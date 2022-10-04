Read full article on original website
Syretha Shonell Jackson Dyson
Syretha Shonell Jackson Dyson, a native of Amite, LA, departed this life on Saturday, September 24, 2022, aged 46 at Hood Memorial Hospital. She was born on April 23, 1976, to Oliver Jackson Jr. and Ruthie Landrew Jackson. She married the love of her life, Michael Donnell Dyson, and together they created a family of seven daughters and one son that centered on love and togetherness. Her unselfish generosity touched the lives of many near and far. She showed genuine humility, faith, and tenderness for all of GOD’s creation.
Hammond attorney appointed to Board of Supervisors of Louisiana's Community and Technical Colleges
METAIRIE, LA—Chehardy Sherman Williams Law Firm partner Jennifer Lee was recently appointed by Governor John Bel Edwards to the Board of Supervisors of Louisiana’s Community and Technical Colleges, the management board for Louisiana’s public two-year institutions. Ms. Lee will serve in an at-large position for a six-year term.
Three St. Tammany men indicted for 2022 murder in Lacombe
District Attorney Warren Montgomery reports that on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, a St. Tammany Parish grand jury indicted:. Patrick Earl McCarty, II, 36 of Slidell, Louisiana on second degree murder, obstruction of justice and 2 counts of possession of a firearm by a felon. Jason Robert James, 37 of Lacombe,...
Brumfield appointed to Louisiana Lottery Corporation Board of Directors
A retired Amite businessman has been appointed to the Louisiana Lottery Corporation Board of Directors. The Governor’s Office recently announced that Thomas E. Brumfield of Amite has been appointed to the Louisiana Lottery Corporation. Brumfield is a retired businessman. He will serve as an at-large member of the organization.
Teen arrested after telling classmate he planned to "blow the school up"
A Mandeville-area boy has been arrested on a Menacing charge after admitting he told another student Monday (October 3) morning that he planned to blow up his school. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies were investigating rumors a 14-year-old Monteleone Junior High student had made threats to “shoot up” his school when the student in question admitted he had told another student he was going to “blow the school up.” The teen told deputies he was just joking.
