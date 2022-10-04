Read full article on original website
Utah vs. UCLA Prediction: Undefeated Bruins Host Defending Pac-12 Champions
Our college football experts predict, pick and preview the Utah Utes vs. UCLA Bruins Pac-12 game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.
ksl.com
Another reported racial incident has BYU fans under scrutiny again, this time in women's soccer
PROVO — Another claim of racial abuse has put a target on fans of Brigham Young University. Five women's soccer players contacted British newspaper The Guardian last week claiming they heard racial slurs being directed at them and their teammates from the crowd during a women's soccer game during the 2021 season.
UCLA 2023 Football Commitment Power Rankings: October 2022
Here is the updated look at the class of 2023 Commitment Power Rankings at of the beginning of October...
Improved Notre Dame meets No. 16 BYU at Las Vegas
Notre Dame is riding a two-game winning streak into Saturday’s clash with No. 16 BYU at Las Vegas for one
Chuck McDonald III loved his USC visit: 'It was crazy seeing all of the recruits there'
Class of 2025 Mater Dei cornerback Chuck McDonald III visited USC on Saturday for the Trojans' 42-25 victory over Arizona State. And he walked away impressed. "I feel like they are back," McDonald III told SBLive Sports. "I feel like all of the recruits were impressed. There was a lot of ...
onefootdown.com
BYU vs. Notre Dame: How to watch Week 6 matchup
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish just started to get on a roll with two wins in row, but the early bye week came along, and now we’re desperately waiting to see what will happen against the BYU Cougars in the 2022 Shamrock Series. The Fightin’ Mormons are currently ranked #16 in the nation, but their overall performance this year hasn’t been all that impressive.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS BYU Cougars: Shamrock Series Weather Report
It’s Shamrock Series time for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and their heading out to Las Vegas to take on the BYU Cougars inside Allegiant Stadium. With this being an indoor stadium, the weather will have even less impact than a sunny 60-degree calm day in South Bend — but let’s talk about it for just a minute anyways.
kjzz.com
BYU community reacts to new racist allegations against school
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Fans are reacting to new allegations of racist fan behavior at a Brigham Young University game. This time, the allegations stem from a women’s soccer game hosted at the university more than a year ago. In a report from The Guardian, five visiting players...
Brigham Young Historic Park Is In Downtown Salt Lake City
Brigham Young Historic Park Rock Marker(Image is author's) Brigham Young was the president and prophet of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (The Church) who was the leader as the Saints moved to the Salt Lake Valley to avoid persecution.
KUTV
Utah records 42nd motorcycle-related fatality of year, surpassing last year's total
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Provo Police Department on Wednesday released the identity of a motorcyclist killed in one of several fatal crashes in northern Utah the day before, and the 42nd person to die in a motorcycle-related incident in Utah this year. According to a statement from...
The very definitive and totally serious list of the best tacos in Utah
Where can I get the best tacos in Utah? What restaurants have good tacos in Utah?
utahbusiness.com
Crisp & Green in Salt Lake City to open in October
Salt Lake City— CRISP & GREEN, the rapidly growing, fast casual destination that blends healthy and nutritious food, community engagement, and complimentary fitness classes, today announced the opening of its first Utah location. Salt Lake City’s first CRISP & GREEN will open in October in Towne Ridge Retail at 9710 S. State St., Sandy, Utah. CRISP & GREEN restaurants are open in Minnesota, Colorado, Florida, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Texas. There are 195 stores built or in development across 20 states.
This Utah town is ranked the #6 best place to live for families in America
One Davis County city is finding new fame this year after being named one of the best places for families to live, according to Fortune.
travelnoire.com
How To Buy Black While Visiting Utah's Salt Flats
Today, the flats are an attractive destination for speed enthusiasts, serving as a prime location for motorsports. They’re also a major birding area, and a number of rare and endangered bird species can be found there. The Bonneville Salt Flats are in a remote location — approximately 120 miles...
ksl.com
$200,000 separation agreement with former SL superintendent sheds no light on departure
SALT LAKE CITY — With public focus trained on the appointment of an interim superintendent Tuesday night, the Salt Lake City Board of Education also approved a separation agreement with former Superintendent Timothy Gadson III — the state's first Black superintendent, who held the post only briefly — totaling more than $200,000.
Paramore apologizes to fans after Utah concert
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – American rock band Paramore is apologizing to fans after an incident where a man was reportedly “physically and verbally assaulting multiple women” at their Magna show Tuesday night. The band put out a statement on social media apologizing to fans on Wednesday, saying they were made aware of the matter […]
Paramore Responds To Crowd Member Allegedly Assaulting Female Fans In SLC
'To make things as clear as possible: Paramore shows are meant to be a safe place for people. If you can’t respect that do not come.'
utahbusiness.com
How Elizabeth Smart founded the Elizabeth Smart Foundation
And changed the way survivors are seen. The Founder Series is a column by and about Utah founders and how they got to where they are today. Click here to read past articles in the series. My whole life has prepared me for the work I’m doing today. One day,...
globeslcc.com
Walkout to protest religious colleges’ discrimination of LGBTQ students set for Oct. 11
Some students at Brigham Young University want students across Utah to join a nationwide college walkout. The Black Menaces teamed up with the Religious Exemptions Accountability Project to organize the Oct. 11 walkout, called “Strike Out Homophobia,” to protest discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community and other minorities on campuses of religious colleges and universities.
