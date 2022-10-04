ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermillion, SD

Vermillion Cruises To Class A Boys Golf Title

ABERDEEN – Vermillion won its first boys golf team state championship since 2007 Tuesday, taking the SDHSAA Class A Boys Golf State Championship at Moccasin Creek Country Club. The Tanagers shot 614 (+38) to cruise to a 24-stroke win over Aberdeen Roncalli (638). Keeton Newborg of Tea Area won...
VERMILLION, SD
Harrisburg Wins First Boys Golf Team Championship

MITCHELL – A fast start on Monday propelled the Harrisburg Tigers to the SDHSAA Class AA Boys Golf State Championship, which was completed Tuesday at Lakeview Municipal Golf Course. The Tigers won their first boys golf team championship in school history. Harrisburg finished 36 holes at 11-over-par, but the...
HARRISBURG, SD
Big game for both teams Saturday in Brookings and Stig is looking forward to it

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -In case you haven’t heard., there’s a rivalry game Saturday in Brookings as the Jackrabbits will roll out the red carpet for the USD Coyotes. And rivalry or not, it’s a very important game for both teams as they play much earlier in the season when the weather is much more conducive to a huge crowd.
BROOKINGS, SD
Augustana Coaching Legend Krauth To Retire

SIOUX FALLS – Augustana women’s basketball head coach Dave Krauth announced Wednesday that this upcoming season will be his last as the Vikings’ head coach. Krauth has been Augustana’s head coach for 33 seasons and has led Augustana to 14 Division II NCAA Tournament appearances, including to the Final Four in 2013. The program had never made an NCAA Tournament before Krauth arrived.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
From Cameroon to Brookings, SDSU’s Randy Keumogne

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – For some young athletes, playing high level college football is a dream, but for SDSU’s Randy Keumogne, it’s been the journey of a life time. “Every TV show and every thing we watched on TV was literally about America so it was cool to finally realize I’m actually going there,” SDSU […]
BROOKINGS, SD
South Dakota Soybean Association gives $125,000 against slaughterhouse ban

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thousands of dollars are pouring into campaign organizations regarding a Sioux Falls ballot measure to ban future slaughterhouses from opening in city limits. The latest campaign finance reports for the municipal ballot committees were released by the city clerk Wednesday evening. The newest committee,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Sioux Falls, according to Tripadvisor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Sioux Falls from Tripadvisor. Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Sioux Falls, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Single mother in Aberdeen saw rent increased by 48%

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Zillow Research, rent prices have increased nationwide by over 12%, and South Dakota has the highest percentage of renters who are unable to keep up with their rent. Ashley Washagesic, a single mother from Aberdeen, saw her rent go up by...
ABERDEEN, SD
Golf
Sports
UPDATE: 13-year-old runaway found

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls say a missing teenager has been found as of Thursday morning. The 13-year-old had ran away from school Wednesday afternoon. Thursday morning, Sioux Falls Police shared an update on social media. They say the girl was found safe.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Authorities investigating crash in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two Sioux Falls men are in the hospital following a car crash in central Sioux Falls. Police say the accident happened just before noon at the intersection of 6th Street and Main. A Chevy Impala entered the intersection with a green light. A Dodge...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
The Top 10 Smallest Towns in all of South Dakota

South Dakota is loaded with small towns in every corner of the state. But where are the tiniest towns in the entire Mount Rushmore state?. According to the latest census data, these are the ten tiniest towns in all of South Dakota. Chances are, you've never even heard of the smallest town of them all.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Is civility worsening in South Dakota politics?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Around Sioux Falls, many people know Vaney Hariri, the co-founder of Think 3D Solutions, as a vocal community leader who works frequently with the mayor and law enforcement. Now, anyone watching local television has seen Hariri’s face in Governor Kristi Noem’s latest attack ad on Jamie Smith.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Noem’s national donors; house fire; kidney transplant

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning, start your day with the latest headlines in today’s KELOLAND On The Go. We are hoping to learn more about a fire near Downtown Sioux Falls. KELOLAND News was on the scene on South Cliff Avenue early Wednesday morning. Two people...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

