Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Incredible Places to Get Bagels in BostonThe Daily ScoopBoston, MA
The Whitman Fall Carnival Announces Free Admission, Live Entertainment & More!Dianna CarneyWhitman, MA
This Free Fall Harvest Celebration Promises Pumpkin Decorating, Face Painting & More!Dianna CarneyFoxborough, MA
Northeastern Employee Arrested in Texas over Campus Bomb HoaxLarry LeaseBoston, MA
This Local Harvest Fair Announced a Surprise Guest!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Related
Officials concerned with ‘students packing guns’ after Boston high school shooting
Officials said they are concerned about the “public crisis” of gun violence at schools hours after Boston police officers arrested a Jeremiah E. Burke High School student for reportedly shooting another high school student in front of the school Tuesday morning. “On Monday and Tuesday of this week...
Increased police presence at high school in Boston after student shot by classmate
BOSTON — There will be an increased police presence on the campus of a high school in Boston until further notice and counselors will be made available after a student was shot by a classmate on Tuesday morning. Officers responding to a report of a shooting at the Jeremiah...
whdh.com
School employee in Norwood on administrative leave, accused of assaulting a student
NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A school employee in Norwood has been placed on administrative leave, accused of assaulting a student earlier this week. Officials said the incident happened in a hallway at the Willett Early Childhood Center in Norwood. The child was evaluated by the school nurse before they were picked up by their parents.
Officials apologize for communication lapse with parents after Dorchester school shooting incident
The Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association is concerned about the safety of students after recent violence in schools. “How many more kids need to get hurt, stabbed, shot before we put police officers back in the schools or do something more than talking about working collaboratively but not putting any real action behind it?” said Larry Calderone, president of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCVB
Student shot by classmate outside Boston's Jeremiah E. Burke High School, police say
BOSTON — A teenage student was shot Tuesday morning outside the Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood by a fellow classmate, officials confirmed. The shooting happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. outside the school at 60 Washington St., but it did happen on school property. A witness said he heard people arguing and three gunshots ring out.
South Boston residents on edge after woman attacked
BOSTON - An armed robbery in a quiet South Boston neighborhood has women looking for ways to protect themselves through self-defense. "I've always felt safe here so it's a shock to me and women walking around alone," said Catie Quaratella. "I'm not going to do that anymore." Boston Police are searching for the attacker, described as a Black man between 20-30 years-old, after he allegedly held a woman up at knifepoint while leaving a liquor store on K Street Thursday night at 8:35. He demanded her bag, before punching her in the face and running away....
whdh.com
Family of victim demands answers as teen accused of shooting Boston high school student appears in court
BOSTON (WHDH) - The family of a 17-year-old student shot in Dorchester is demanding answers after the teen was wounded in front of Jeremiah E. Burke High School on Tuesday morning. The accused shooter, also a 17-year-old student, appeared at Dorchester District Court Wednesday while the shooting victim continues to...
Teen suspect in Dorchester school shooting incident held without bail
The 17-year-old juvenile suspected of shooting an 18-year-old Boston high school student on Tuesday morning will be held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing, according to a statement from District Attorney Kevin Hayden. The student is charged with armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous...
RELATED PEOPLE
WCVB
Convicted bank robber arrested in Boston after several recent holdups
BOSTON — A man who has publicly claimed responsibility for more than 100 bank robberies was arrested again in Boston, where authorities say he recently robbed two more and was caught while attempting to rob a third. William Sequeira, 59, of Providence, was arrested on Wednesday during an attempted...
I-Team: Infamous bank robber William Sequeira arrested in Boston
BOSTON - An infamous criminal, who claims he's robbed more than 100 banks, was arrested in an attempted heist in the Back Bay, according to I-Team sources. The Boston Police Department's Bank Robbery task force tackled William Sequeira inside the Citizens Bank on Boylston Street Wednesday afternoon. Sequeira is a serial bank robber who served decades in prison. On the TV show "Caught in Providence", Sequeira bragged that the movie "The Town" starring Ben Affleck is based on his life. No other details about the arrest have been released.
Police searching for robbery suspect who attacked a woman after leaving South Boston corner store
BOSTON — Boston Police are seeking help from the public in identifying a man accused of robbing a woman with a knife after following her from a South Boston convenience store Tuesday. The man, who was armed with a knife, followed the victim from a corner store at K...
WCVB
FBI Boston issues call for cooperation over cybersecurity
CHELSEA, Mass. — The FBI is asking companies of all sizes to reach out to them now to prepare for a cyber attack, sharing some new information about how they protected vaccine makers as part of Operation Warp Speed. "They would potentially become a target because of the types...
IN THIS ARTICLE
baystatebanner.com
Mass and Cass, a blight on Boston
There is no neighborhood in Boston that homeowners believe can be improved by the location there of homeless people or drug addicts, even those in the process of becoming healthy because of treatment. However, there are undoubtedly some Black citizens who may be tolerant of the assignment of such residents as their neighbors. The generations of racial abuse in America have made Black people more sympathetic to those who suffer because the American dream has been a nightmare for them.
‘Tragic accident’: Window washer falls to his death inside Boston’s JFK Library
BOSTON — An investigation is underway after a window washer fell to his death inside the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston on Wednesday morning. The worker was about 5 to 7 stories high when he suffered the fall, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden. His name has not been released.
WCVB
Boston police investigating fatal shooting near school in Dorchester
BOSTON — A fatal shooting near a school in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood is under investigation, police said. Police were called at 12:40 a.m. Tuesday to 38 Westville St. near UP Academy Boston, where they found a man on the ground near a fire hydrant suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
whdh.com
Man killed in Dorchester shooting
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a shooting in Dorchester early Tuesday morning killed one man. Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 38 Westville Street in Dorchester at 12:40 a.m. and located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound upon arrival. Boston EMS transported the victim to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bpdnews.com
Officers Make Drug Trafficking Arrest in South Boston
At about 3:30 PM, on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, officers assigned to the District C-6 Drug Control Unit (South Boston), were on patrol in the area of E 9th Street near Mercer Street when they observed the suspect, Darryl Henley, 54, of Boston, take part in what appeared to be a street level drug transaction with an unknown male. After further surveillance investigation, officers recovered twelve plastic bags of crack cocaine, eleven plastic bags of Fentanyl, and seven plastic bags of cocaine. Also recovered was $4,165.00 in USC.
Karen Read’s attorney makes issue of prosecutor’s connection to victim’s friends
The defense attorney for a woman accused of killing her boyfriend — a Boston police officer — during a January snowstorm brought up what he described in court as a “series of conflicts of interests.” Those were due to the lead prosecutor in the case having close personal ties to people at a party the defendant and her boyfriend attended before the fatal incident took place, according to the Boston Globe.
Opening statements to begin in trial of Boston woman charged in toddler’s death
Opening statements begin Wednesday in the trial of a Boston woman accused of causing a 2018 car crash that resulted in the death of a young pedestrian — a toddler returning from the park with his nanny and sister. Charlene Casey faces a single count of motor vehicle homicide...
whdh.com
New surveillance footage released of crash that killed 2-year-old in South Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Jurors got a first look at new surveillance footage of the moments leading up to the chain reaction crash that killed 2-year-old Colin McGrath. Colin’s nanny, who was watching the boy and his 4-year-old sister at the time of the crash, took the stand and put the footage in context for the jurors, who are weighing charges against Charlene Casey. Casey allegedly caused a chain reaction crash in July 2018 when she ran a stop sign, hitting a van that was pushed into the children and nanny, who were on the sidewalk at the time.
Comments / 0