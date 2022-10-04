The citizens of the City of Laredo got a chance to meet and greet law enforcement officers at the National Night Out event held at the Sames Auto Arena on Tuesday, October 4. The event, which has been held the last 14 years running, offers locals the chance to meet the people keeping the streets of Laredo safe from illegal activities and gives local law officers a chance to share a look at the equipment and technology that keeps citizens safe every day.

LAREDO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO