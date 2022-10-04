Syretha Shonell Jackson Dyson, a native of Amite, LA, departed this life on Saturday, September 24, 2022, aged 46 at Hood Memorial Hospital. She was born on April 23, 1976, to Oliver Jackson Jr. and Ruthie Landrew Jackson. She married the love of her life, Michael Donnell Dyson, and together they created a family of seven daughters and one son that centered on love and togetherness. Her unselfish generosity touched the lives of many near and far. She showed genuine humility, faith, and tenderness for all of GOD’s creation.

AMITE CITY, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO