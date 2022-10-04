ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
AccuWeather

Major hurricane threat looms for the US next week as Tropical Depression 9 takes shape

Tropical Depression Nine developed in the central Caribbean on Friday morning, and it could become the next named tropical storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season later on Friday or Saturday morning. It is likely to become the first threat from a major hurricane to the United States this season after it makes the trek from the Caribbean into the eastern Gulf of Mexico, putting Florida in harm’s way, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.
FLORIDA STATE
WWL-AMFM

Tropical Storm Julia expected in Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression Eleven formed today in the Atlantic Ocean. It is not expected to threaten any land. “Some slight strengthening is possible today, and the depression could become a short-lived tropical storm.
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

New Tropical Depression Heading Toward Gulf Could Develop Into Major Hurricane

A tropical depression in the central Caribbean could develop into a major hurricane as it churns towards the Gulf of Mexico and a possible Florida landfall. The National Hurricane Center has been monitoring the system all week. The tropical system became strong enough to earn depression status early Friday. And it could reach tropical storm status as soon as today. If it does, you can call it Tropical Storm Hermine.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tropical Depression#Tropical Atlantic#Atlantic Ocean#Cabo Verde#The Fox Forecast Center
deseret.com

Tropical Storm Ian closes in on the Gulf Coast

This year’s hurricane season has yet another storm headed toward the U.S. Tropical storm Ian is expected to strengthen into a Category 4 storm before it hits Florida’s west coast, making it the largest storm to hit the state since 2018, according to CNN. The Storm’s Path.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NBC News

Orlene weakens to a tropical storm after making landfall in Mexico

Hurricane Orlene weakened to a tropical storm a few hours after making landfall in Mexico on Monday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center. With all eyes on the death and destruction wrought last week by Hurricane Ian, which was blamed Sunday for 83 deaths in Florida and four in North Carolina, Orlene seemed to sneak up on Mexico, where U.S. Embassy and consulate officials had warned Americans on the country's Pacific coast to be prepared for what was expected to be a major hurricane.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Another Tropical Depression Brewing Over the Atlantic Ocean

On Tuesday, a new tropical depression developed over the Atlantic Ocean. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported that Tropical Depression 12 developed late Tuesday afternoon far out over the Atlantic Ocean, close to the west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Developing Weather Condition. According to AccuWeather meteorologists, one of two...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Eastern Atlantic Tropical Wave Could Develop Into Hurricane Julia

A tropical wave is currently developing in the eastern Atlantic region, and experts are watching it closely. The system may develop into Hurricane Julia, the next storm of the season. A couple of tropical disturbances in the Atlantic are being watched by the National Hurricane Center for potential development. The...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Meteorologists Monitor Atlantic Basin for Tropical Development in the Coming Week

Weather stations are monitoring the potential development of storms in the coming week after Hurricane Ian slammed Florida. The impact of Hurricane Ian was immense, resulting in a massive power outage, flooding, and damage. In recent news from Reuters, on October 3, 2022, Hurricane Ian resulted in over 80 dead. Search and rescue operations for affected communities have been continuing.
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

Tropical Depression path, advisory & warnings

Article first published: Thursday, October 06, 2022, 11 am EST. Article last updated: Thursday, October 06, 2022, 11 pm EST. According to the National Hurricane Center’s 11 pm Thursday advisory, the tropical depression, previously located in the Caribbean Sea, made landfall on the coast of Venezuela. The tropical depression was forecasted to be a tropical depression with sustained winds of 35 miles per hour. The tropical depression is 60 miles west-southwest of Curacao and, 120 miles east-southeast of Nthrn Tip of Guajira Pnsula Colombia, with maximum sustained wind of 35 mph. It’s moving 15 mph to the west.
ENVIRONMENT
msn.com

Forecasters watch Tropical Depression 12, disturbance in Atlantic

Tropical Depression 12 formed in the Atlantic Tuesday and another disturbance could make its way into the Caribbean later this week. Neither system currently poses a threat to Florida or the United States. According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Depression 12 was about 555 miles west of the Cabo...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy