It has been about six months since Samsung released the Galaxy A53, one of the best-value Android smartphones this year. The company is now working on its successor, the Galaxy A54. It will arrive in the first half of 2023 and will have some big shoes to fill in. But early reports are hinting at a downgrade. Back in July, Korean media reported that the Galaxy A54 will feature a 50MP primary camera at the back. The same has now been confirmed by Dutch publication GalaxyClub, which has an excellent track record with Samsung leaks. The Galaxy A53 and the Galaxy A52 before it had a 64MP main camera.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO