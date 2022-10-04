CORALVILLE, IOWA (October 4, 2022) — Step right up! The 26th Annual National Walk and Roll to School Day is October 12, and registration is now open!. Whether addressing the need to make walking and biking safer for children and youth or encouraging them to be more active, events can be a powerful tool to start, grow and sustain change. Events can celebrate good things, put light on neglected issues, galvanize community support, or even begin advocacy. They can be particularly good at helping all stakeholders to come together and experience what is working, and what isn’t, and how to collaborate to fix what is broken.

CORALVILLE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO