CFOs are among those ‘boomeranging’ back to former employers
As the battle for talent continues, employers are hiring back people who voluntarily left their employment during the Great Resignation, so called “boomerang employees.” And leaders are doing some boomeranging themselves. For example, Cars.com (NYSE: CARS), an online automotive marketplace platform, announced yesterday the reappointment of Sonia Jain...
Finance leaders dominate Fortune’s Most Powerful Women list
Historically there has been a lack of women in financial leadership roles. But that’s changing. Women in finance dominated this year’s Fortune’s Most Powerful Women (MPW) list. The tech industry came in a close second, followed by retail and health care. This marks the 25th anniversary of the list of dynamic women in business, and it was highly competitive to earn a spot. For the first time, it’s a global list, rather than separate international and domestic versions. All the spots were filled by CEOs or those who are on the path to becoming one. CVS CEO Karen Lynch earned the No. 1 spot.
American Banker Announces The Most Powerful Women in Banking Honorees
American Banker released the names of the 2022 honorees of The Most Powerful Women in Banking. The program celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. Thasunda Brown Duckett’s new position as CEO of TIAA lands her on The Most Powerful Women in Finance list for the first time. Titi Cole’s promotion to CEO of legacy franchises at Citi moved her up to The Most Powerful Women in Banking.
Amazon is reportedly encouraging their US call center employees to work from home indefinitely — so they can eventually close their offices
Amazon is asking some of its US-based call center employees to work from home indefinitely, according to Bloomberg. The request is part of a broader push by Amazon to shut down several call centers across the country. The move might also help Amazon recruit more call center workers across the...
A Look At The Startups Jeff Bezos Has Invested In This Year - Most Have This One Thing In Common
While the majority of Jeff Bezos’ $150 billion wealth comes from his stake in Amazon.com Inc., his venture capital company, Bezos Expeditions, is also a contributing factor. In fact, since his retirement as the CEO of the world’s largest e-commerce company, Bezos has been focusing on acquiring startups across different industries, as his hunt for the next big bet continues. Bezos is seemingly dipping his toes in all types of water from space to real estate.
Amazon Freezes Corporate Hiring Across Its Retail Business as Second Prime Day Approaches
Amazon is freezing corporate hiring in its retail business for the rest of the year, according to a report by the New York Times. The Seattle-based retail giant confirmed the accuracy of the report to FN. According to the report, Amazon is halting hiring for all corporate roles, including technology...
Amazon to Invest $150 Million in Funds That Provide Underrepresented Entrepreneurs With Access to Capital
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced Amazon Catalytic Capital, a new initiative to invest $150 million in venture capital (VC) funds, accelerators, incubators, and venture studios that provide funding to entrepreneurs from underrepresented backgrounds, primarily at the pre-seed/seed stage of venture capital funding. The company will invest in funds that focus...
Bill Gates sees Gates Foundation winding down in 25 years — with Melinda French Gates and himself still at the helm
In a recent interview at the 2022 Forbes 400 Philanthropy Summit, Bill Gates shared that the plan is to wind down the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 25 years. “That’s probably the period of time where Melinda and I will be around to help make sure it stays on track,” Gates said at the conference in New York City. “We think spending all the money in that timeframe makes sense. So we’ll be shifting money over more and more, we committed to raise the spend level up.”
Amazon to hire 150,000 workers for holidays, similar to 2021
NEW YORK — (AP) — Amazon will hire 150,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees across its warehouses ahead of the holiday season. The announcement, made Thursday, shows the e-commerce behemoth is taking a less conservative approach to its holiday planning than Walmart, which said last month it would hire 40,000 U.S. workers for the holidays, compared to 150,000 in 2021.
As Amazon Institutes Hiring Freeze, Layoffs Loom for Big Tech
Even Amazon — America's second largest employer — isn't immune to changing economic conditions. Amazon is instituting a hiring freeze among corporate positions in its retail division, even as the holidays approach. The news comes as the company cut 100,000 jobs over the last quarter, which ended in June.
Amazon curbs corporate retail hiring for the rest of 2022
According to a report by Karen Weise of The New York Times, Amazon is freezing corporate hiring for its retail business for the remainder of 2022 in an effort to hedge its bets against a rough economic forecast. The hiring freeze includes all corporate and technology positions for Amazon’s retail...
Hospital and Healthcare CEOs Lead Turnover in 2022
Year-to-date hospital CEO exits are up 13% from last year. Technology firms, government and nonprofit entities, and healthcare organizations are in the lead for CEO turnover so far in 2022, the latest Challenger, Gray, & Christmas, Inc.CEO Turnover Report has found. Hospitals reported that six CEOs made role changes in...
Lendlease Americas names new CEO
Australia-based contractor and developer Lendlease has appointed a new CEO for its Americas division, effective Nov. 1. Claire Johnston, managing director of the firm’s Google Development Ventures division, will replace former global chief operating officer and CEO Americas Denis Hickey, who is leaving the organization after 10 years, the company announced Thursday. With Hickey’s departure, Global CEO Tony Lombardo will assume the responsibilities of global COO.
L'Oréal-Owned ModiFace Announces a New CEO
Jeff Houghton has been appointed CEO of Toronto-based AR firm ModfiFace, owned by L'Oréal since 2018. The current CEO and founder, Parham Aarabi, has decided to focus on a personal area of research interest and is stepping down from his current role. Houghton joined ModiFace in 2016, and has...
Nordstrom CTO Edmond Mesrobian to step down from Seattle retail giant
Edmond Mesrobian, Nordstrom’s chief technology and information officer, is stepping down on Oct. 14, according to a new regulatory filing. Mesrobian joined Nordstrom in 2018. He was previously chief technology officer of travel giant Expedia Group, streaming pioneer RealNetworks, and grocery retailer Tesco. Mesrobian informed the company Sept. 30...
Brands Customers Are Abandoning in 2022
Consumers are fickle. A changing world or a wrong step by a corporation can leave yesterday’s hottest brands sitting on today’s store shelves. In marketing, brand loyalty indicates consumers’ commitment to repurchasing and continuously using brands – but keeping that allegiance is tricky. To find the brands customers are abandoning, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed Brand […]
Movers & Shakers: Chicos, Peloton, Target and Other Retailers Shuffle Key Positions
Chico’s FAS on Sept. 15 appointed executive Christine Munnelly to the role of senior vice president of merchandising and design at Soma, its intimate apparel boutique. In the new role, Munnelly will be tasked with overseeing the product, design and strategy for Soma, according to a release. She will report directly to Chico’s FAS CEO and President Molly Langerstein. Munnelly most recently worked at Ascena, where she was the senior vice president of merchandising. She previously had roles at Ann Taylor and LOFT and at New York and Company, the release said.
LoopMe Welcomes Former OMD CEO Mainardo de Nardis as Board Chair
LONDON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- LoopMe, a leading brand-focused mobile advertising platform, today announced that Mainardo de Nardis, former CEO of OMD Worldwide, is joining its Board of Directors as Chairman. de Nardis brings more than 30 years of industry and business experience in global media and advertising, including executive positions at Omnicom Media Group, OMD Worldwide, Aegis Media (Dentsu) and MEC (WPP). In addition to his extensive agency leadership, de Nardis is an experienced entrepreneur, investor and advisor for many privately held adtech companies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005271/en/ Mainardo de Nardis, Board Chair, LoopMe (Photo: Business Wire)
