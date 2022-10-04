SBLive's Top 25 Washington high school football rankings: Eastside Catholic leapfrogs O'Dea to No. 2 spot behind Yelm

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL ALL-CLASSIFICATION POWER RANKINGS

Up next: Friday at Capital (3A)

Last result: 63-0 win over North Thurston (3A)

Last ranking: No. 1

Ranking rationale: Nobody has shown any signs of being able to play with Yelm yet and that will more than likely continue this week.

Up next: Friday at No. 17 Garfield (3A)

Last result: 24-17 win over then-No. 2 O'Dea (3A)

Last ranking: No. 3

Ranking rationale: After cruising for a few weeks, Crusaders got test they needed, and showed they can still beat top dogs in Metro League.

Up next: Saturday at Kamiak (4A)

Last result: 40-12 win over Mariner (4A)

Last ranking: No. 4

Ranking rationale: Out of California sun, Grizzlies got right back to winning ways by dominating Mariner in 4A Wesco opener last week.

Up next: Saturday at Juanita (3A)

Last result: 56-14 win over Newport of Bellevue (4A)

Last ranking: No. 9

Ranking rationale: That's the Bellevue team everyone is used to seeing. Another 3A KingCo blowout win for the Wolverines last week.

Up next: Friday at Roosevelt (3A)

Last result: 24-17 loss to then-No. 3 Eastside Catholic (3A)

Last ranking: No. 2

Ranking rationale: Fighting Irish couldn't hang on to late lead at Eastside Catholic, but should get back on track in Metro League this week.

Up next: Friday vs. Bethel (4A)

Last result: 40-12 win over South Kitsap (4A)

Last ranking: No. 5

Ranking rationale: After another win, Emerald Ridge has set itself up nicely in 4A SPSL coming down the stretch of regular season.

Up next: Friday vs. Archbishop Murphy (2A)

Last result: 21-19 win over Sehome (2A)

Last ranking: No. 6

Ranking rationale: Reigning Class 2A champions have been unexpectedly taken to wire the past two weeks, but like good teams do - they found a way to close it out.

Up next: Thursday vs. University (3A)

Last result: 49-12 win over Ridgeline (3A)

Last ranking: No. 7

Ranking rationale: Bigger GSL tests loom, but Bullpups did what they were supposed to do against second-year program - dominate (491 rushing yards).

Up next: Friday vs. No. 18 Eastlake (4A)

Last result: 1-0 win over Jackson (4A) via forfeit

Last ranking: No. 8

Ranking rationale: If you think Tom Tri's group wanted week off after Week 4 loss at West Linn of Oregon - guess again. Vikings still ironing out issues in passing game.

Up next: Saturday vs. Stadium (3A)

Last result: 43-32 win over Bonney Lake (3A)

Last ranking: No. 10

Ranking rationale: QB Gabarri Johnson has nearly 1,800 yards of total offense. To stop the Abes in the future, opponents must know where explosive No. 5 is.

Up next: Saturday vs. Kentridge (4A)

Last result: 40-8 win over Federal Way (4A)

Last ranking: No. 12

Ranking rationale: Took big step toward clinching another 4A NPSL title. Lancers scoring on offense, defense - and even on two-point conversions.

Up next: Thursday vs. Rogers of Puyallup (4A)

Last result: 34-31 win over then-No. 20 Graham-Kapowsin (4A)

Last ranking: No. 13

Ranking rationale: Sumner has found itself again following back-to-back wins after a Week 3 loss to Emerald Ridge.

Up next: Saturday vs. Battle Ground (4A)

Last result: 70-28 win over Silas (3A)

Last ranking: No. 14

Ranking rationale: Not being talked about nearly enough, Lancers' electric offense led by different standout each game. Last week, it was RB Ki'marree Washington's turn.

Up next: Thursday at Hermiston (3A)

Last result: 24-13 win over then-No. 11 Kennewick (3A)

Last ranking: No. 15

Ranking rationale: Blast from recent past, both in playing style (solid defense, well-coached) and winning results. Now in full control of Mid-Columbia Conference.

Up next: Friday vs. Shorewood (3A)

Last result: 49-7 win over Mountlake Terrace (3A)

Last ranking: No. 16

Ranking rationale: Somebody will eventually give Monroe a run for its money. Until then, Bearcats on a steamrolling mission.

Up next: Thursday vs. Olympia (4A)

Last result: 40-0 win over Rogers of Puyallup (4A)

Last ranking: No. 17

Ranking rationale: Has attention shifted to others? Two weeks ago, Vikings were talked about as 4A SPSL favorites. Still right in the thick of things.

Up next: Friday vs. No. 2 Eastside Catholic (3A)

Last result: 55-6 win over Ballard (3A)

Last ranking: No. 18

Ranking rationale: First big Metro League moment arrives - and Bulldogs get 2019 state champions in their home stadium for outright league lead.

Up next: Friday at No. 9 Lake Stevens (4A)

Last result: 27-0 win over Woodinville (4A)

Last ranking: No. 19

Ranking rationale: Eastlake handed Woodinville its second consecutive loss ahead of 2021 state semifinal rematch with Lake Stevens.

Up next: Friday at Union (3A)

Last result: 37-6 win over Arlington (3A)

Last ranking: No. 21

Ranking rationale: Spartans made easy work of 3A Wesco rival Arlington last week, but take first road trip in 2022 - to Class 4A Union in Vancouver.

Up next: Friday vs. Kentwood (4A)

Last result: 51-0 win over Heritage (3A)

Last ranking: No. 24

Ranking rationale: On a four-game winning streak, Skyview has played fantastic football in lead up to 4A GSHL play - where Union, Camas await.

Up next: Friday at Richalnd (4A)

Last result: 24-13 loss to then-No. 15 Chiawana (4A)

Last ranking: No. 11

Ranking rationale: Encouraging thing to come from loss - miscues (six turnovers) were largely self-inflicted, especially on special teams. Still East's top 3A squad.

Up next: Saturday at Bishop Blanchet (3A)

Last result: 42-7 win over Roosevelt (3A)

Last ranking: No. 22

Ranking rationale: With games against Garfield and Eastside Catholic still ahead, Vikings still very much alive in 3A Metro League title race.

Up next: Saturday vs. Curtis (4A)

Last result: 34-31 loss to then-No. 13 Sumner (4A)

Last ranking: No. 20

Ranking rationale: Following loss to Sumner, defending Class 4A champions in need of help to get back in chase for 4A SPSL crown.

Up next: Friday vs. No. 21 Kennewick (3A)

Last result: 49-0 win over Pasco (4A)

Last ranking: No. 23

Ranking rationale: Shutout win over Bulldogs is nice, but sooner or later, Bombers need to register statement MCC win. Could that be Friday?

Up next: Friday at Kingston (2A)

Last result: 58-0 win over Bainbridge (3A)

Last ranking: Unranked

Ranking rationale: Since close loss to Tumwater in Week 2, Vikings have outscored opponents, 177-0 - and now make debut in top 25.