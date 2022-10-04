ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Comments / 0

Related
theScore

LIV Golf partners with MENA Tour, expects to receive OWGR points

LIV Golf has officially formed a "strategic alliance" with the MENA Tour and expects its players to receive points in the Official World Golf Rankings beginning with the Saudi-backed circuit's Thailand event this week, the tour announced Wednesday. The MENA Tour, which is a little-known golf tour in the Middle...
FIFA
Golf Digest

Cross-handed college golfer set to make PGA Tour debut at Shriners

If Patrick Welch held the golf club normally—right hand low, left hand high—you wouldn't even notice he was in the field this week at the Shriners Children's Open. But Welch does not hold the golf club normally, and the abnormal always sparks interest from the masses in this sport (see: Wolff, Matthew).
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Maine State
State
Louisiana State
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tour Championship#European Tour#Albertson Boise Open#The Simmons Bank Open
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods, Masters News

Any doubts about Tiger Woods' status for next year's Masters can be put to rest. His good friend, Notah Begay III, said he'll "be there for sure." Begay discussed Woods' outlook while at the Furyk and Friends Champions’ event. He revealed the biggest hurdle that Woods faces moving forward.
AUGUSTA, GA
ESPN

NBA Preseason Glance

Boston at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m. Indiana at New York, 7:30 p.m. Denver at Chicago, 8 p.m. Detroit at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Toronto at Houston, 8 p.m. Orlando at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Atlanta at Milwaukee, 12 p.m. Sunday's Games. Chicago at Toronto, 6 p.m. Maccabi Ra'anana at Oklahoma City, 7...
NBA
ESPN

Orlando 102, San Antonio 99

ORLANDO (102) Banchero 3-8 3-3 9, F.Wagner 4-8 3-3 12, Carter Jr. 8-13 3-4 20, Ross 2-4 0-0 5, Suggs 2-5 0-2 6, Ford 0-1 2-2 2, Houstan 0-1 2-2 2, Okeke 2-5 2-2 7, Bamba 4-7 0-0 9, Bol 0-2 0-0 0, M.Wagner 4-7 1-2 10, Anthony 1-11 4-5 6, Cannady 1-1 1-2 4, Hampton 4-7 0-0 8, K.Harris 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 36-81 21-27 102.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy