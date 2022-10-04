Read full article on original website
Quad Cities Chamber Opens Applications for 2023 Leadership QC Cohort
MOLINE, ILLINOIS (October 5, 2022) — The Quad Cities Chamber is now accepting applications for its second cohort of Leadership QC, a program that builds skills and drive within professionals who seek to play a larger role in the success of our region. The program, launched in January 2022,...
Buried Stories: Ernest “Ober” Oberholtzer
The Quad Cities are graced with vast rolling lawns that stretch for acres under magnificent, stately trees: our cemeteries. Here are some of the region’s finest statues and architecture, with a breadth of symbolism drawn from ancient Egypt, Classical Greece, Medieval and Victorian Europe. Family names on the cemetery’s monuments and mausoleum – such as Davenport, Bettendorf, Deere, Fejervary, Sudlow – are cornerstones of our communities. The name “Oberholtzer” isn’t as immediately familiar as these, but this environmentalist, writer, musician, photographer, and explorer’s impact is still felt today.
Live Heavy Music Report, October 2022
Another calendar page has turned with the season, bringing with it a loaded month for live music in the Quad Cities. Looming large among the many shows scheduled for October is Judas Priest's October 29 appearance at the Vibrant Arena at the MARK, with Queensrÿche in tow. While most rockers and metalheads in the area are no doubt aware of the metal gods' imminent arrival, there are several other smaller shows happening this month that are equally worthy of consideration. Whether or not you have tickets for Priest, these displays of heavy metal thunder will make October 2022 a heavy and memorable month.
DeWitt Career Advancement Center Breaks Ground with Ceremony
DeWITT, IOWA (October 5, 2022) — The sound of shovels hitting the ground as dirt flew through the air was met with applause Wednesday, as Eastern Iowa Community Colleges’ (EICC) leaders, partners, local officials, and community members celebrated the official groundbreaking of Clinton Community College’s (CCC) new DeWitt Career Advancement Center.
Walk and Roll 2 School 2022
CORALVILLE, IOWA (October 4, 2022) — Step right up! The 26th Annual National Walk and Roll to School Day is October 12, and registration is now open!. Whether addressing the need to make walking and biking safer for children and youth or encouraging them to be more active, events can be a powerful tool to start, grow and sustain change. Events can celebrate good things, put light on neglected issues, galvanize community support, or even begin advocacy. They can be particularly good at helping all stakeholders to come together and experience what is working, and what isn’t, and how to collaborate to fix what is broken.
Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller Reminds Iowa Veterans of Rights to Time Off on Veterans Day
DES MOINES, IOWA (October 5, 2022) — As we prepare to recognize the men and women who have served our country this Veterans Day, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller reminds veterans of their right to request time off for the November 11 holiday. In 2010, Iowa Code section 91A.5A...
“Fiend Incarnate: Villisca Axe Murders of 1912,” October 14
Friday, October 14, 1:30 p.m. Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf IA. Presented as part of the Bettendorf Public Library's “Community Connections” series, a number of Iowa's most notorious and horrific unsolved killings will be explored in the October 14 program Fiend Incarnate: Villisca Axe Murders of 1912, with Dr. Edgar Epperly discussing his book of the same title and the Midwestern mystery that continues to puzzle professional and amateur true-crime investigators.
"Mad About Money" Sparks Financial Literacy Discussions Among Iowa Students
DES MOINES, IOWA (October 4, 2022) — The Iowa Insurance Division (IID) and The National Theatre for Children (NTC) have partnered to educate and inspire Iowa students and their families. This fall, professional actors from NTC will visit about fifty middle schools with live performances of Mad About Money, sparking conversations on financial literacy in classrooms throughout Iowa.
Trees Can Keep Us Cool as Iowa Anticipates Many More Dangerous Hot and Humid Days
IOWA CITY, IOWA (October 4, 2022) — Iowa’s leading climate scientists will release the twelfth-annual Iowa Climate Statement 2022: The Many Benefits of Our Trees. Extreme weather including many more dangerous hot and humid days, extreme precipitation, drought, and high winds will threaten our urban trees and rural woodlands.
Quad City Arts PASS Season is Here
ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS (October 4, 2022) — We know it’s “spooky season,” but we have some exciting news about Festival of Trees. Right now, you can purchase your Isabel Bloom (https://bit.ly/3EcDxus) and start (or grow) your gnome collection, and you can order an Honor Tree Ornament (https://bit.ly/3M5fVtI) or Patriotic tree Ornament (https://bit.ly/3RBLtrX) for you or a loved one.
Niabi Zoo Welcomes New Residents
COAL VALLEY, ILLINOIS (October 4, 2022) — The Niabi zoo is excited to announce the arrival of our two newest inhabitants! Beni and Togo, two African Red River Hogs. Beni and Togo are brothers and where born in a zoo here in the US. They are both just over two years old and are growing fast. Red River hogs are found in the rainforest and wet savannahs of west and central Africa. Full grown red river hogs can weigh as much as 250 lbs.
2022 Rock Island County Tentative Multiplier Announced
SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS (October 6, 2022) — Rock Island County has been issued a tentative property assessment equalization factor of 1.0000, according to David Harris, Director of the Illinois Department of Revenue. The property assessment equalization factor, often called the “multiplier,” is the method used to achieve uniform property assessments...
Janas Materials Inc Awarded $25,000 Iowa Economic Development Authority Proof of Commercial Relevance Loan
AMES, IOWA (October 5, 2022) — The Iowa State University (ISU) Startup Factory today announced the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) Board has awarded Janas Materials Inc a $25,000 Proof of Commercial Relevance (POCR) loan as recommended by the Technology Commercialization Committee. The funds will be used for IP development and evaluation, proof of concept work, and product refinement. Janas Materials is a member of the Startup Factory’s Cohort 10, which graduated from the program in December 2021.
Politics is Shaping More People's Religion, According to Monmouth College Professor's Research Project
MONMOUTH, ILLINOIS (October 5, 2022) — More Americans are allowing their politics to shape their religion, according to a study by a Monmouth College political science professor. "Church shopping" based on political beliefs is one of the findings of a recent research project by Monmouth political science professor Andre...
Gov Kim Reynolds Announces Grant Program to Reduce Language Barriers in Workforce
DES MOINES, IOWA (October 5, 2022) — Governor Kim Reynolds today announced a new grant opportunity intended to reduce language barriers in the workforce. The Iowa Language Learners Job Training Program will help employers provide sustained programs for English language instruction to support improved communication in the workplace. “Here...
Gov Kim Reynolds Declares October as “Co-op Month in Iowa”
DES MOINES, IOWA (October 4, 2022) — October has been declared “Co-Op Month in Iowa” by Governor Kim Reynolds. In the proclamation, the Governor mentions:. Concern for the community is a core guiding cooperative principle;. Cooperatives dedicate substantial human and financial resources to serve their communities beyond...
Robert Murphy of Geneseo, Illinois, Named University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Resident Assistant
WHITEWATER, WISCONSIN (October 4, 2022) — Robert Murphy, from Geneseo, Illinois, who is studying biology, has been named a resident assistant at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater for the 2022-23 academic year. RAs are student staff members who live in the residence halls with students, serve as a resource and...
Gov Kim Reynolds Appoints Jessica Noll as District Associate Judge
DES MOINES, IOWA (October 4, 2022) — Governor Kim Reynolds today announced her appointment of Jessica Noll as a district associate judge in Judicial Election District 3B. Noll, of Akron, Iowa, currently serves as a magistrate in Woodbury County and practices law with Deck Law PLC in Sioux City. Noll received her undergraduate and law degrees from the University of South Dakota.
Iowa Business Council (IBC) Projects Positive Six-Month Economic Outlook
DES MOINES, IOWA (October 4, 2022) — The Iowa Business Council (IBC) has released its third-quarter Economic Outlook Survey for 2022. The report measures member expectations for sales, capital spending, and employment for the next six months. If the index measures above fifty, sentiment is positive. The third-quarter survey's overall economic outlook index is 58.75, down 5.13 index points from the second-quarter report.
Gov Kim Reynolds Appoints Col Mark Muckey as Dep Adj Gen of Iowa Air National Guard
DES MOINES, IOWA (October 6, 2022) — Governor Kim Reynolds announced today the appointment of Colonel Mark A Muckey as Deputy Adjutant General for the Iowa Air National Guard. Muckey, a Sioux City native, was selected by Gov Reynolds for his outstanding military achievements and leadership capabilities demonstrated through nearly four decades of military service.
