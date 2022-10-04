ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermillion, SD

drgnews.com

Munger Ties For 2nd At State A Boys Golf

ABERDEEN – Dakota Munger of Chamberlain tied for second individually in the SDHSAA Class A Boys Golf State Championship, which finished Tuesday at Moccasin Creek Country Club. Vermillion won its first boys golf team state championship since 2007 Tuesday. Munger shot four-over 148 with two rounds of 74 to...
VERMILLION, SD
drgnews.com

Harrisburg Wins First Boys Golf Team Championship

MITCHELL – A fast start on Monday propelled the Harrisburg Tigers to the SDHSAA Class AA Boys Golf State Championship, which was completed Tuesday at Lakeview Municipal Golf Course. The Tigers won their first boys golf team championship in school history. Harrisburg finished 36 holes at 11-over-par, but the...
HARRISBURG, SD
drgnews.com

Governors 2nd At State Golf; Best Finish Since 1999

MITCHELL – The thrilling season for the sophomores of Pierre Governor Boys Golf concluded Tuesday with an excellent performance. Pierre shot 19-over 595 to finish as the runner-up in the SDHSAA Class AA Boys Golf State Championship at Lakeview Municipal Golf Course. Harrisburg won its first boys golf team title with an 11-over 587.
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

Augustana Coaching Legend Krauth To Retire

SIOUX FALLS – Augustana women’s basketball head coach Dave Krauth announced Wednesday that this upcoming season will be his last as the Vikings’ head coach. Krauth has been Augustana’s head coach for 33 seasons and has led Augustana to 14 Division II NCAA Tournament appearances, including to the Final Four in 2013. The program had never made an NCAA Tournament before Krauth arrived.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Vermillion, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Big game for both teams Saturday in Brookings and Stig is looking forward to it

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -In case you haven’t heard., there’s a rivalry game Saturday in Brookings as the Jackrabbits will roll out the red carpet for the USD Coyotes. And rivalry or not, it’s a very important game for both teams as they play much earlier in the season when the weather is much more conducive to a huge crowd.
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

From Cameroon to Brookings, SDSU’s Randy Keumogne

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – For some young athletes, playing high level college football is a dream, but for SDSU’s Randy Keumogne, it’s been the journey of a life time. “Every TV show and every thing we watched on TV was literally about America so it was cool to finally realize I’m actually going there,” SDSU […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota Soybean Association gives $125,000 against slaughterhouse ban

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thousands of dollars are pouring into campaign organizations regarding a Sioux Falls ballot measure to ban future slaughterhouses from opening in city limits. The latest campaign finance reports for the municipal ballot committees were released by the city clerk Wednesday evening. The newest committee,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Sioux Falls, according to Tripadvisor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Sioux Falls from Tripadvisor. Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Sioux Falls, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Single mother in Aberdeen saw rent increased by 48%

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Zillow Research, rent prices have increased nationwide by over 12%, and South Dakota has the highest percentage of renters who are unable to keep up with their rent. Ashley Washagesic, a single mother from Aberdeen, saw her rent go up by...
ABERDEEN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Authorities investigating crash in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two Sioux Falls men are in the hospital following a car crash in central Sioux Falls. Police say the accident happened just before noon at the intersection of 6th Street and Main. A Chevy Impala entered the intersection with a green light. A Dodge...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

The Top 10 Smallest Towns in all of South Dakota

South Dakota is loaded with small towns in every corner of the state. But where are the tiniest towns in the entire Mount Rushmore state?. According to the latest census data, these are the ten tiniest towns in all of South Dakota. Chances are, you've never even heard of the smallest town of them all.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: 13-year-old runaway found

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls say a missing teenager has been found as of Thursday morning. The 13-year-old had ran away from school Wednesday afternoon. Thursday morning, Sioux Falls Police shared an update on social media. They say the girl was found safe.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Iconic South Dakota Ice Cream Shop Lists Season Closure Dates

One of the best parts about summer is enjoying delicious ice cream. A local favorite establishment to enjoy sweet ice cream treats is B&G Milkyway. Just like summer winding down for the school year to begin, the same goes for all eight B&G Milkyway locations across the Sioux Empire. Closing dates for the season have been announced for some of the B&G Milkyway locations.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Vance Thompson Vision: The latest in cataracts

A cataract is a clouding of the eye’s natural lens that can make it difficult for light to enter your eye. Cataracts occur as you get older and develop gradually. The only way to treat cataracts is with cataract surgery. That leaves you with an important decision to make when it comes to the kind of vision you want after surgery.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Taking a look at when snow may arrive in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Winds of change brought in much cooler air today with afternoon temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Speaking of change, models continue to try to get a hold on the change of the season. Along with the change of the season, we all know snow can be on the table anytime now.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

