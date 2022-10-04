Read full article on original website
drgnews.com
Vermillion Cruises To Class A Boys Golf Title
ABERDEEN – Vermillion won its first boys golf team state championship since 2007 Tuesday, taking the SDHSAA Class A Boys Golf State Championship at Moccasin Creek Country Club. The Tanagers shot 614 (+38) to cruise to a 24-stroke win over Aberdeen Roncalli (638). Keeton Newborg of Tea Area won...
drgnews.com
Harrisburg Wins First Boys Golf Team Championship
MITCHELL – A fast start on Monday propelled the Harrisburg Tigers to the SDHSAA Class AA Boys Golf State Championship, which was completed Tuesday at Lakeview Municipal Golf Course. The Tigers won their first boys golf team championship in school history. Harrisburg finished 36 holes at 11-over-par, but the...
Which Sioux Falls High School Is The Best in South Dakota?
When you're a parent, you only want the best for your children. This especially includes sending them to a school where they can excel both in and out of the classroom. But the question is always, “Where is the best school in town?”. The state of South Dakota has...
dakotanewsnow.com
Big game for both teams Saturday in Brookings and Stig is looking forward to it
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -In case you haven’t heard., there’s a rivalry game Saturday in Brookings as the Jackrabbits will roll out the red carpet for the USD Coyotes. And rivalry or not, it’s a very important game for both teams as they play much earlier in the season when the weather is much more conducive to a huge crowd.
drgnews.com
Augustana Coaching Legend Krauth To Retire
SIOUX FALLS – Augustana women’s basketball head coach Dave Krauth announced Wednesday that this upcoming season will be his last as the Vikings’ head coach. Krauth has been Augustana’s head coach for 33 seasons and has led Augustana to 14 Division II NCAA Tournament appearances, including to the Final Four in 2013. The program had never made an NCAA Tournament before Krauth arrived.
From Cameroon to Brookings, SDSU’s Randy Keumogne
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – For some young athletes, playing high level college football is a dream, but for SDSU’s Randy Keumogne, it’s been the journey of a life time. “Every TV show and every thing we watched on TV was literally about America so it was cool to finally realize I’m actually going there,” SDSU […]
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota Soybean Association gives $125,000 against slaughterhouse ban
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thousands of dollars are pouring into campaign organizations regarding a Sioux Falls ballot measure to ban future slaughterhouses from opening in city limits. The latest campaign finance reports for the municipal ballot committees were released by the city clerk Wednesday evening. The newest committee,...
More South Dakota students going hungry after federal free meal program ends
Thousands of schoolchildren across South Dakota are facing new barriers to getting proper nutrition at school due to the end of a pandemic-era federal program that provided free meals to all students regardless of parental income. Parents in South Dakota, meanwhile, are facing new financial challenges as they try to...
dakotanewsnow.com
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Sioux Falls, according to Tripadvisor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Sioux Falls from Tripadvisor. Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Sioux Falls, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Single mother in Aberdeen saw rent increased by 48%
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Zillow Research, rent prices have increased nationwide by over 12%, and South Dakota has the highest percentage of renters who are unable to keep up with their rent. Ashley Washagesic, a single mother from Aberdeen, saw her rent go up by...
siouxfalls.business
Sioux Falls native returns in leadership role as ClubHouse prepares for expansion, renovation
This paid piece is sponsored by The Ramkota Companies. Nathan Kasselder’s weekend is shaping up to be anything but low-key. “We’re sold out,” he said, ducking into an empty boardroom for a rare quiet place to talk. “We have a large group in for two days, and...
Sioux City Bandits announce new owner among flurry of moves
It was a big day for the Sioux City Bandits organization as the team announced a series of moves at their press conference, highlighted by a change in the front office as a familiar face will take the reigns of the team.
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: 13-year-old runaway found
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls say a missing teenager has been found as of Thursday morning. The 13-year-old had ran away from school Wednesday afternoon. Thursday morning, Sioux Falls Police shared an update on social media. They say the girl was found safe.
KELOLAND TV
Update on Giliberto’s shooting; Cliff Ave construction; Veterans reflect on Honor Flight
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, October 4. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls police are searching for the man who opened fire inside a restaurant on the west side of the city.
WATCH: Mountain Lion Roams In This South Dakota Town
There is always something new when you're a police officer patrolling the streets. However, I don't think the police officers of the Vermillion Police Department ever thought they would come across a big cat early Friday morning. Around 4:15 AM on Friday morning, officers driving on patrol came close to...
KELOLAND TV
Authorities investigating crash in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two Sioux Falls men are in the hospital following a car crash in central Sioux Falls. Police say the accident happened just before noon at the intersection of 6th Street and Main. A Chevy Impala entered the intersection with a green light. A Dodge...
1893 Murder In the Most Gruesome Crime Ever in Sioux Falls, South Dakota
It was almost Halloween in 1893 when this prominent businessman committed these most awful murders in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. What has been described as the “most awful tragedy” in the city of Sioux Falls occurred on October 22, 1893. Harry Lacey walked into his mother-in-law's house and...
The Top 10 Smallest Towns in all of South Dakota
South Dakota is loaded with small towns in every corner of the state. But where are the tiniest towns in the entire Mount Rushmore state?. According to the latest census data, these are the ten tiniest towns in all of South Dakota. Chances are, you've never even heard of the smallest town of them all.
KELOLAND TV
Is civility worsening in South Dakota politics?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Around Sioux Falls, many people know Vaney Hariri, the co-founder of Think 3D Solutions, as a vocal community leader who works frequently with the mayor and law enforcement. Now, anyone watching local television has seen Hariri’s face in Governor Kristi Noem’s latest attack ad on Jamie Smith.
KELOLAND TV
Noem’s national donors; house fire; kidney transplant
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning, start your day with the latest headlines in today’s KELOLAND On The Go. We are hoping to learn more about a fire near Downtown Sioux Falls. KELOLAND News was on the scene on South Cliff Avenue early Wednesday morning. Two people...
