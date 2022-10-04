Read full article on original website
Tiger Woods yet to announce if he joins strong Bahamas field
Tiger Woods has another loaded field for the Bahamas and his Hero World Challenge
theScore
LIV Golf partners with MENA Tour, expects to receive OWGR points
LIV Golf has officially formed a "strategic alliance" with the MENA Tour and expects its players to receive points in the Official World Golf Rankings beginning with the Saudi-backed circuit's Thailand event this week, the tour announced Wednesday. The MENA Tour, which is a little-known golf tour in the Middle...
FIFA・
Golf-World Golf Ranking to review changes to MENA Tour after LIV Golf alliance
Oct 6 (Reuters) - The Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) said on Thursday it was reviewing changes to the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) Tour after it forged an alliance with LIV Golf that would see players from the breakaway circuit get world ranking points.
Golf Digest
Cross-handed college golfer set to make PGA Tour debut at Shriners
If Patrick Welch held the golf club normally—right hand low, left hand high—you wouldn't even notice he was in the field this week at the Shriners Children's Open. But Welch does not hold the golf club normally, and the abnormal always sparks interest from the masses in this sport (see: Wolff, Matthew).
Golf Digest
Korn Ferry Tour announces 2023 schedule with 3 new events, record purses and a revamped points structure
The PGA Tour released the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour schedule on Tuesday and it features a revamped points structure, a path to earn 30 PGA Tour cards, record purses and 26 tournaments across five countries and 18 states. The 33rd season of the tour will begin with four consecutive international...
Golf Channel
U.S. Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson says Tiger Woods will be 'part of this team in some capacity'
U.S. Presidents Cup captain Davis Love III said at last month’s matches that even though Tiger Woods wasn’t at Quail Hollow Club, he was still heavily involved in the team and strategy. Woods will likely wield similar influence at next year’s Ryder Cup, whether he’s able to travel to Italy or not.
PGA Tour to Las Vegas, LIV Golf heads overseas to Bangkok
PGA TOUR SHRINERS CHILDREN'S OPEN Site: Las Vegas ...
LIV Golf forms strategic alliance with MENA Tour hoping to secure OWGR points for players
LIV Golf is taking a new step in an attempt to help their players secure Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points. Those who have defected to the breakaway league have been suspended by PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and haven't been able to pick up points in the during LIV Golf's first five events.
Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods, Masters News
Any doubts about Tiger Woods' status for next year's Masters can be put to rest. His good friend, Notah Begay III, said he'll "be there for sure." Begay discussed Woods' outlook while at the Furyk and Friends Champions’ event. He revealed the biggest hurdle that Woods faces moving forward.
Golf Channel
Is Ryder Cup venue hillier than Augusta National? Yes, says U.S. captain Zach Johnson
It’s become a biennial cat-and-mouse game for Ryder Cup captains, to set up courses to maximize the home team’s strength while taking advantage of any of the visiting side’s weaknesses. The 2018 matches at Le Golf National outside of Paris is the best example of this. The...
ESPN
Golf Channel
5 things for Shriners Children's Open: Patrick Cantlay, Tiger nostalgia, golf's newest star
The 2022 Shriners Children's Open will again be contested at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada. From Patrick Cantlay, to Tiger Woods, to Tom Kim, here's what you need to know about this year's tournament:. Cantlay Headlines Field. World No. 4 Cantlay will tee it up again this week at...
