryland thanks to its prime location on the Potomac right across from Mount Vernon. That still wasn’t enough to stop the property from falling into disrepair. ‘The Mistake’ of Marshall Hall. When Marshall Hall was constructed in...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

‘Garden of Lights’ at Brookside Gardens Tickets Go on Sale October 11

Montgomery Parks will begin selling tickets for Brookside Gardens’ annual Garden of Lights outdoor, walk-through winter light display on Oct. 11, 2022. Garden of Lights features glimmering one-of-a-kind displays adorning the flowerbeds and pathways throughout Brookside Gardens. New features this year include a winter wonderland scene with tall ice-like formations and falling snow in the Rose Garden and oversized colorful flower forms throughout the formal gardens. All new displays were handcrafted by Montgomery Parks staff.
WHEATON, MD
alxnow.com

Neighborhood Spotlight: Island Creek, a coveted community

Neighborhood Spotlight is a recurring column covering both the City of Alexandria and Alexandria in Fairfax County. This monthly column is sponsored and written by the Seward Group of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty. Colorful landscaping and soothing sounds of the cascading waterfall greet residents and visitors alike to the...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mocoshow.com

Dunkin’ Next Generation Restaurant to Celebrate Grand Opening with Free Coffee for a Year Giveaway First 100 Guests on Saturday, October 8

Dunkin Donuts at 15509 New Hampshire Ave. in Cloverly, which opened this past August, will hold its official grand opening celebration on Saturday, October 8, beginning at 10am and the first 100 guests will receive free coffee for one year. Additional details below courtesy of Dunkin:. “Dunkin’ today announced it...
SILVER SPRING, MD
#Parks And Recreation#Squirrel#Brookside Nature Center#Crafts
mocoshow.com

Rockville Listed 20th in National “Best Places to Live” List; Nearby MD City Ranks 6th

Money, a widely recognized brand in personal finance that was founded in 1972 as Money Magazine, and guides readers decisions about investing, saving, and purchasing, has released its 2022 ‘50 Best Places to Live’ list. The City of Rockville is the only area in Montgomery County to make the list, coming in 20th. Nearby Columbia received the #6 ranking on the list.
ROCKVILLE, MD
rockvillenights.com

Rockville office building owner seeks height exemption for rooftop biotech equipment

Here is some good news from the King Farm area of Rockville. Instead of yet another request to convert office zoning to residential use, an office building landlord is seeking a waiver from the City of Rockville that could instead increase the number of high-wage jobs in King Farm. Banyan Street Capital has requested a height waiver for its existing office building at 805 King Farm Boulevard. It is seeking the waiver to allow additional rooftop equipment for a biotech tenant's needs, and a higher rooftop screen wall to block that equipment from view for aesthetic reasons.
ROCKVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

Arlington, Alexandria and Columbia, MD, among top 50 cities to live in the US

WASHINGTON - The DMV area was featured three times on a recent ranking of the 50 best places to live in the US according to Money magazine. The annual ranking for 2022-2023 names Columbia, Maryland, Arlington, Virginia and Alexandria, Virginia on their list, based on factors such as economic opportunities, quality of life and diversity.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
howafrica.com

5 Once-Thriving Black Communities And What They Are Now

Black communities have always had a story to tell. Usually, it is about the people, a specific person or two, or just an event. Whichever one it is, without a shadow of a doubt, Black communities have always represented beautiful stories and sad ones especially when it’s a before and after.
GLENARDEN, MD
storereporter.com

Latest on Wegmans, Rockville shopping center auctioned — plus Psycho Bunny & more at the mall

Don't let the cranes fool you — Wegmans is still years away. By the look of all these cranes at the new Twinbrook Quarter development — and the speed at which it’s rising on Rockville Pike — you’d think we’d be getting our Wegmans very soon. Unfortunately, developer B.F. Saul Company tells us we’re now looking at early 2025. At least we know there will be plenty of parking: Wegmans will have a dedicated lot with more than 1,100 spaces.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Pizza Rosa Now Open in Gaithersburg, Offering Free Pizza This Weekend

Pizza Rosa, a pop-up pizza shop located inside of Open Hand Pasta & Provisions, which just opened at 220 Girard St. Suite B in Gaithersburg, is currently holding its soft opening. The store is offering a free small pizza (pepperoni or cheese) to anyone that stops by the location this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 4-9pm. Open Hand, who are a staple at local farmers markets, specialize in handmade Italian foods like pasta, cheeses, bread, sauces, and desserts. The new store eventually plans to sell beer and wine and has a hearing with the Montgomery County ABS scheduled for next month. Open Hand’s hours are 12-9pm Tuesday through Sunday, and Pizza Rosa is available each day after 4pm. Photos below:
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Hughes Breaks Ground On New 140,000SF Building on Montgomery College Germantown Campus

In August we let you know of a joint-venture between Minkoff Development and South Duvall signing a lease with Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES) to build a 140,000 square foot build-to-suit project on Montgomery College’s Germantown Campus. The Hughes Network Systems Sattelite Production Facility broke ground on Monday and will be bringing approximately 300 jobs to Germantown, according to Gaithersburg-Germantown Chamber of Commerce CEO, Marilyn Balcombe.
GERMANTOWN, MD
PhillyBite

Maryland's Best All You Can Eat Buffet Restaurants

- If you are searching for a great all-you-can-eat dinner, you'll love one of Maryland's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. You'll find various options here, from the Grande Buffet & Grill in Laurel to the Yuraku Japanese Restaurant in Germantown. There's also something for every palate, from Italian and Mexican entrees to succulent seafood.
LAUREL, MD

