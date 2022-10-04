Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersUniversity Place, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
The Seattle Mariners 21-Year Playoff Drought is Over!Jordan MendiolaSeattle, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasRenton, WA
Seattle Officials Propose Tax Hike to Fund Mental Health CareTaxBuzzKing County, WA
Related
Daily Evergreen
The newest Mariners folk hero is a man named ‘Big Dumper’
Let the drought end and plentiful rain fall down in Seattle for years to come. Cal Raleigh hit the most iconic home run in Mariners’ history on Sept. 30, 2022. Facing a 3-2 count against Athletics reliever Domingo Acevedo, Raleigh took a low pitch and smacked it down the right field line.
Seattle Mariners wild card playoff schedule released
The Mariners have officially claimed the No. 5 seed after sweeping the Detroit Tigers in a doubleheader Tuesday. Seattle will travel to Toronto to take on the No. 4 seed Toronto Blue Jays in a best-of-three wild card series. Game 1 will be played Friday at 1:07 p.m. on ESPN,...
MyNorthwest.com
Salk: What separates playoff-bound Mariners from M’s teams that fell short
The Mariners had tried just about everything. They tried resting on their laurels and assuming Ichiro and a few friends would be enough. It didn’t work. They let Bill Bavasi run the entire organization into the ground. They tried going cheap. They tried spending money on a few big...
FOX Sports
Mariners utilityman Haggerty hurt, out for start of playoffs
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners lost utilityman Sam Haggerty for at least the first two rounds of the playoffs after suffering a groin injury late in Monday night’s loss to Detroit. Seattle manager Scott Servais said Tuesday that Haggerty is not expected to need surgery based off...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Seattle Mariners 2022 Playoffs: How the M’s starters stack up against Toronto
Later this week, the Seattle Mariners will face Toronto in the AL Wild Card Series. We break down the likely series pitching matchups. Your 2022 Seattle Mariners are in the postseason. The biggest of the M’s droughts is over. That’s droughts as in plural. The Mariners are the only...
Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez joins another impressive list
Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez turned plenty of heads in his rookie season. Rodriguez became the 12th player in MLB history to hit 20 homers and steal 20 bases in a season as a rookie. He burst onto the national stage with his impressive showing during the Home Run Derby. And he signed a long term extension that could last as long as 20 years and be worth as much as $450 million.
numberfire.com
Austin Nola not in Padres' Wednesday lineup
San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's regular-season finale against right-hander John Brebbia and the San Francisco Giants. What It Means:. Luis Campusano will catch for Craig Stammen and hit ninth while Nola takes a seat for the second time in three...
MyNorthwest.com
Mariners Playoffs Schedule: Blue Jays series, Seattle Sports coverage
The Mariners’ first playoff series in 21 years is set. After locking up the No. 2 wild card on Tuesday night to book a trip to Toronto, the game times for the best-of-three wild card series were announced Wednesday morning. • Game 1: Friday, 1:07 p.m. • Game 2:...
RELATED PEOPLE
MyNorthwest.com
Mariners catcher Luis Torrens gets win as Seattle walks off Tigers 7-6
SEATTLE (AP) – Catcher Luis Torrens became the first position player in Seattle history to earn a pitching win by working the 10th inning, and the Mariners locked up their postseason matchup by beating the Detroit Tigers 7-6 on Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader. Mariners 7,...
MyNorthwest.com
How Mariners’ starting rotation looks for Wild Card round vs Blue Jays
The Mariners’ strength this season has been its pitching staff, and that will be put to the test this weekend in a best-of-three series with the Toronto Blue Jays. The Jays have one of baseball’s best and most dangerous lineups, headlined by Vladimir Guerrero Jr., George Springer and Bo Bichette. So how will the Mariners counter that lineup?
MyNorthwest.com
Eerie parallels of baseball history in Seattle and Milwaukee
With the Mariners in the playoffs for the first time in 21 years, a subset of diehard fans had hoped the Milwaukee Brewers might also make it to the post-season in 2022. The reasons are complicated, but let’s just say the Seattle-Milwaukee baseball rivalry goes way back, and the cities have a surprising number of things in common when it comes to professional sports.
MyNorthwest.com
Drayer’s Mariners Notebook: Excitement, not nerves, evident for M’s in Toronto
TORONTO – The Mariners ran an optional workout Thursday afternoon at Rogers Centre ahead of Friday’s Game 1 in their best-of-three series against the Blue Jays. While the team arrived at Pearson International (YYZ for you Rush fans) in the wee hours of the morning, there wasn’t a bleary eye to be seen, nor was there any sign of uneasiness or nerves. No, the feeling around the club as they ran a normal pregame workout was excitement. The only thing missing was the game.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mariners: 3 bold predictions for MLB Playoff series vs. Blue Jays
The Seattle Mariners are finally going back to the playoffs. But can they go beyond the Wild-Card round? They have the Toronto Blue Jays in a three-game series that begins Friday in Toronto. If they survive the Blue Jays, they will get the unenviable task of overcoming the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series. But they can’t look too far ahead. The Blue Jays are big threat themselves plus they’re going to play all games in the Wild Card at home. With all that being said, here are three Mariners bold predictions for their MLB Playoff series against the Blue Jays.
MyNorthwest.com
Huard: Will Ryan Neal see more playing time for Seahawks on defense?
When the Seahawks lost All-Pro strong safety Jamal Adams for the season after he suffered a major hamstring injury in Week 1, it was Josh Jones who became Seattle’s starting strong safety over Ryan Neal. Jones, 28, was a second-round pick of the Green Bay Packers in 2017 and...
MyNorthwest.com
Mariners playoff pressure could be breeding ground for ‘the yips’
After a 21-year drought, the Mariners are finally in the playoffs, and with all that excitement comes quite a bit of pressure. Pressure that can sometimes result in a phenomenon called the yips. “Most baseball players describe it as an alien taking over their arm,” said Dr. Patrick Cohn, mental...
Yardbarker
Seattle Mariners: Jesse Winker likely done for 2022
Due to a neck injury, Seattle Mariners starting left fielder Jesse Winker is now done for the year. Last off-season, the Seattle Mariners dipped into their highly touted farm system to acquire left-handed bat Jesse Winker and slugger Eugenio Suarez from Cincinnati. When Mariners General Manager Jerry Dipoto made the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: What makes Mariners so different heading into playoffs
Nothing galvanizes a community in joy like sports. Sports are the one thing that can bring us all together as one – and in our area, that is badly needed right now. That’s why this weekend’s wild card playoff series is so important to Seattle Mariners fans.
numberfire.com
Mariners starting Abraham Toro in Tuesday's Game 1 lineup
Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is batting seventh in Tuesday's first contest against the Detroit Tigers. Toro will man second base after Adam Frazier was shifted to left field and Sam Haggerty was placed on the 10-day injured list with a calf ailment. numberFire's models project Toro to score 8.1...
FOX Sports
Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers play in game 4 of series
Detroit Tigers (65-95, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (89-72, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tyler Alexander (4-11, 4.72 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Mariners: Marco Gonzales (10-15, 4.14 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -225, Tigers +185. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle...
FOX Sports
MLB odds: 2022 Wild Card best bets for Phillies-Cardinals, Mariners-Blue Jays
The MLB regular season has concluded, which means the Wild Card Round is officially underway starting on Friday, Oct. 7. I will guide you through these playoffs by giving you daily study materials. That homework consists of previewing each game with some bets I like for the daily slate. That...
MLB・
Comments / 0