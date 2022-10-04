ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
onefootdown.com

BYU vs. Notre Dame: How to watch Week 6 matchup

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish just started to get on a roll with two wins in row, but the early bye week came along, and now we’re desperately waiting to see what will happen against the BYU Cougars in the 2022 Shamrock Series. The Fightin’ Mormons are currently ranked #16 in the nation, but their overall performance this year hasn’t been all that impressive.
PROVO, UT
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS BYU Cougars: Shamrock Series Weather Report

It’s Shamrock Series time for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and their heading out to Las Vegas to take on the BYU Cougars inside Allegiant Stadium. With this being an indoor stadium, the weather will have even less impact than a sunny 60-degree calm day in South Bend — but let’s talk about it for just a minute anyways.
PROVO, UT
kjzz.com

BYU community reacts to new racist allegations against school

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Fans are reacting to new allegations of racist fan behavior at a Brigham Young University game. This time, the allegations stem from a women’s soccer game hosted at the university more than a year ago. In a report from The Guardian, five visiting players...
PROVO, UT
utahbusiness.com

Crisp & Green in Salt Lake City to open in October

Salt Lake City— CRISP & GREEN, the rapidly growing, fast casual destination that blends healthy and nutritious food, community engagement, and complimentary fitness classes, today announced the opening of its first Utah location. Salt Lake City’s first CRISP & GREEN will open in October in Towne Ridge Retail at 9710 S. State St., Sandy, Utah. CRISP & GREEN restaurants are open in Minnesota, Colorado, Florida, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Texas. There are 195 stores built or in development across 20 states.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
travelnoire.com

How To Buy Black While Visiting Utah's Salt Flats

Today, the flats are an attractive destination for speed enthusiasts, serving as a prime location for motorsports. They’re also a major birding area, and a number of rare and endangered bird species can be found there. The Bonneville Salt Flats are in a remote location — approximately 120 miles...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Paramore apologizes to fans after Utah concert

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – American rock band Paramore is apologizing to fans after an incident where a man was reportedly “physically and verbally assaulting multiple women” at their Magna show Tuesday night. The band put out a statement on social media apologizing to fans on Wednesday, saying they were made aware of the matter […]
MAGNA, UT
utahbusiness.com

How Elizabeth Smart founded the Elizabeth Smart Foundation

And changed the way survivors are seen. The Founder Series is a column by and about Utah founders and how they got to where they are today. Click here to read past articles in the series. My whole life has prepared me for the work I’m doing today. One day,...
UTAH STATE
globeslcc.com

Walkout to protest religious colleges’ discrimination of LGBTQ students set for Oct. 11

Some students at Brigham Young University want students across Utah to join a nationwide college walkout. The Black Menaces teamed up with the Religious Exemptions Accountability Project to organize the Oct. 11 walkout, called “Strike Out Homophobia,” to protest discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community and other minorities on campuses of religious colleges and universities.
PROVO, UT
