4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The historic Lewis Shaw Coleman House built in 1914 is still a remarkable homeCJ CoombsAurora, MO
The Ozark Courthouse Square Historic District in Ozark, Missouri has its history tooCJ CoombsOzark, MO
Unique restaurant chain set to open 4th Missouri location next monthKristen WaltersSpringfield, MO
Woman Sentenced to Federal Prison Without Parole For Embezzlement, Tax SchemeTaxBuzzSpringfield, MO
KYTV
SPONSORED The Place: The most used room in the house
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The bathroom is the most used room in your house! Why not spruce it up with a new shower and look from Bath Planet of Southwest Missouri?
KYTV
Greene County’s presiding commissioner highlights county successes in State of the County address
House of Hope in Branson, Mo., to begin construction, facility upgrades after special use permit approval Tuesday. Developers break ground on new Iron Grain District in Republic, Mo. Developers broke ground on the new Iron Grain District in Republic. The $65 million project will include major retail and residential areas.
KYTV
Branson, Mo. residents host National Night Out event Tuesday
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Branson residents are gearing up for National Night Out. The community-building campaign promotes police-community relationships. Neighbors, first responders, and city leaders gather to build community to make neighborhoods safer and more caring places to live. Seventeen neighborhoods will participate in this year’s National Night Out event...
KYTV
Springfield Fire Department hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Station 4
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Fire Department hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the rebuilt Station 4 on Thursday. The fire department had the former station demolished to make room for the new one. A voter-approved property tax generated the money for the $3 million for the project. The tax...
KYTV
SPONSORED The Place: Springfield Chamber says city is growing
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Chamber of Commerce says the city is growing! Find out why Springfield is such a great place to start a business.
KYTV
Springfield Planning and Zoning denies 7-Brew development near elementary school for 3rd time
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Developers took another shot at building a coffee shop at a busy intersection in Springfield. The development has caused heated debates between the city and the neighborhood. The proposed is at the corner of Sunshine and Jefferson, across the street from Sunshine Elementary School. The planning...
KYTV
House of Hope in Branson, Mo., to begin construction, facility upgrades after special use permit approval Tuesday
KYTV
Developers break ground on new Iron Grain District in Republic, Mo.
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Developers broke ground on the new Iron Grain District in Republic. The $65 million project will include major retail and residential areas. Magers Management, the company building the shopping center, says it will be Republic’s largest mixed-use development. The district will be built near the Amazon warehouse and Convoy of Hope headquarters in the area of James River Freeway and State Highway MM. It will offer multi-family housing and townhomes in addition to local dining, shopping, and entertainment.
KYTV
Firefighters battle small kitchen fire at Lebanon Middle School
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters battled a small kitchen fire during the lunch hour at Lebanon Middle School. Firefighters quickly contained the fire. Nobody suffered any injuries in the fire. Staff evacuated the building during the fire call. To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com.
KYTV
Fire damages pine shavings business in Seymour, Mo.
SEYMOUR, Mo. (KY3) - A fire damaged a business in Seymour. Seymour firefighters say the fire at Eagle Ridge Shavings started around 3:30 Monday afternoon. When crews arrived, the business was fully engulfed. ”We had ten really good years, and we always knew this could happen,” said owner David Peachey....
KYTV
Missouri State University’s drop in fall enrollment causes revenue loss, budget cuts for next year
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Fallout from the pandemic still hurts higher education. ”Nationally, we have about million-and-a-half fewer people in college this fall than there were in the fall of 2019,” said Missouri State University President Clif Smart in an interview on Wednesday. “And most of that is somehow connected to the pandemic either directly or indirectly. It’s a different world, and we’re certainly going to have to figure out how to do what we do better and differently to assure that we’re still relevant.”
KYTV
Police arrest man wanted in Springfield park; suspect once paroled on murder charge
KYTV
On Your Side: Bass Pro Shops apologizes for Garth Brooks concert problems; ‘Will make it right’
RIDGEDALE, Mo. (KY3) - Garth Brooks fans who had problems at the Thunder Ridge Nature Arena concerts are getting an apology. After this On Your Side report, Bass Pro managers told us they’ll make it right. While thousands of concert-goers arrived early and had no problems, other fans told us they never made it inside or arrived at the very end of the concert because of traffic and shuttle problems.
KYTV
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
KYTV
Police identify pedestrian killed in a crash in south Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police have identified a pedestrian killed in a crash in Springfield on Tuesday. Ronnie Highbear, 35, of Rapid City, South Dakota, died in the single-vehicle crash. Officers responded to Republic Road and Fremont Avenue intersection around 7:30 a.m. Police say Highbear walked northbound across Republic Road...
KYTV
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Keep your eyes to the sky for this missing Cockatiel
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In our Leigh’s Lost and Found today, one pet owner is asking you to keep your eyes to the sky.. That owner’s beloved cinnamon cockatiel flew away last weekend and she’s trying everything she can think of, to track him down.. “I got...
KYTV
Family of pedestrian killed in a crash in south Springfield says he was “trying to start a better life”
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police have identified a pedestrian killed in a crash in Springfield on Tuesday. Ronnie Highbear, 35, of Rapid City, South Dakota, died in the single-vehicle crash. Officers responded to Republic Road and Fremont Avenue intersection around 7:30 a.m. Police say Highbear walked northbound across Republic Road...
KYTV
Missouri State University hosts voter registration event
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State University is hosting a couple of events this week to get more students to vote in the upcoming November mid-term election. Students will learn how to register to vote and how to cast their ballots. “It’s all to raise awareness about voting and turn...
KYTV
Community Task Force votes on what SPS should recommend to board for improvements
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Community Task Force for Springfield Public Schools met Tuesday night to vote on identifying which schools need improvements and security upgrades. Members voted for Pipkin, Pershing, and Reed middle school, Robberson Elementary, and safety security enhancements to be priority projects. Members also voted to propose...
KYTV
Springfield City Council study session on new Missouri homeless laws leaves plenty of questions
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The recently-passed Missouri legislation related to the homeless is set to become law in the coming year. On Tuesday, the Springfield City Council looked at House Bill 1606 to understand its effect on local efforts. Several representatives from organizations that deal with the homeless were also...
