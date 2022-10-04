Read full article on original website
12newsnow.com
'DogtoberFest' taking place in downtown Beaumont Saturday
Southeast Texas can expect a parade, games, contests, and arts and crafts. Parking is free and so is admission.
therecordlive.com
Pumpkins, pumpkins everywhere at Orangetober
People can immerse themselves in fall this weekend by carving pumpkins, strolling through displays of pumpkins, and even immersing themselves face first into a pumpkin pie. The activities are all part of the Second Annual Orangetober sponsored by the city of Orange. Live entertainment will be included at the three-day...
Orange Leader
Plate lunch fundraiser benefits community mainstay Marvin Edwards’ cancer treatment
Hearing the word cancer brings many emotions during the journey from one doctor to the next as a treatment plan is implemented. The cost can be overwhelming, even with insurance. Marvin Edwards was diagnosed with cancer during the late summer and is on that journey. He is waiting for a...
kjas.com
Harvest Church Community Health Fair will be Thu, Oct 6th
Harvest Church on South Wheeler Street in Jasper will host a Community Health Fair on Thursday, October 6th from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. Organizers say visitors can play games, receive gifts, win prizes, and take home food boxes. The event is sponsored by Southeast Texas Food Bank, Amerigroup Insurance,...
Utility discounts available for senior citizens living in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont wants to remind senior citizens they have garbage, water and sewer utility discounts available to them. A form must be filled out to see if you are qualified to receive these discounted services through the City of Beaumont. Applicants 65 years or...
Main Event Beaumont location scheduled to open in December or January
BEAUMONT, Texas — Main Event, an entertainment venue similar to Dave And Busters, is opening in Beaumont soon. It will open either December 2022 or January 2023, according to the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce. Construction is underway at the site near I-10 and Walden Road. Many city leaders...
Orange Leader
Meals on Wheels fundraiser helps feed Orange; see how you can help the cause
Meals on Wheels is hosting a barbeque link and chips sale fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at First Financial Bank, 912 N. 16th Street in Orange. Delivery is available for preorders of 10 or more items, or customers can pick up food at the fundraiser. Email OCAADirector@outlook.com...
Texas Roadhouse opening soon near Parkdale Mall, bringing more than 200 jobs to the area
BEAUMONT, Texas — The grand opening of a Lone Star staple that is located near Parkdale Mall and bringing more than 200 jobs to the area is set to soon take place. Due to construction delays, the ribbon cutting ceremony originally scheduled for October 21 has been moved to November, according to a Texas Roadhouse representative.
Taco Rey joins Neches Restaurant Group lineup with Willy Burger, Crown Pizza
NEDERLAND, Texas — A new addition has been made to the Neches Restaurant Group, the managing company of multiple restaurant brands in Southeast Texas. Taco Rey now joins Crown Pizza and Willy Burger as part of the restaurant lineup. The award-winning, family-owned restaurant will bring their Tex-Mex favorites to...
kogt.com
Team Granger Expands To 16th St.
Al Granger has been looking at the property at the corner of 16th and Green almost since the Wells Fargo Bank closed there several years ago. He toured the building and while inside, he wasn’t looking at every wall and light fixture, it was what he saw outside that sealed the deal.
kjas.com
Local nursing home to celebrate 48 years in business on Tue, Oct 11th
Jasper’s Timber Ridge Nursing & Rehabilitation Center will celebrate 48 years in business on Tuesday, October 11th. Officials at the facility say the public is invited to drop by and enjoy appetizers and cake, and to meet both staff members and residents beginning at 2:00 p.m. The facility also...
Port Arthur News
Vandals cause hundreds of dollars of damages to Nederland softball fields
NEDERLAND — The Nederland Girls Softball League is reeling after vandals caused approximately $500 in damages over the weekend. Gerardo Montoya, the league’s president, learned of the damage when another coach called him Sunday. The fields are located by the Marion & Ed Hughes Library on 27th Street.
kjas.com
Fire destroys barn and storage building west of town
The quick response and immediate action of local firemen saved a home and at least two other nearby structures on Thursday afternoon when a fire broke out in a large barn located west of Jasper. The volunteers of both the Japer and Beech Grove Fire Departments were dispatched to the...
'She was a wonderful lady to work for' : Nederland man who played alongside Loretta Lynn mourns her loss, reminisces on her legacy
NEDERLAND, Texas — Nationwide, people are mourning the loss of a Country Music Hall of Famer. A Nederland man who played alongside her is remembering the time they spent together. Loretta Lynn died on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at her home in Tennessee. She was 90 years old. Lynn...
Beaumont's North End considered to be a food desert, officials hope new meat market will change that
BEAUMONT, Texas — City of Beaumont officials hope a new meat market that is coming to the city's North End will help fuel the nutritional needs of those living in the area. Some experts would consider Beaumont's North End a food desert. Food deserts are areas where people have limited access to a variety of healthy and affordable food.
'It's a tragedy' : 7 horses die, 2 survive after barn fire near Tyrrell Park in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Several horses are dead following a barn fire in the south end of Beaumont Tuesday night. Beaumont Fire Department responded to a barn fire Tuesday, October 4, 2022 around 11 p.m. near Tyrrell Park, according to Captain Wheat from the Beaumont Fire Department. It happened at...
Port Arthur News
ASK A COP — Can you drive in your underwear?
Sal from Bridge City asks: My question is in relation to my girlfriend driving in her panties and bra. Sometimes my girlfriend will go jump in the car to go get something to eat from a drive thru restaurant and just have on her bra and panties. I am worried that is some kinda of indecent act against the law in the state of Texas. She’s not bothered telling me I need to chill. I’m not insecure, I just don’t want her to get into trouble. So is a bra and panties OK to go pick up food in a drive thru?
Port Arthur News
PHOTO FEATURE — New Mid County car wash under construction
NEDERLAND — A new car wash is coming to Nederland. Motorists may have seen the construction site near the intersection of Twin City Highway and Helena Avenue. Currently there is heavy equipment and other items inside an area cordoned off with orange fencing. The area will be home to...
EMS worker suing City of Beaumont, says he and his colleagues deserve more benefits
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont EMS worker is taking legal action and suing the City of Beaumont, claiming he and his colleagues are not receiving fair treatment from the city. Caleb Fenter is an employee with Beaumont Fire and Rescue. He claims that when the City of Beaumont moved the EMS division into the Beaumont Fire Department in 2021, he and his colleagues should have been sworn in as civil service employees.
fox4beaumont.com
Tyler County enacts burn ban
TYLER COUNTY — Tyler County on Tuesday joined Sabine County in enacting a burn ban, according to Steve W Stewart with our media partner, KJAS radio. This comes after local fire departments have been urging people not to burn outdoors due to extremely dry and breezy conditions. Sabine County...
