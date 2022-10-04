ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 22

Trisha Yamada
2d ago

Wisconsin is ruled by the Republican Taliban. A once progressive state is now no better than a Bible Belt poverty state. We are becoming the south of the north. Pathetic. How far this state has fallen due to republicans.

Reply(6)
4
Facts Only
2d ago

If any of you liberals could list the names of the Democrats that proposed a law to lift the ban in the last 50 years that would be nice.

Reply(1)
2
Related
Daily Cardinal

Wisconsin Senators show up to State Capitol only to see next picture in ‘chunky animals’ calendar

All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. It was business as usual at the Wisconsin State Capitol on Oct. 4 when Gov. Evers called a session to discuss adding an amendment to Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban. What makes this a typical day isn’t necessarily the topic — rather, it’s the fact that only one Republican and three Democratic senators were present. The special session lasted 15 seconds — long enough to gavel in, rip to the next day in the senate chamber’s “365 chunky animals” calendar and adjourn.
WISCONSIN STATE
wisconsinrightnow.com

Ron Johnson Unveils Abortion Referendum Question For Wisconsin Voters

Wisconsin’s Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson says his proposed referendum on abortion is simple. Johnson, late Tuesday, released his suggestion for a ballot question that would allow voters in the state to decide on a new abortion law. “At what point does society have the responsibility to protect the...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Baraboo, WI
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
tonemadison.com

We’re paying Wisconsin Republicans to lie about bail and everything else

Drawing a line from Ron Johnson’s tax-cut votes to the 2022 campaign’s merciless attack ads. Each week in Wisconsin politics brings an abundance of bad policies, bad takes, and bad actors. In our recurring feature, Capitol Punishments, we bring you the week’s highlights (or low-lights) from the state Legislature and beyond.
WISCONSIN STATE
wizmnews.com

Senator Pfaff frustrated by quick adjournment of new special session

Republicans at the state capitol in Madison have quickly ended another special session called by Democratic Governor Tony Evers. That makes the third session called by Evers this year which was shut down in a matter of seconds by the opposing party. Tuesday’s session was called to promote discussion of...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Voting in Wisconsin: Frequently asked questions

WISCONSIN — The next Wisconsin election has arrived. Do you want to vote? We've put together a list of Frequently Asked Questions to help you get in and out of your polling place without trouble for the Nov. 8 general election. How to vote in Wisconsin: Frequently Asked Questions.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Michels
wizmnews.com

Another Minnesota 3rd party US House candidate dies

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Paula Overby, a third-party candidate in Minnesota’s hotly contested 2nd Congressional District, died Wednesday, her family said. Her son, Tyler Overby, said the 68-year-old died of complications from heart valve trouble after being hospitalized for the past two weeks. Overby was a candidate for Legal...
MINNESOTA STATE
wizmnews.com

Being tough on crime more about just running scary ads

Many Republican candidates are running on the issue of personal safety. While Democrats hope to make the November election about abortion, Republicans are again relying on the “we’re tougher on crime” approach. Their tv ads show shadowy figures doing bad things while suggesting only their party can keep people safe. But we haven’t heard much in the way of details, just a campaign of fear. While it is true that crime has risen in Wisconsin, particularly violent crime, that is true in other states as well. So what can be done? Part of the problem is a shortage of police. Not only are there fewer officers patrolling the streets of the state, hiring new officers is proving exceptionally challenging. The La Crosse Police and Fire Commission says for positions that used to attract 100 applicants, they are now seeing closer to a dozen for a job opening. Many agencies are using promotional campaigns to attract more potential officers. Another problem is lack of funding. A 2020 report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum found Wisconsin ranks dead last among the states in percentage of state funding for law enforcement. Some departments, like La Crosse police, are sending crisis counselors with officers to deal with those in a mental health crisis, freeing regular officers to prevent and solve more crime. Accusing a rival candidate of being soft on crime is from a long-used playbook. Coming up with ways to reduce crime should not be a partisan issue. And when a candidate claims to be the one to prevent crimes, we also need to hear just how they plan to do that.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Wisconsin on the agenda during DOJ election safety meeting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin was one of the states specifically discussed when hundreds of election officials met Tuesday to discuss how to pay to protect people at voting locations across the country. The U.S. Dept. of Justice hosted the virtual meeting, which the agency stated included approximately 300 election...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Republicans#Abortion Rights#Politics State#Abortion Issues#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor#Democratic#The Wisconsin Senate#Assembly#Democrats#Badger Care Expansion
willmarradio.com

Jensen blasted for comments on school litterboxes for "furries"

(Hutchinson MN-) Educators and political opponents are slamming Republican candidate for governor Scott Jensen for spreading a false rumor that there are litter boxes in some Minnesota schools for so-called "furries" -- students who identify with animals and sometimes dress in fur suits and attend conventions. Jensen said at a recent campaign stop in Hutchinson:
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

As Republicans focus on crime, Mandela Barnes in Racine shows support for strikers and abortion access

RACINE — What are Democrats focusing on? Abortion. Particularly, making the public aware of what they see as Republican candidates’ anti-abortion stances. On Monday, both Planned Parenthood and Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes launched advertisements focused on Republican incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson’s pro-life position on abortion; Johnson supported the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and also co-sponsored a bill in 2011 that includes no exceptions to abortion bans.
RACINE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
wizmnews.com

Sadly, Wisconsin Governor race leads nation in campaign spending

Like many, I sat down to watch some football this weekend. I ended up watching a bunch of campaign commercials. They were everywhere, one right after another, often from competing candidates. We are inundated with nasty, misleading ads from the Super-pacs, and those feel-good ads from the candidates themselves. Millions upon millions are being spent on political advertising in Wisconsin. In fact, the race between Tony Evers and Tim Michels has already become the most expensive general election in the country, with $55 million already spent between the two candidates and their supporters. And the money is still pouring in. Michels just pumped another $5 million of his own money into his campaign, a total of $15 million out of his own pocket so far. That $55 million is just in the governor’s race. Spending is ridiculously high in Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate race as well. And with more than a month until the election, we know the cash will keep coming, the ads will keep running, and they will get even nastier in the closing weeks of the campaign. It all seems so sordid, and unnecessary. Most people know who they plan to vote for. Apparently the handful of undecideds are worth spending all this money on. It seems a big waste. It just seems there is so much good all this money could do other than bashing us over the head with more lies and innuendoes.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Cash bail: How it works in Wisconsin and the proposed changes explained

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With Darrel Brooks' trial underway, cash bail is back in the spotlight and has emerged as a key issue in the U.S. Senate race. In November, Brooks was arrested and accused of killing six and injuring dozens during the Waukesha Christmas parade. Prior to his arrest, Brooks was released on $1,000 cash bail, an amount Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm called "inappropriately low" in the days following the tragic event.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Mining company moves ahead with plans to drill in northern Wisconsin

A Canadian mining company is moving ahead with plans to drill for copper and gold in northern Wisconsin and may soon submit plans to drill for gold near Wausau. The development comes as some Wisconsin tribes and residents work to prevent mining and strengthen environmental protections. GreenLight Metals, doing business...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy