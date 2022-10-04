ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

foxnebraska.com

Hastings man charged in officer-involved shooting headed to district court

HASTINGS, Neb. — An Osceola man charged in an officer-involved shooting in Hastings last month has had his case bound over to district court. Anthony Mattison, 33, is charged in Adams County Court with attempted second-degree murder, attempted first-degree assault on an officer, terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance (meth).
HASTINGS, NE
foxnebraska.com

Elwood woman facing charges for murder plot

ELWOOD, Neb. — Court records are offering more details on an Elwood woman’s attempted murder plot as she is officially charged. Valerie Miller, 39, of Elwood, is charged in Dawson County Court with two counts of attempted first-degree murder. According to an arrest affidavit, an undercover Nebraska State...
ELWOOD, NE
foxnebraska.com

Nebraska State Patrol investigating after body found near Harvard

HARVARD, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a suspicious death Wednesday morning near Harvard. NSP said a deceased individual was located by a citizen working in an area just east of Harvard, along Road 26 in Clay County. The citizen reported the discovery to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office has requested that NSP conduct the investigation.
HARVARD, NE
foxnebraska.com

Authorities ID 6 killed in southeastern Nebraska crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police in Nebraska have identified the six young people killed in a car crash that was first reported by the cellphone of one of the passengers killed. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the driver of the Honda Accord was 26-year-old Jonathan Kurth of Lincoln. Four passengers died at the scene: 21-year-old Octavias Farr, 22-year-old Jonathan Koch, and 22-year-old Nicholas Bisesi, all of Lincoln, and 23-year-old Benjamin Lenagh of Omaha. A sixth passenger, 24-year-old Cassie Brenner of Lincoln — died later at a hospital.
LINCOLN, NE
foxnebraska.com

Rue21 stores in Grand Island, Kearney closing

KEARNEY, Neb. — Rue21, a teen clothing retailer, is closing shop in central Nebraska. Locations in Kearney and Grand Island will be closing. The Kearney store at the Hilltop Mall opened in 2014. A year later, Grand Island's Conestoga Mall welcomed the outlet. Employees were recently informed of the...
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Money Matters: How to spot impersonator texts

OMAHA, Neb. — Receive a text from Mom or Dad? Might want to think twice before you reply. The Better Business Bureau said they have received reports of scammers sending text messages with a spoofed caller ID that indicates the message is from a parent. Josh Planos with the...
OMAHA, NE
foxnebraska.com

Sears Hometown Store in Kearney closing

KEARNEY, Neb. — More changes are coming to the Kearney Hilltop Mall. Sears Hometown Store is having a blowout sale as they're closing. Deals are happening until Oct.27, when they shut the doors for good, or sooner if they sell out. They previously moved from a location north of...
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Ogg resigning as Nebraska State Fair executive director

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — On the heels of a successful Nebraska State Fair, Executive Director Bill Ogg is resigning. Ogg joined the Fair in 2020 just months before the event held in the first months of the COVID pandemic that saw Nebraska hold a fair when many states did not.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
foxnebraska.com

Farming Today with KRVN: October 7, 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at your agriculture headlines. - State’s first commercial carbon capture and storage project to be in Bridgeport. - Congressman Flood, Republicans push to study foreign investment in U.S. farmland.
LINCOLN, NE
foxnebraska.com

Kearney Regional Airport celebrates changes

KEARNEY, Neb. — The Kearney Regional Airport celebrated not one, not two, but three major changes on Wednesday. The first was a ribbon cutting for Kearney Flight Services, a new city department which provides fuel and general aviation services at the airport. The second was revealing terminal renovations and...
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Plans move forward for new GICC elementary

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Central Catholic is in motion to build an elementary school attached to the high school. The school will expand to the north and the west sides of the property. Two hundred students are already enrolled for the future elementary school with plenty of space for more. Jordan Engle, the principal of the school, said they are excited about the future and the fundraising is going well.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
foxnebraska.com

Two Rivers: National Bullying Prevention Month

KEARNEY, Neb. — October is National Bullying Prevention Month. Parents, school staff, and other caring adults have a role to play in preventing bullying. Jordan Anderson with Two Rivers Public Health Department has more on how you can talk to kids to understand what bullying is, and how to deal with the situation.
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Area pumpkin patches are feeling the inflation effects

ATLANTA, NEB. — Pumpkin season is here, but area pumpkin patches may not be high on gourds. For some, fall means crisp temps and picking that special pumpkin, but that special pumpkin may cost you a little more this year and here’s why. At Linner's Lil Barn Pumpkin...
BEAVER CITY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Phase 1 of new Northwest High School football stadium complete

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Northwest High School has finished phase 1 of its new football stadium. The stadium got some major upgrades after many years of deciding on renovations. The school board came together and decided it was time to update the stadium. “The focus really shifted...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
foxnebraska.com

Nebraska volleyball remains undefeated in Big 10 play

KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of Nebraska athletics:. The No. 3 Nebraska volleyball team swept Michigan State 25-18, 25-23, 25-9 on Thursday night at the Breslin Center. The Huskers extended their Big Ten record to 5-0 and moved to 13-1 this season. The Spartans dropped to 10-6 and...
LINCOLN, NE
foxnebraska.com

Resilient Huskers Rally at Rutgers

KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of Nebraska Athletics:. Nebraska overcame a 13-point deficit with a pair of second-half touchdowns, as the Huskers captured a 14-13 road win at Rutgers on Friday night in Piscataway, N.J. The win was Nebraska's first victory when trailing after three quarters since the...
LINCOLN, NE
foxnebraska.com

Athlete of the Week: Carlos Collazo cashes in on two school records

AURORA, Neb. — Aurora has been an unstoppable force in Class C1 this season and senior tailback Carlos Collazo is a major reason why. He is averaging 228 rushing yards and four touchdowns per game and recently broke a pair of school records in the Huskies' 54-14 win over the Minden Whippets.
AURORA, NE
foxnebraska.com

Palmer Snags Biletnikoff Award Watch List Recognition

LINCOLN, Neb. — Press release courtesy of Nebraska Athletics:. Nebraska wide receiver Trey Palmer (Kentwood, La.) was recognized for his fast start to the 2022 season Wednesday, as he was added to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List. The Biletnikoff Award recognizes college football's outstanding receiver at any position. A...
LINCOLN, NE

