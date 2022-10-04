Read full article on original website
Related
Arizona Coyotes ranked with NHL’s worst goaltending tandem
The Arizona Coyotes allowed the third-most goals in the NHL last season. Arizona gave up a total of 309, which averaged out to a 3.77-per-game clip. Those metrics only bested the Detroit Red Wings’ 310 (3.78) and Montreal Canadiens’ 317 (3.87). ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski on Tuesday deemed the...
Yardbarker
Canucks’ Boudreau Predicted To Be NHL’s First 2022 Coaching Casualty
Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff listed his 32 bold predictions for the season and among them was a prediction that Vancouver Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau will be the first coaching casualty of the season. Already off to a rocky start this preseason and with some trepidation that he might be the guy long-term in Vancouver, insiders like Seravalli are wondering if Boudeau’s leash isn’t all that long.
3 Detroit Red Wings prospects who could make the roster
What Detroit Red Wings prospects could make the roster?Detroit Red Wings prospect #1Detroit Red Wings prospect #2Detroit Red Wings Prospect #3. With the beginning of the NHL season just over the horizon, teams will be finalizing their rosters soon as well. The Detroit Red Wings will have some interesting decisions to make regarding some prospects this year. After Lucas Raymond and Calder Trophy winner, Moritz Seider made their splashes in the league last season, who are some of the rookies that a have chance to make some ripples in the league this year? Here are three Detroit Red Wings prospects who have at least a chance to make this year’s team.
Penguins vs. Red Wings Takeaways: Depth Shows Its Spark
The Pittsburgh Penguins pulled a win out against the Detroit Red Wings in their preseason tune-up.
RELATED PEOPLE
ng-sportingnews.com
Ranking the NHL top 20 wingers for the 2022-23 season from Nikita Kucherov to Gabriel Landeskog
The wing position in hockey is an exciting one. While centers typically play a more responsible, well-rounded game, wings can get away with focusing more on the offensive side, jumping up early in the rush and generating chances. This is why it comes as no surprise that some of the...
ESPN
How Cale Makar, Adam Fox and other fast, young defensemen are changing the NHL
LAS VEGAS -- Roman Josi was kind of joking. But he also kind of wasn't upon assessing what the Norris Trophy landscape could look like over the next decade. Josi, who won the Norris as the NHL's top defenseman after the 2019-20 season, would know. The 31-year-old Nashville Predators captain appeared to be in position to capture a second Norris last season, when he scored 23 goals, amassed 96 points and averaged more than 25 minutes per game.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: DeBrincat, Chychrun, Senators, Flames, Wild, and Canadiens
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Kevin Weekes: Have been told that the Ottawa Senators are trying to sign forward Alex DeBrincat to a contract extension. If the package for Jakob Chychrun is…. Shawn Simpson: If the Ottawa Senators were able to...
Cup champion Avalanche still team to beat in NHL's West
Roman Josi looks around the Western Conference — and the NHL at-large — and does not see a lot of easy games for his Nashville Predators. Still, he acknowledges, “Colorado is the team to beat.” The defending Stanley Cup champion Avalanche are favored to again come out of a rough-and-tumble West that also features the reliable St. Louis Blues and the Edmonton Oilers, who can go as far as Connor McDavid will carry them. Both look to be Colorado’s biggest challengers in a season that will be defined by which team can knock off the champs. “I feel like guys, especially on our team, will thrive in that kind of environment,” playoff MVP and Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Cale Makar said. “Everybody wants to play the defending champs. ... It’s exciting when you have the ability to be at the top and then everybody wants at you.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Brad Treliving spoke about Johnny Gaudreau, Darryl Sutter and the Flames locker room on Spittin Chiclets
Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving was interviewed on the “Spittin Chiclets” podcast on Tuesday. The winner of the 2022 off-season sat down for a lengthy 45-minute interview where he discussed the off-season, the dressing room, working in Arizona with Don Maloney and bringing in Darryl Sutter to coach the team.
Yardbarker
NHL Metropolitan Division capsules: Hurricanes remain formidable
The Carolina Hurricanes have been the class of the Metropolitan Division for each of the last two seasons, and there's plenty of reason to think they will be again in 2022-23. They bolstered an already stout defense in the offseason, albeit at the expense of some top-six forward depth. Reigning...
Blackhawks return No. 7 pick Kevin Korchinski to WHL
The Chicago Blackhawks gave up quite a bit this offseason to draft Kevin Korchinski, selecting the young defenseman with the No. 7 overall pick. That pick was part of the return from the Ottawa Senators for Alex DeBrincat, meaning there is a lot riding on Korchinski’s development. Monday, the...
Comments / 0