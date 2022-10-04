Read full article on original website
msn.com
Anker’s Soundcore Liberty 4 earbuds add spatial audio and heart rate tracking
Video player from: YouTube (Privacy Policy, Terms) Today Anker is adding a new entry to its line of Soundcore earbuds with the Liberty 4. While this set keeps the brand in the budget earbud category with a $149.99 price, they’re the first ones in this line to combine a “stick” design (as seen in the Liberty Air 2 Pro) and dual dynamic drivers that Soundcore claims “push the boundaries of sound performance, offering clarity across all frequencies for the best listening experience with all genres of music.”
Android Headlines
More Pixel 7 Specs Leak Right Before Announcement
We’re only two days away from the official unveiling of the Google Pixel 7, and Pixel fans are excited. While we’re so close to the announcement, there’s still more information flowing in about this phone and its Pro companion. Thanks to WinFuture, we have a new leak about the Pixel 7, and it’s shaping up to be a compelling device.
The Verge
Stadia fans are finding ways to use its controller wirelessly with other platforms
Following the recent news that Google is shutting down Stadia in January, fans of the service are finding ways to save its controller from an e-waste fate by connecting it wirelessly to other systems. While the Stadia controller can already be used with PC, Mac, and smartphones via a wired connection, a wireless connection via Bluetooth is currently restricted to the soon-to-be-defunct Stadia platform. That hasn’t stopped fans developing workarounds.
Android Headlines
Steam Deck Custom Boot Screens Are Super Simple To Add Now
Over the last month or so custom Steam Deck boot screens have been popping up online. While we can’t be certain who the first person to create one was, the first ones we’ve seen come from a user on Twitter named Mat Paget. Paget has made a handful of neat boot screens for the Deck including animations themed after Frasier, Cowboy Bebop, and the most recent, Neon Genesis Evangelion.
The best portable chargers and power banks in 2022
Here are the best portable chargers to keep your devices juiced up while you're on the go.
Android Headlines
Amazon Shutting Down Glow, A Video-Calling & Gaming Device For Kids
According to The Verge (via Bloomberg), Amazon decided to shut down its interactive entertainment and video-calling device for kids, known as Glow. The device was first introduced in 2021, and discontinuing it after a short time proves it couldn’t meet expectations. Amazon spokesperson Tim Gillman told The Verge that...
Android Headlines
Google Announces An Affordable WiFi 6E Option In The Nest WiFi Pro
Google has taken the wraps off of the Nest WiFi Pro. It’s a new mesh WiFi router system from Nest, that now supports WiFi 6E. Making it a really big upgrade from the older Nest WiFi system. This is a new tri-band designed router that has WiFi 6E, as...
Android Headlines
Detailed Google Pixel Watch Specs Leak, But They Seem Off
The Google Pixel Watch will become official tomorrow, and its detailed specs have just surfaced. These have been shared by Yogesh Brar, a tipster, and he allegedly found them online. They were published by an unnamed French retailer. Detailed Google Pixel Watch specs are here, but they’re likely not completely...
Android Headlines
What Colors Does The Pixel Watch Come In?
The Google Pixel Watch was just announced today at the Google Pixel event along with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, and the fans are excited about this smartwatch (check out the specs here). It is the company’s first home-brewed smartwatch, and it’s targeted at a more premium market. If you’re planning on picking up the Pixel Watch, then you’ll want to know what colors this watch comes in. Here’s a quick rundown.
Best Wireless Keyboards for 2022
Whether you’re gaming from the couch, writing book on the road, or you just want a clutter-free desk, these are the best wireless keyboards we've tested.
Android Headlines
You Can Now Buy The Steam Deck And Its Dock Without A Reservation
The Steam Deck, and its long-awaited Dock accessory, are available right now with no reservation needed. And in case you were wondering, you can also buy a PS5 straight from PlayStation Direct without waiting in a queue. A development which popped up earlier this week. Let’s recap. You can buy a Steam Deck without a reservation, the Dock accessory is now available, you can buy a PS5 from Sony without a queue, and GPU prices have come way down. The world is healing.
Android Headlines
Nothing Ear (Stick) Earbuds Will Launch On October 26
Nothing has confirmed the launch date for its next product. The Nothing Ear (Stick) earbuds will become official on October 26. These are the company’s new truly wireless earbuds, following the Nothing Ear (1). The Nothing Ear (Stick) earbuds will launch on October 26 with a cylindrical case. The...
Android Headlines
How To Pre-Order The Google Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro
So you’ve seen Google announce the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in full now. Even after they pre-announced them at Google I/O in May. And now you want to buy it. Well how do you do it? We have you covered there. Google is offering the Pixel...
Android Headlines
The Pixel 7 Pro Benchmark Scores Leaked: Tensor's Getting Faster!
We’re one day away from the official announcement of the Google Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro. These are the company’s newest flagship phones, and they’re some of the most anticipated phones of the year. Before the event, a user posted a video of the benchmark scores for the Pixel 7 Pro, and we’re seeing some year-over-year improvements.
CNET
Hands-on With Focal's Bathys, $799 Wireless Headphones Aimed at Audiophiles
French audio company Focal is known for its high-end speakers and headphones. You might call it the Bowers & Wilkins of France. And now it's finally done what a lot of high-end audio companies have had to do in this age of on-the-go wireless music listening: make active noise-canceling Bluetooth headphones.
Android Headlines
Here Are The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Specifications: Leak
The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are coming, and its specifications just surfaced. This information comes from OnLeaks, as the tipster partnered up with Pricebaba to make it public. Based on what was shared, these truly wireless earbuds will be equipped with 11mm and 6mm dual audio drivers. This is actually a very similar setup to the one the OPPO Enco X2 earbuds deliver. That’s not surprising considering OPPO and OnePlus are sister companies.
ZDNet
Amazon deal: AKG's high-quality Pro Audio K702 headphones are 77% off
Finding a studio-worthy headset can be a chore -- and they can run pretty pricey. If you're in the market for a value headset, check out the AKG Pro Audio K702 headphones. Most online retailers list them at $409, but you can score them on Amazon right now for only $137, saving you a massive $272.
I just listened to Bluetooth lossless audio for the first time — here’s what happened
AptX Lossless Audio isn't quite the step up in sound quality I anticipated.
Android Headlines
Samsung's Galaxy A54 May Bring A Camera Downgrade
It has been about six months since Samsung released the Galaxy A53, one of the best-value Android smartphones this year. The company is now working on its successor, the Galaxy A54. It will arrive in the first half of 2023 and will have some big shoes to fill in. But early reports are hinting at a downgrade. Back in July, Korean media reported that the Galaxy A54 will feature a 50MP primary camera at the back. The same has now been confirmed by Dutch publication GalaxyClub, which has an excellent track record with Samsung leaks. The Galaxy A53 and the Galaxy A52 before it had a 64MP main camera.
Android Headlines
New Google Weather App Is Now Available For Wear OS 3 Watches
Google started to roll out a new Weather app for all watches that run on Wear OS 3+, 9to5google reports. The new app was just released on the Play Store under the “Weather” name, and it bears the Material design standards with a simple feed layout. This is a kind of design that Google is applying to all of its services and apps.
