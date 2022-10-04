ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

Branson, Mo. residents host National Night Out event Tuesday

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Branson residents are gearing up for National Night Out. The community-building campaign promotes police-community relationships. Neighbors, first responders, and city leaders gather to build community to make neighborhoods safer and more caring places to live. Seventeen neighborhoods will participate in this year’s National Night Out event...
BRANSON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Society
KYTV

Developers break ground on new Iron Grain District in Republic, Mo.

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Developers broke ground on the new Iron Grain District in Republic. The $65 million project will include major retail and residential areas. Magers Management, the company building the shopping center, says it will be Republic’s largest mixed-use development. The district will be built near the Amazon warehouse and Convoy of Hope headquarters in the area of James River Freeway and State Highway MM. It will offer multi-family housing and townhomes in addition to local dining, shopping, and entertainment.
REPUBLIC, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Messiah#Hymns#Evangel University
KYTV

Firefighters battle small kitchen fire at Lebanon Middle School

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters battled a small kitchen fire during the lunch hour at Lebanon Middle School. Firefighters quickly contained the fire. Nobody suffered any injuries in the fire. Staff evacuated the building during the fire call. To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com.
LEBANON, MO
KYTV

Fire damages pine shavings business in Seymour, Mo.

SEYMOUR, Mo. (KY3) - A fire damaged a business in Seymour. Seymour firefighters say the fire at Eagle Ridge Shavings started around 3:30 Monday afternoon. When crews arrived, the business was fully engulfed. ”We had ten really good years, and we always knew this could happen,” said owner David Peachey....
SEYMOUR, MO
KYTV

Missouri State University’s drop in fall enrollment causes revenue loss, budget cuts for next year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Fallout from the pandemic still hurts higher education. ”Nationally, we have about million-and-a-half fewer people in college this fall than there were in the fall of 2019,” said Missouri State University President Clif Smart in an interview on Wednesday. “And most of that is somehow connected to the pandemic either directly or indirectly. It’s a different world, and we’re certainly going to have to figure out how to do what we do better and differently to assure that we’re still relevant.”
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
KYTV

On Your Side: Bass Pro Shops apologizes for Garth Brooks concert problems; ‘Will make it right’

RIDGEDALE, Mo. (KY3) - Garth Brooks fans who had problems at the Thunder Ridge Nature Arena concerts are getting an apology. After this On Your Side report, Bass Pro managers told us they’ll make it right. While thousands of concert-goers arrived early and had no problems, other fans told us they never made it inside or arrived at the very end of the concert because of traffic and shuttle problems.
RIDGEDALE, MO
KYTV

Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges

House of Hope in Branson, Mo., to begin construction, facility upgrades after special use permit approval Tuesday. Developers break ground on new Iron Grain District in Republic, Mo. Developers broke ground on the new Iron Grain District in Republic. The $65 million project will include major retail and residential areas.
REPUBLIC, MO
KYTV

Police identify pedestrian killed in a crash in south Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police have identified a pedestrian killed in a crash in Springfield on Tuesday. Ronnie Highbear, 35, of Rapid City, South Dakota, died in the single-vehicle crash. Officers responded to Republic Road and Fremont Avenue intersection around 7:30 a.m. Police say Highbear walked northbound across Republic Road...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Missouri State University hosts voter registration event

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State University is hosting a couple of events this week to get more students to vote in the upcoming November mid-term election. Students will learn how to register to vote and how to cast their ballots. “It’s all to raise awareness about voting and turn...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy