95.3 MNC
Woman accused of crashing into home and battering nurse
A woman is accused of crashing into a home and battering a nurse in Elkhart. Officers were called to the 2900 block of Pleasant Plain Avenue on reports of a crash on Sunday, October 2, at 3:42 a.m. When they arrived, they found a Dodge Avenger crashed into the side...
abc57.com
Arrest made in burglary of Our Lady of Hungary Church
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the burglary and vandalism of the Our Lady of Hungary Church in June. On Wednesday, police arrested 20-year-old Cedrick Holloway for burglary. He is being held at the St. Joseph County Jail. On June 30, South Bend Police...
WNDU
Elkhart Police attempting to identify theft, fraud suspects
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is attempting to identify three individuals as part of an investigation into theft/fraud incidents at several local businesses. The Elkhart Police Department is asking anyone who can identify these individuals to please call Det. Lambright at 574-389-4736. You can also submit an...
95.3 MNC
Man sentenced, stabbing neighbor in Niles
A Niles man is sentenced to prison after stabbing his neighbor. It happened on July 22, when the man, 29-year-old Colin James Sanderson, was being confronted by the father of a young woman at a downtown show. Leader Publication reports that a woman who lived nearby came out with a...
WNDU
Suspicious fire, burglary under investigation in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A fire in Elkhart is being investigated as suspicious, and the apartment where it happened is also the scene of a possible burglary. The blaze began in the 500 block of Lynne Lane S. around 5:30 a.m. Monday at Ridgewood Apartments. No one was hurt, but...
1 arrested after high-speed chase ends in crash near Paw Paw
Authorities say a Benton Harbor man was arrested after a high-speed chase in Van Buren County.
walls102.com
Trailer detaches from tractor, struck by vehicle, killing 2
WANATAH, Ind. (AP) — Police say a semi’s trailer separated from its tractor and was struck by a passenger vehicle, killing a northwestern Indiana woman and her son and injuring a second child. The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office says the crash Tuesday morning on U.S. 30 killed 36-year-old Angela Oehmen of Wanatah and 14-year-old Joseph Oehmen. It says a second juvenile in the vehicle sustained an upper body injury and was transported to a hospital for treatment. The driver of the semitrailer, a 47-year-old Fulton, Indiana, man, was not injured. Police say the passenger vehicle struck the rear of the trailer.
WNDU
One critically hurt in South Bend shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating after one person was hurt in a shooting Thursday afternoon. Officers were called around 12:40 p.m. to the area of Indiana Avenue and Prairie Avenue. Police say one victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The...
WNDU
17-year-old arrested, charged in double homicide at Laurel Woods Apartments
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 17-year-old from Cassopolis has been arrested and charged in connection with a double homicide at Laurel Woods Apartments in South Bend back in June. South Bend Police were called to the 600 block of W. Laurel Woods Court just after 1:50 a.m. on June...
hometownnewsnow.com
OWI Charge in Vehicle Rollover
(La Porte County, IN) - He escaped injury despite his vehicle flipping several times, but Scott Glick now faces potential time in jail. Glick, 45, of Michigan City, was eastbound on 200 North at about 9 a.m. on Saturday, according to La Porte County Police. Glick told investigators he was running late for work and traveling about 60 miles per hour when he noticed a bend in the roadway.
WNDU
Emergency crews respond to residential fire in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded to a South Bend house fire on Thursday. The fire happened in the 1700 block of Churchill Drive. The South Bend Fire Department with assistance from the South Bend Police Department responded to the fire around 6 p.m. on Thursday evening. According...
abc57.com
Deputies arrest suspect in 1995 murder
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. -- The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a murder that happened in 1995. Juan Luis Solis-Reyna has been charged with open murder and felony firearms. The sheriff's office planned a press conference Wednesday morning to announce an arrest in a cold...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 8:05 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, 100 block of EMS T13C Lane, Leesburg. Vehicle parts were stolen. Value of $2,000. 8:55 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, 200 block of West Main Street, Warsaw. Criminal mischief occurred at the Kosciusko County...
abc57.com
South Bend Fire responds to residential fire on Vassar Avenue
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1000 block of Vassar Ave. on Thursday morning. At 7:29 a.m., crews were called to the area. When firefighters arrived, they discovered heavy fire and smoke coming from throughout the structure, reports said. No...
22 WSBT
Cassopolis man charged with two counts of murder in deaths of two women
A Cassopolis man has been charged with two counts of murder in connection with the shooting deaths of two women at Laurel Woods Apartments. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office charged Rease Pence, 17, of Cassopolis, Michigan with two counts of murder for his role in the deaths of Jamie Binns, 28, and Samantha Lawson, 29, both of Niles, Michigan.
huroninsider.com
Woman allegedly found with cocaine while being arrested for OVI
SANDUSKY – A Michigan woman was arrested and charged with two felonies after she was allegedly found with cocaine while being arrested for OVI on Monday night. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, on West Washington Street, an officer began to notice a gold Chevrolet Blazer that was quickly increasing and decreasing speed and swerving between lanes. Police pulled the vehicle at the Tiffin Avenue and West Adams Street intersection. According to the report, while the vehicle was pulling over, it came to the shoulder of the road, continued slowly over a grassy area, and stopped in a side parking spot with its driver side tires in the main roadway.
Times-Union Newspaper
One Injured In Two-Vehicle Accident
One person was injured after a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning at the intersection of West CR 400N and North CR 150W, Warsaw. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, Martez D. Lewis, 30, Indianapolis, was driving west on CR 400N in a truck. Kenneth L. Stanford, 55, Turtle Bay Drive, Syracuse, was driving a 1998 Ford 2XS east on CR 400N. Both vehicle were approaching the intersection of North CR 150W.
abc57.com
Indiana State Police arrest suspect in shootout with officer
Indiana State Police have arrested a suspect in the September 29 shootout involving a state excise officer. According to ISP, Indiana State Police E.R.T. served a warrant at the Hickory Road Apartments around 7:12pm, arresting 20-year-old Ian Steven McDonald Austin, of South Bend, for Attempted Murder. Authorities say nobody was hurt during the arrest.
WNDU
GoFundMe set up for LaPorte County man who lost wife, son in car crash
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A GoFundMe has been created for the man who lost his wife and son in a tragic car crash on Tuesday. Angela Oehmen, 36, and her son, Joseph Oehmen, 14, were traveling east on U.S. 30 when their car collided with the rear end of a trailer that had disconnected from a semi-truck.
