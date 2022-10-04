Read full article on original website
drgnews.com
Munger Ties For 2nd At State A Boys Golf
ABERDEEN – Dakota Munger of Chamberlain tied for second individually in the SDHSAA Class A Boys Golf State Championship, which finished Tuesday at Moccasin Creek Country Club. Vermillion won its first boys golf team state championship since 2007 Tuesday. Munger shot four-over 148 with two rounds of 74 to...
drgnews.com
Harrisburg Wins First Boys Golf Team Championship
MITCHELL – A fast start on Monday propelled the Harrisburg Tigers to the SDHSAA Class AA Boys Golf State Championship, which was completed Tuesday at Lakeview Municipal Golf Course. The Tigers won their first boys golf team championship in school history. Harrisburg finished 36 holes at 11-over-par, but the...
drgnews.com
Governors 2nd At State Golf; Best Finish Since 1999
MITCHELL – The thrilling season for the sophomores of Pierre Governor Boys Golf concluded Tuesday with an excellent performance. Pierre shot 19-over 595 to finish as the runner-up in the SDHSAA Class AA Boys Golf State Championship at Lakeview Municipal Golf Course. Harrisburg won its first boys golf team title with an 11-over 587.
drgnews.com
Augustana Coaching Legend Krauth To Retire
SIOUX FALLS – Augustana women’s basketball head coach Dave Krauth announced Wednesday that this upcoming season will be his last as the Vikings’ head coach. Krauth has been Augustana’s head coach for 33 seasons and has led Augustana to 14 Division II NCAA Tournament appearances, including to the Final Four in 2013. The program had never made an NCAA Tournament before Krauth arrived.
Which Sioux Falls High School Is The Best in South Dakota?
When you're a parent, you only want the best for your children. This especially includes sending them to a school where they can excel both in and out of the classroom. But the question is always, “Where is the best school in town?”. The state of South Dakota has...
dakotanewsnow.com
Big game for both teams Saturday in Brookings and Stig is looking forward to it
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -In case you haven’t heard., there’s a rivalry game Saturday in Brookings as the Jackrabbits will roll out the red carpet for the USD Coyotes. And rivalry or not, it’s a very important game for both teams as they play much earlier in the season when the weather is much more conducive to a huge crowd.
From Cameroon to Brookings, SDSU’s Randy Keumogne
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – For some young athletes, playing high level college football is a dream, but for SDSU’s Randy Keumogne, it’s been the journey of a life time. “Every TV show and every thing we watched on TV was literally about America so it was cool to finally realize I’m actually going there,” SDSU […]
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota Soybean Association gives $125,000 against slaughterhouse ban
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thousands of dollars are pouring into campaign organizations regarding a Sioux Falls ballot measure to ban future slaughterhouses from opening in city limits. The latest campaign finance reports for the municipal ballot committees were released by the city clerk Wednesday evening. The newest committee,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Sioux Falls, according to Tripadvisor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Sioux Falls from Tripadvisor. Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Sioux Falls, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal,...
More South Dakota students going hungry after federal free meal program ends
Thousands of schoolchildren across South Dakota are facing new barriers to getting proper nutrition at school due to the end of a pandemic-era federal program that provided free meals to all students regardless of parental income. Parents in South Dakota, meanwhile, are facing new financial challenges as they try to...
dakotanewsnow.com
Single mother in Aberdeen saw rent increased by 48%
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Zillow Research, rent prices have increased nationwide by over 12%, and South Dakota has the highest percentage of renters who are unable to keep up with their rent. Ashley Washagesic, a single mother from Aberdeen, saw her rent go up by...
siouxfalls.business
Sioux Falls native returns in leadership role as ClubHouse prepares for expansion, renovation
This paid piece is sponsored by The Ramkota Companies. Nathan Kasselder’s weekend is shaping up to be anything but low-key. “We’re sold out,” he said, ducking into an empty boardroom for a rare quiet place to talk. “We have a large group in for two days, and...
KELOLAND TV
Authorities investigating crash in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two Sioux Falls men are in the hospital following a car crash in central Sioux Falls. Police say the accident happened just before noon at the intersection of 6th Street and Main. A Chevy Impala entered the intersection with a green light. A Dodge...
The Top 10 Smallest Towns in all of South Dakota
South Dakota is loaded with small towns in every corner of the state. But where are the tiniest towns in the entire Mount Rushmore state?. According to the latest census data, these are the ten tiniest towns in all of South Dakota. Chances are, you've never even heard of the smallest town of them all.
KELOLAND TV
Update on Giliberto’s shooting; Cliff Ave construction; Veterans reflect on Honor Flight
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, October 4. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls police are searching for the man who opened fire inside a restaurant on the west side of the city.
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: 13-year-old runaway found
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls say a missing teenager has been found as of Thursday morning. The 13-year-old had ran away from school Wednesday afternoon. Thursday morning, Sioux Falls Police shared an update on social media. They say the girl was found safe.
Iconic South Dakota Ice Cream Shop Lists Season Closure Dates
One of the best parts about summer is enjoying delicious ice cream. A local favorite establishment to enjoy sweet ice cream treats is B&G Milkyway. Just like summer winding down for the school year to begin, the same goes for all eight B&G Milkyway locations across the Sioux Empire. Closing dates for the season have been announced for some of the B&G Milkyway locations.
KELOLAND TV
Vance Thompson Vision: The latest in cataracts
A cataract is a clouding of the eye’s natural lens that can make it difficult for light to enter your eye. Cataracts occur as you get older and develop gradually. The only way to treat cataracts is with cataract surgery. That leaves you with an important decision to make when it comes to the kind of vision you want after surgery.
KELOLAND TV
Taking a look at when snow may arrive in KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Winds of change brought in much cooler air today with afternoon temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Speaking of change, models continue to try to get a hold on the change of the season. Along with the change of the season, we all know snow can be on the table anytime now.
1893 Murder In the Most Gruesome Crime Ever in Sioux Falls, South Dakota
It was almost Halloween in 1893 when this prominent businessman committed these most awful murders in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. What has been described as the “most awful tragedy” in the city of Sioux Falls occurred on October 22, 1893. Harry Lacey walked into his mother-in-law's house and...
