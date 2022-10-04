Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NebraskaTV
Teen at juvenile facility, 12-year-old given monitoring device following attempted robbery
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — One teen is in a juvenile detention facility and a 12-year-old has been given an electronic tracking device after they allegedly attempted to rob a passing car at a Grand Island park Tuesday night. According to Grand Island Police, officers responded to Pier Park for...
NebraskaTV
Elwood woman facing charges for murder plot
ELWOOD, Neb. — Court records are offering more details on an Elwood woman’s attempted murder plot as she is officially charged. Valerie Miller, 39, of Elwood, is charged in Dawson County Court with two counts of attempted first-degree murder. According to an arrest affidavit, an undercover Nebraska State...
NebraskaTV
Remains found near Harvard identified as missing woman from Columbus
HARVARD, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) has identified the remains found east of Harvard Wednesday morning. According to NSP, after the preliminary investigation, investigators believe the remains are those of Jasmine Garnett, 25, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since Sept. 16. Garnett’s body was found...
NebraskaTV
Two crashes believed to involve alcohol under investigation in Merrick County
MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. — The Merrick County Sheriff's Office is investigating two crashes that happened within hours of each other believing to involve alcohol. The first happened at around 9:25 p.m. Wednesday just northeast of Chapman. A car was heading north on 8th Road and failed to stop at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NebraskaTV
Nebraska State Patrol investigating after body found near Harvard
HARVARD, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a suspicious death Wednesday morning near Harvard. NSP said a deceased individual was located by a citizen working in an area just east of Harvard, along Road 26 in Clay County. The citizen reported the discovery to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office has requested that NSP conduct the investigation.
NebraskaTV
Event aims to strengthen connections between KPD, community
KEARNEY, Neb. — Building bridges and strengthening connections, that’s the goal of the Faith and Blue event hosted by New Life Church and the Kearney Police Department. Families are invited to enjoy good food, play games, and explore some of law enforcement’s vehicles and equipment, all in hopes of increasing trust between KPD and the community.
NebraskaTV
Sears Hometown Store in Kearney closing
KEARNEY, Neb. — More changes are coming to the Kearney Hilltop Mall. Sears Hometown Store is having a blowout sale as they're closing. Deals are happening until Oct.27, when they shut the doors for good, or sooner if they sell out. They previously moved from a location north of...
NebraskaTV
High School Softball Districts Scores
KEARNEY. Neb. — Bennington 5, Omaha Mercy 3. Central City 10, Ponca 0 (4 innings) Northwest 12, Omaha Roncalli Catholic/Duchesne Academy 0. Northwest 8, Omaha Roncalli Catholic/Duchesne Academy 2. Seward 8, Hastings 3. Seward 9, Hastings 8. Wahoo 10, McCook 0. Wahoo 11, McCook 0. Yutan/Mead 7, Falls City...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NebraskaTV
Ogg resigning as Nebraska State Fair executive director
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — On the heels of a successful Nebraska State Fair, Executive Director Bill Ogg is resigning. Ogg joined the Fair in 2020 just months before the event held in the first months of the COVID pandemic that saw Nebraska hold a fair when many states did not.
NebraskaTV
Pet of the Week: Boyscout
KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Boyscout at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. Hi there! My name is Boyscout. I am one of the dogs who was saved from a shelter in Texas. I am very sweet and super smart! I know a few commands like sit, stay, lay down, and shake! I am great with other dogs and have made many four-legged friends here at KAAS. I am a HUGE fan of butt scratches and ear rubs, they are the quickest way to my heart! One important thing about me is I am very scared of children. The shelter isn't sure why but they think it must have to do with something I experienced while in Texas. I would do best in a home with children above the age of 8 or without kids. If you are looking for a friendly, laid back guy like myself, then stop by the shelter or call today. I would be so happy to meet you!
NebraskaTV
NebraskaTV
Farming Today with KRVN: October 7, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at your agriculture headlines. - State’s first commercial carbon capture and storage project to be in Bridgeport. - Congressman Flood, Republicans push to study foreign investment in U.S. farmland.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NebraskaTV
Crossing guards return to Wasmer Elementary
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island elementary school has brought back its safety program. 5th grade students at Wasmer Elementary help their teachers, parents and other students cross the street to get to the school. The program helps students build social skills, emotional skills and get some real life experience helping others.
NebraskaTV
Sports Extra: Friday October, 7 (Part two)
KEARNEY. Neb. — Omaha Westside 42, Kearney 14. Plattsmouth 1, Omaha Buena Vista 0 (Forfeit)
NebraskaTV
Two Rivers: National Bullying Prevention Month
KEARNEY, Neb. — October is National Bullying Prevention Month. Parents, school staff, and other caring adults have a role to play in preventing bullying. Jordan Anderson with Two Rivers Public Health Department has more on how you can talk to kids to understand what bullying is, and how to deal with the situation.
NebraskaTV
Phase 1 of new Northwest High School football stadium complete
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Northwest High School has finished phase 1 of its new football stadium. The stadium got some major upgrades after many years of deciding on renovations. The school board came together and decided it was time to update the stadium. “The focus really shifted...
NebraskaTV
Quick Bites: Baked S'mores Oatmeal Bars
KEARNEY, Neb. — Hy-Vee Dietician Kaiti George shares an easy breakfast recipe. 1 box (6 packets) Kodiak Cake Chocolate Chip Instant Oatmeal. 1.Preheat Oven to 350 degrees and grease an 8 x 8 baking dish. 2.Empty the oatmeal packets into a large bowl. Add egg, butter and milk. Whisk...
NebraskaTV
UNK faculty union president concerned over "stagnant" pay
KEARNEY, Neb. — The next University of Nebraska budget is set, but concern remains over employee salaries. The president of the University of Nebraska-Kearney faculty union recently voiced criticism over pay, saying wages for some have essentially been cut with small increases and high inflation. He told the Board...
NebraskaTV
Nebraska volleyball remains undefeated in Big 10 play
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of Nebraska athletics:. The No. 3 Nebraska volleyball team swept Michigan State 25-18, 25-23, 25-9 on Thursday night at the Breslin Center. The Huskers extended their Big Ten record to 5-0 and moved to 13-1 this season. The Spartans dropped to 10-6 and...
NebraskaTV
Resilient Huskers Rally at Rutgers
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of Nebraska Athletics:. Nebraska overcame a 13-point deficit with a pair of second-half touchdowns, as the Huskers captured a 14-13 road win at Rutgers on Friday night in Piscataway, N.J. The win was Nebraska's first victory when trailing after three quarters since the...
Comments / 0