Read full article on original website
lone star
1d ago
Is she bored after retirement and decided she would start posting stupid videos like this one? Why do we need to watch this?
Reply(4)
5
Paul Cooley
1d ago
Very irresponsible, exposing your child daughter like that, Something we don't need to know. Relearn parenting skills and Family values
Reply
2
Related
Ice-T and Coco Send Daughter Chanel Off to 1st Grade in Must-See Back-to-School Photo
Watch: Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School. And just like that, Ice-T and Coco's daughter is off to big kid school. On Sept. 7, the couple shared photos from Chanel's first day of first grade. Before arriving in her classroom, the 6-year-old student posed for a photo, which revealed her pink outfit. She also held up a first day of school sign that confirmed Chanel loves dancing and wants to be a singer when she grows up.
Popculture
Nick Cannon Naps With Newborn Daughter Onyx in Adorable Photo
Nick Cannon is taking in precious moments with his newborn baby girl Onyx Ice Cole Cannon. The Masked Singer host shared a sweet photo on Instagram Wednesday of himself snuggling with his ninth child, whom he and model LaNisha Cole welcomed on Sept. 14. In the black-and-white photo, Cannon appears to be sleeping on a couch while his daughter also naps on his chest.
50-something-year-old dad impresses the masses with an adorable dad-daughter dance battle
This article originally appeared on 03.25.20 As the U.S. slogs through the second week of widespread social distancing, many of us are feeling the impact of cabin fever and near-constant family togetherness. For many families, the past 10 days have felt like a combo of "Yay, more quality family time!" and "OMG, more social distance in this house, please." We're also all looking for bright lights of joy in the midst of all the pandemic uneasiness and uncertainty and the Starkey family in Denver, Colorado has provided some of that joy this week.
msn.com
Dwyane Wade Gushes Over Daughter Zaya as She Shows Her Perfect Model Poses in Instagram Video
Zaya Wade is showing off her stylish skills and her dad Dwyane Wade is in awe. On Tuesday, Zaya, who is also the stepdaughter of actress Gabrielle Union, shared fun footage from a photo shoot on her Instagram page. In the short clip, Zaya, 15, strikes some poses as she...
RELATED PEOPLE
Malia Obama and her boyfriend Dawit Eklund wear matching outfits
Malia Obama and her rumored boyfriend Dawit Eklund were photographed together once more. This time, the pair appear to have coordinated outfits, and were spotted wearing almost identical pants. The two were photographed as they went on a walk in New York. At one point, the two turned to each...
TMZ.com
Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show
There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
Meghan and Harry ‘called staffer and screamed at her every 10 mins while she was at dinner’ after duchess was ‘let down’
MEGHAN and Harry allegedly called up a staffer and screamed at her every 10-minutes - just because the Duchess "felt let down". The aide was at dinner when Meghan, 41, is said to have got on the phone and unloaded a vitriolic attack. And the alleged abuse did not stop...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BET
Cardi B Celebrates Her 5th Wedding Anniversary With Offset, Says She's Ready For A 'Wedding'!
Cardi B and Offset celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary on September 20 with a lovely candlelit dinner at an upscale restaurant. “You did THAT! Thank you, babe. I love you,” Cardi happily told her husband as they enjoyed a romantic evening filled with premium meats, decent sides, and fancy desserts.
Viola Davis's Daughter Genesis, 12, Hits Red Carpet with Mom at 'The Woman King' TIFF Premiere
The actress shares her 12-year-old daughter with husband Julian Tennon Viola Davis had her daughter's support at the world premiere of her latest film. Over the weekend, the 57-year-old actress was joined by daughter Genesis, 12, and husband, Julian Tennon, on the red carpet for the premiere of The Woman King at the Toronto International Film Festival. Both mom and daughter looked chic for the special event, Davis wearing a hot pink and orange strapless dress that featured a band of large flowers on top. Genesis looked all grown up in...
TMZ.com
FL Weatherman Slammed for Posting Video of Cat Struggling in Hurricane Ian
11:24 AM PT -- 9/29 -- It appears there's some GOOD NEWS that's come from the stranded kitten situation ... another reporter, who claims she's posting for her friends at WINK without Internet says the kitten has been SAVED by one of the station's producers who will adopt the critter.
Sheryl Underwood Opens Up to PEOPLE About Her 90-Lb. Weight Loss: 'I Feel Amazing'
The host of The Talk showcases her new figure and talks about the lifestyle changes she made to feel healthier: "I really wanted to get ahead of it" New Season, New Outlook Viewers of The Talk may be noticing something different about host Sheryl Underwood. Over the past several months, the 58-year-old has been making lifestyle changes, losing 90 lbs. through cleaner eating and Wegovy, a weekly injectible that helps suppress her appetite. "I feel amazing when I look at the lab work: normal,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lil Kim's Daughter Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition
It goes without saying that Lil Kim is one of the biggest female hip hop stars to ever grace the genre. Over the course of the last nearly three decades, she has remained a constant face in the rap game and proven time and time again why she has been the recipient of some of the biggest awards and accolades in music.
Janelle Monae Is A Walking Piece Of Art At The Toronto Film Festival
We've never met a red carpet Janelle Monae hasn't slayed.
See Kim Kardashian's Kids All Glammed Up to Support Their Mom at Dolce & Gabbana Show: Photos
Kim Kardashian's kids supported their mom in style at Milan Fashion Week. The SKIMS founder, 41, debuted the "Ciao, Kim" collection she co-designed with Dolce & Gabbana at their show in Milan Friday, where her mother, Kris Jenner, sister Khloé Kardashian and Kim's three oldest children, daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4, and son Saint, 6, sat in the front row.
pethelpful.com
15-Year-Old Cat's Reaction to 'Cat House' in the Back Yard Couldn't Be Better
We all like to treat our pets right, but one person on TikTok has taken things up a notch. The TikTok creator from Australia got her cat Kody a very special gift — a brand new house! And believe us when we say we wish we could move in too.
PETS・
Upworthy
Dad jumps in to dance with daughter when she was left to dance alone without a partner
Some dads share absolutely beautiful relationships with their children, creating memorable experiences out of simple activities such as making them breakfast or dropping them to school. These are wonderful memories for children who are close to their dads. For one particular daughter, when her dad noticed the girl was dancing...
Supernanny Jo Frost reveals what she really thought of Prince George and Charlotte’s behaviour at the Queen’s funeral
AS the original Supernanny, Jo Frost has judged her fair share of children's behaviour. But undoubtedly none as "impeccably" behaved as Prince George and Princess Charlotte at their great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday. Jo took to Instagram to share an image of George, nine, and Charlotte, seven, on...
Comments / 47