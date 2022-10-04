Read full article on original website
Liverpool selling Sadio Mane was ‘worst business ever’ and is reason behind shocking defence, slams Merson
ARSENAL legend Paul Merson reckons selling Sadio Mane was Liverpool's worse ever piece of business. The winger ended his six-year stay at Anfield in June when he joined Bayern Munich in a £35m deal. Mane won six trophies during his time on Merseyside, including the Premier League and Champions...
SkySports
Napoli thrash Ajax with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid suffering defeats - Champions League round-up
Giacomo Raspadori netted twice as Napoli came from behind to deliver a masterclass and score a runaway 6-1 win at 10-man Ajax in the Champions League. Captain Giovanni di Lorenzo, Piotr Zielinski, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and substitute Giovanni Simeone added the other goals for the Italian league leaders, after Mohammed Kudus had given the hosts the lead inside the opening 10 minutes.
Top 10 assisters in Champions League history as Angel Di Maria overtakes Lionel Messi and closes in on Cristiano Ronaldo
FORMER Manchester United flop Angel Di Maria has now registered the second most assists in Champions League history. The 34-year-old, who spent a doomed season at United, has set up more goals in Europe's elite competition than the great Lionel Messi. Di Maria is now closing in on Cristiano Ronaldo's...
UEFA・
ng-sportingnews.com
Liverpool vs. Rangers: Time, TV channel, stream, betting odds for UEFA Champions League match
Liverpool will be hoping to get back to winning ways at Anfield on Tuesday night when they host Rangers in the Champions League Group A clash. The Reds were held to a 3-3 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday but will hope to make it a second win in European competition having beaten Ajax last time out.
France 24
Liverpool edge Rangers as Bayern, Napoli underline credentials
On a night when a minute's silence was held before every match in tribute to the 131 victims of the Indonesia stadium tragedy, Bayern Munich and Club Brugge also made it three wins from three while Inter edged Barcelona in a tight contest in Milan. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool went into...
‘People say things’: Trent Alexander-Arnold responds to critics after aiding Liverpool win
Trent Alexander-Arnold scored a brilliant free kick against Rangers in the Champions League to hit back at critics who have commented on his form.The defender has, by his own words, had a “slow start to the season” which saw him dropped from the England squad in the Nations League. But his goal against Rangers, which kick started the Reds’ 2-0 win, has given him belief going forward into the rest of the campaign.”People say things but I come out and perform for the team,” he said post-match. “It’s been a slow start to the season for me but I’m...
FOX Sports
Juventus looking to continue resurgence at AC Milan
MILAN (AP) — Juventus is back. Maybe. After a run of five matches without a win — including a humiliating loss to Monza in what was the first Serie A victory for the team owned by Silvio Berlusconi — Juventus has won two straight and finally got its Champions League campaign going with a 3-1 victory over Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday.
SkySports
Trent Alexander-Arnold: Virgil van Dijk says Liverpool full-back responded to recent criticism by showing his quality in Rangers win
Virgil van Dijk says he has no doubts about Trent Alexander-Arnold's quality and has suggested player welfare is being forgotten about amid recent criticism. The Liverpool full-back came under heavy criticism for his defensive performance in the 3-3 draw with Brighton on Saturday and his place in the England squad for next month's World Cup in Qatar has been called into question.
SkySports
Tottenham's fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone dies aged 61
Tottenham's fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone has died aged 61. Ventrone, nicknamed 'The Marine' in Italy because of his rigorous training regimes, arrived at Spurs with Antonio Conte in November 2021. Spurs confirmed his passing on Thursday and said "he will be greatly missed by everyone". Ventrone, the club statement...
SkySports
RB Leipzig 3-1 Celtic: Christopher Nkunku scores in dramatic Champions League encounter
Christopher Nkunku scored for RB Leipzig as they beat Celtic 3-1 in a dramatic Champions League encounter, which included two VAR interventions and a Joe Hart howler. Sky Sports News reported earlier this week that Chelsea are close to signing Nkunku, and the forward showed just why he is so sought after in Europe.
Napoli stars Raspadori and Kvaratshkelia are on fire, while Rangers veteran McGregor almost single-handedly kept Liverpool out... but do goalscoring right-backs James and Alexander-Arnold BOTH make our Champions League team of the week?
Another thrilling round of Champions League games brought far more success to English sides in the competition, who went unbeaten in round three. Manchester City put five past Copenhagen and were so comfortable in the tie that Pep Guardiola thought it safe to take off Erling Haaland at the break having scored just the two goals in the first half.
Liverpool 2-0 Rangers: Player ratings as dominant Reds ease past Rangers
Report and player ratings as Liverpool beat Rangers in the Champions League.
BBC
Scottish gossip: Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Jurgen Klopp, Liel Abada, Tom Lawrence
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst may switch to a 3-5-2 formation, with 18-year-old Leon King alongside Ben Davies and Connor Goldson, for the Champions League group game at Liverpool. (The Scotsman) Injured Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson, a former Celtic youth player, is urging his deputy Kostas Tsimikas to ensure the...
SkySports
Omonia Nicosia 2-3 Man Utd: Marcus Rashford sparks United comeback to avoid shock defeat in Cyprus
Manchester United avoided an embarrassing defeat to Omonia Nicosia courtesy of a second-half comeback to win 3-2 in the Europa League after being behind at the break. Omonia Nicosia - fourth in the Cypriot league and managed by former Celtic boss Neil Lennon - went in 1-0 to the good at half-time after a quick break following a Manchester United corner ended with Karim Ansarifard scoring.
CBS Sports
Champions League score predictions: Expert picks with Inter Milan-Barcelona, Chelsea-AC Milan the headliners
Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League group stage is upon us with 16 games across Tuesday and Wednesday. We are in the meat of the group stage schedule now, and this can make or break the European journey for any club. With teams facing the same opponents on Matchday 3 and Matchday 4, the opportunity to boost chances of advancing is there for the taking. Tuesday's slate is highlighted by Inter Milan vs. Barcelona, while Chelsea and AC Milan have a huge meeting on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge. As always CBS Sports and Paramount+ will be your home for all things UCL, starting with UEFA Champions League Today airing at 2 p.m. ET.
UEFA・
SkySports
Reading 1-1 Norwich City: Jeff Hendrick earns point for Royals
Norwich extended their unbeaten league run to nine matches with a hard-earned 1-1 Championship draw at Reading. But the visitors missed the chance to go top of the table with a victory after leaders Sheffield United lost 1-0 at home to QPR. In an even first half, Reading went closest...
Liverpool report: Reds in offer for incredible Colombian wonderkid
Liverpool could be set to add another Colombian to their ranks in a bid to boost their depth
MLS・
BBC
Friday's gossip: Ronaldo, Kante, Taremi, Silva, Calhanoglu, Haaland, Bellingham
Galatasaray want to sign Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, from Manchester United in January. (Fotomac - in Turkish) Bayern Munich chief executive Oliver Kahn says the Bundesliga giants considered a move for Ronaldo in the summer. (Bild, via Mail) Wolves are expected to hold talks with Julen Lopetegui this weekend,...
SkySports
Peter Wright comments on MVG's 'mediocre game' | Michael van Gerwen: I'm still winning titles
Peter Wright commented on Michael van Gerwen's current form, believing that players have caught up with MVG's 'mediocre game'. Van Gerwen argued that while his form isn't great, he's still winning titles.
Yardbarker
Player Ratings As Chelsea Beat AC Milan 3-0 In The Champions League
Chelsea earned their first win of this season's UEFA Champions League campaign and a real lifeline in group E as they toppled leaders AC Milan at Stamford Bridge 3-0, and here are the player ratings. Kepa Arrizabalaga - 7 Not a lot do do but he made a vital save...
