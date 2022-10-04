ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, TX

Pumpkins, pumpkins everywhere at Orangetober

People can immerse themselves in fall this weekend by carving pumpkins, strolling through displays of pumpkins, and even immersing themselves face first into a pumpkin pie. The activities are all part of the Second Annual Orangetober sponsored by the city of Orange. Live entertainment will be included at the three-day...
ORANGE, TX
Harvest Church Community Health Fair will be Thu, Oct 6th

Harvest Church on South Wheeler Street in Jasper will host a Community Health Fair on Thursday, October 6th from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. Organizers say visitors can play games, receive gifts, win prizes, and take home food boxes. The event is sponsored by Southeast Texas Food Bank, Amerigroup Insurance,...
Team Granger Expands To 16th St.

Al Granger has been looking at the property at the corner of 16th and Green almost since the Wells Fargo Bank closed there several years ago. He toured the building and while inside, he wasn’t looking at every wall and light fixture, it was what he saw outside that sealed the deal.
ORANGE, TX
Local nursing home to celebrate 48 years in business on Tue, Oct 11th

Jasper’s Timber Ridge Nursing & Rehabilitation Center will celebrate 48 years in business on Tuesday, October 11th. Officials at the facility say the public is invited to drop by and enjoy appetizers and cake, and to meet both staff members and residents beginning at 2:00 p.m. The facility also...
JASPER, TX
Fire destroys barn and storage building west of town

The quick response and immediate action of local firemen saved a home and at least two other nearby structures on Thursday afternoon when a fire broke out in a large barn located west of Jasper. The volunteers of both the Japer and Beech Grove Fire Departments were dispatched to the...
JASPER, TX
ASK A COP — Can you drive in your underwear?

Sal from Bridge City asks: My question is in relation to my girlfriend driving in her panties and bra. Sometimes my girlfriend will go jump in the car to go get something to eat from a drive thru restaurant and just have on her bra and panties. I am worried that is some kinda of indecent act against the law in the state of Texas. She’s not bothered telling me I need to chill. I’m not insecure, I just don’t want her to get into trouble. So is a bra and panties OK to go pick up food in a drive thru?
TEXAS STATE
PHOTO FEATURE — New Mid County car wash under construction

NEDERLAND — A new car wash is coming to Nederland. Motorists may have seen the construction site near the intersection of Twin City Highway and Helena Avenue. Currently there is heavy equipment and other items inside an area cordoned off with orange fencing. The area will be home to...
NEDERLAND, TX
EMS worker suing City of Beaumont, says he and his colleagues deserve more benefits

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont EMS worker is taking legal action and suing the City of Beaumont, claiming he and his colleagues are not receiving fair treatment from the city. Caleb Fenter is an employee with Beaumont Fire and Rescue. He claims that when the City of Beaumont moved the EMS division into the Beaumont Fire Department in 2021, he and his colleagues should have been sworn in as civil service employees.
BEAUMONT, TX
Tyler County enacts burn ban

TYLER COUNTY — Tyler County on Tuesday joined Sabine County in enacting a burn ban, according to Steve W Stewart with our media partner, KJAS radio. This comes after local fire departments have been urging people not to burn outdoors due to extremely dry and breezy conditions. Sabine County...
TYLER COUNTY, TX

