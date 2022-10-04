SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Fallout from the pandemic still hurts higher education. ”Nationally, we have about million-and-a-half fewer people in college this fall than there were in the fall of 2019,” said Missouri State University President Clif Smart in an interview on Wednesday. “And most of that is somehow connected to the pandemic either directly or indirectly. It’s a different world, and we’re certainly going to have to figure out how to do what we do better and differently to assure that we’re still relevant.”

