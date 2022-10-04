ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Boston 25 News WFXT

Officials apologize for communication lapse with parents after Dorchester school shooting incident

The Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association is concerned about the safety of students after recent violence in schools. “How many more kids need to get hurt, stabbed, shot before we put police officers back in the schools or do something more than talking about working collaboratively but not putting any real action behind it?” said Larry Calderone, president of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association.
WCVB

Student shot by classmate outside Boston's Jeremiah E. Burke High School, police say

BOSTON — A teenage student was shot Tuesday morning outside the Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood by a fellow classmate, officials confirmed. The shooting happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. outside the school at 60 Washington St., but it did happen on school property. A witness said he heard people arguing and three gunshots ring out.
CBS Boston

South Boston residents on edge after woman attacked

BOSTON - An armed robbery in a quiet South Boston neighborhood has women looking for ways to protect themselves through self-defense. "I've always felt safe here so it's a shock to me and women walking around alone," said Catie Quaratella. "I'm not going to do that anymore." Boston Police are searching for the attacker, described as a Black man between 20-30 years-old, after he allegedly held a woman up at knifepoint while leaving a liquor store on K Street Thursday night at 8:35. He demanded her bag, before punching her in the face and running away....
Michelle Wu
WCVB

Convicted bank robber arrested in Boston after several recent holdups

BOSTON — A man who has publicly claimed responsibility for more than 100 bank robberies was arrested again in Boston, where authorities say he recently robbed two more and was caught while attempting to rob a third. William Sequeira, 59, of Providence, was arrested on Wednesday during an attempted...
CBS Boston

I-Team: Infamous bank robber William Sequeira arrested in Boston

BOSTON - An infamous criminal, who claims he's robbed more than 100 banks, was arrested in an attempted heist in the Back Bay, according to I-Team sources. The Boston Police Department's Bank Robbery task force tackled William Sequeira inside the Citizens Bank on Boylston Street Wednesday afternoon. Sequeira is a serial bank robber who served decades in prison. On the TV show "Caught in Providence", Sequeira bragged that the movie "The Town" starring Ben Affleck is based on his life. No other details about the arrest have been released. 
WCVB

FBI Boston issues call for cooperation over cybersecurity

CHELSEA, Mass. — The FBI is asking companies of all sizes to reach out to them now to prepare for a cyber attack, sharing some new information about how they protected vaccine makers as part of Operation Warp Speed. "They would potentially become a target because of the types...
baystatebanner.com

Mass and Cass, a blight on Boston

There is no neighborhood in Boston that homeowners believe can be improved by the location there of homeless people or drug addicts, even those in the process of becoming healthy because of treatment. However, there are undoubtedly some Black citizens who may be tolerant of the assignment of such residents as their neighbors. The generations of racial abuse in America have made Black people more sympathetic to those who suffer because the American dream has been a nightmare for them.
WCVB

Boston police investigating fatal shooting near school in Dorchester

BOSTON — A fatal shooting near a school in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood is under investigation, police said. Police were called at 12:40 a.m. Tuesday to 38 Westville St. near UP Academy Boston, where they found a man on the ground near a fire hydrant suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
whdh.com

Man killed in Dorchester shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a shooting in Dorchester early Tuesday morning killed one man. Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 38 Westville Street in Dorchester at 12:40 a.m. and located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound upon arrival. Boston EMS transported the victim to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
bpdnews.com

Officers Make Drug Trafficking Arrest in South Boston

At about 3:30 PM, on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, officers assigned to the District C-6 Drug Control Unit (South Boston), were on patrol in the area of E 9th Street near Mercer Street when they observed the suspect, Darryl Henley, 54, of Boston, take part in what appeared to be a street level drug transaction with an unknown male. After further surveillance investigation, officers recovered twelve plastic bags of crack cocaine, eleven plastic bags of Fentanyl, and seven plastic bags of cocaine. Also recovered was $4,165.00 in USC.
MassLive.com

Karen Read's attorney makes issue of prosecutor's connection to victim's friends

The defense attorney for a woman accused of killing her boyfriend — a Boston police officer — during a January snowstorm brought up what he described in court as a “series of conflicts of interests.” Those were due to the lead prosecutor in the case having close personal ties to people at a party the defendant and her boyfriend attended before the fatal incident took place, according to the Boston Globe.
whdh.com

New surveillance footage released of crash that killed 2-year-old in South Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Jurors got a first look at new surveillance footage of the moments leading up to the chain reaction crash that killed 2-year-old Colin McGrath. Colin’s nanny, who was watching the boy and his 4-year-old sister at the time of the crash, took the stand and put the footage in context for the jurors, who are weighing charges against Charlene Casey. Casey allegedly caused a chain reaction crash in July 2018 when she ran a stop sign, hitting a van that was pushed into the children and nanny, who were on the sidewalk at the time.
