NFL

Larry Brown Sports

Reason Gisele wants divorce from Tom Brady reportedly revealed

Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen appear to be headed for a divorce, and it sounds like the biggest issue in their marriage has been the obvious one — football. According to a report from TMZ, Bundchen recently left Brady to live elsewhere and told him the couple’s marriage is over. That was not the first time she has threatened to file for divorce. Sources told TMZ that each time Gisele has threatened to leave Brady, the quarterback’s NFL career has been the root cause of her frustration.
OK! Magazine

Tom Brady Left Wife Gisele Bündchen Behind During 11-Day Break From Football Training, Visited Eldest Son In The Hamptons

Tom Brady was missing from football training in August, and now new details have come to light about where he went. The athlete left his wife, Gisele Bündchen, and jetted off to see his eldest son, John "Jack" Edward, and celebrate his birthday in the Hamptons. The model did not join Brady, but their children, Benjamin Rein, 12, and Vivian Lake, 9, were there, in addition to Brady's ex Bridget Moynahan, who is Jack's mother. At the time, the football star wrote a sweet note on Instagram about his child. "Happy Birthday my beautiful son. What a blessing you are...
The Spun

Details Are Emerging From Gisele's Divorce Lawyer Decision

Over the past few months, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bundchen have reportedly grown apart. According to Page Six, the couple has been living in different houses over the past few months and recently hired divorce lawyers. A new report suggests that wasn't a recent decision either.
People

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Have Been Living Apart for 'More Than a Month,' Source Says

"They would like to work things out," a source tells PEOPLE of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been living apart for "more than a month," a source tells PEOPLE. The longtime couple have been away from each other for the last six weeks, as Brady, 45, returns to the NFL and Bündchen, 42, is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," says one insider. A second source...
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady could owe Gisele Bündchen a ridiculous amount of money

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his Brazilian supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen appear on the fast track to ending their 13-year marriage. The couple has reportedly been living separately for months after Bündchen delivered an ultimatum to Brady demanding this year be his last playing football. The...
People

What's at Stake If Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Divorce? Attorneys Weigh In

With Bündchen hiring a divorce attorney, if the couple goes through with a divorce they would have to divide up their multimillion-dollar assets and the custody of their two children Gisele Bündchen has hired a divorce attorney, sources tell PEOPLE, following months of reports that her 13-year marriage to NFL quarterback Tom Brady has been on the rocks. The decision to find a lawyer has left Brady "trying to figure out what to do," a source tells PEOPLE, and he is now looking for one himself. Representatives for...
Popculture

Tom Brady Is 'Very Hurt' by Gisele Bündchen Amid Marital Issues

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are going through a rough patch in their marriage, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is not happy. According to PEOPLE, Brady is "very hurt" by Bündchen, who has been recently seen without her wedding ring. It's been reported that the issues began when Brady decided to return to the NFL after retiring in February.
The Spun

Tom Brady Reportedly Has 'Big Challenge' In Potential Divorce

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have reportedly hired divorce lawyers, signifying a potential end to their 13-year marriage. Sue Moss, a divorce attorney not connected to the star quarterback or supermodel, spoke to People about how the timing could particularly complicate matters for Brady. "The big challenge for him...
