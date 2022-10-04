Read full article on original website
Related
Kearney Hub
Kearney first grade students blown away in STEM project
KEARNEY — The first question Holly Johnson’s first graders asked when she told them they would be doing a project centered around “The Three Little Pigs” was if they could eat them. Johnson’s class isn’t filled with wolf cubs eager to gobble up piglets, but giddy...
KSNB Local4
Former HR Chief returns to Grand Island Public Schools
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The former Chief of Human Resources at Grand Island Public Schools is returning to the district as Interim Director. Wayne Stelk left the department last year after 22 years in charge of HR. In a press release Tuesday, the district announced that he would be...
KSNB Local4
2nd Street reopened in downtown Hastings
The Pet Blessing at St. Mark's Episcopal Pro-Cathedral in Hastings will be held Sunday, October 9 after the 10 a.m. service. Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022. Working for the Weekend 10-6-22 Updated: 16 hours ago.
KSNB Local4
Autopsy being conducted after body found in Clay County
Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022. Fun events happening in the tri-cities this weekend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kearney Hub
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Kearney.
NebraskaTV
2022 Harvest of Harmony Results
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — 2022 Harvest of Harmony Results. Creighton Community High School Division 3 - Good 46.95. Palmyra Jr. and Sr. High Division 2 - Excellent 66.85. Lakeview Community Schools Division 2 - Excellent 60.50. Aurora High School Division 1 - Superior 78.30. Kearney Catholic School Division 2...
klkntv.com
12-year-old boy accused of using toy in failed robbery at a Grand Island park
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 12-year-old boy was arrested in Grand Island on Tuesday night after police say he used a toy gun in an attempted robbery. It happened around Pier Park just after 6:30 p.m. Police say the boy pulled the toy on a driver and their passenger,...
Kearney Hub
Kearney police bringing bounce houses to Faith & Blue event Thursday
Brian Spaulding's parents found his body in a home he shared with roommates after he didn't show up for work and didn't answer his phone. His fatal shooting remains a mystery: Spaulding, a chiropractic assistant and massage therapist whose interests ranged from home-brewed beer to jiu jitsu, didn't do drugs, wasn't in a gang and lived close to the house where he was born. Spaulding's parents, now both in their 70s, are haunted by his death. But getting closure on the 2017 slaying seems increasingly unlikely as police in Portland, Oregon, confront a spike in shootings and murders at the same time the department struggles to fill more than 100 officer vacancies. The detective originally assigned to investigate Brian's death left in 2020 in a wave of retirements and the detective assigned to it now is swamped with fresh cases from a homicide rate that's increased 207% since 2019. "It's unsolved. And because of the huge increase of homicides here in Portland, the detectives are just strapped," said George Spaulding, who has his son's signature tattooed on his arm with Brian's trademark saying, "Prove it." In cities across the U.S., an increase in violent crime is colliding with fewer police officers. From Philadelphia to Portland to Los Angeles, officers worn out by the pandemic and disillusioned over calls to divest from policing following George Floyd's murder by police are quitting or retiring early at the same time homicide rates and shootings are rising. Departments are scrambling to recruit in a tight labor market at the same time they rethink what services they can provide and what role police should play in communities. Many have shifted veteran officers to patrol, breaking up specialized teams built up over decades like those for traffic enforcement, narcotics, vice and canine units, in order to keep up with 911 calls.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kearney Hub
Juveniles use toy gun in Grand Island attempted robbery
A pair of juveniles attempted a carjacking Tuesday night in Pier Park in Grand Island, according to police. Two women were in a vehicle in Pier Park when they were accosted by two youths who demanded money from the driver, police said. The younger male suspect, who is 12, pointed...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island juveniles arrested after attempted robbery at Pier Park
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Grand Island juveniles were arrested after an attempted robbery Tuesday night, where a fake gun was pointed at two women. It happened around 6:30 p.m. at Pier Park. Grand Island Police said two women from St. Paul were sitting in their vehicle when a...
KSNB Local4
Hastings Library adds new property
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings Public Library will soon have a new space for locals to utilize after acquiring the property that sits adjacent to it. It hopes to add an outdoor element for visitors. The land was purchased by the Hastings Library Foundation for about $225,000. There is no estimate on how much money the library will continue to fundraise for this project, but they say its the start of a chance to grow.
Kearney Hub
Kearney High tennis team wraps up undefeated dual season
NORFOLK — The Kearney High tennis team , K, def. Norfolk 9-0 Wednesday to wrap up a 10-0 dual season. “Today was a good end of the season test for us,” KHS coach Troy Saulsbury said. “Norfolk is traditionally a solid team in singles. It was good for us to have to set up the point and be patient. We did a good job of not trying to end the point too early in the rally.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kearney Hub
Buffalo County Democrats to host gubernatorial candidate
KEARNEY — State Sen. Carol Blood will bring her Democratic campaign for governor to Kearney on Saturday. John Turek of Gibbon, the chair of the Buffalo County Democrats, said Tuesday the campaign confirmed that Blood will conduct a town hall event in Kearney. Blood is from Bellevue and represents District 3 in the Nebraska Legislature.
Kearney Hub
Kearney High girls qualify for state golf tournament
NORTH PLATTE — The Kearney High girls golf team will be returning to the state tournament for the seventh time in eight years. The Bearcats finished third Tuesday in the A-4 District tournament at North Platte’s Lake Maloney Golf Course. North Platte, led by individual medalist Karsen Morrison,...
Sand Hills Express
Custer County District Court: October 6
BROKEN BOW – Custer County District Court heard 8 cases Thursday morning, all in the span of roughly an hour. Unless otherwise noted, all defendants are expected to appear again on November 17. Christina M. Page, 42 of Broken Bow, pled no contest via plea agreement to a single...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers investigating after worker finds body on road in Clay County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol has begun an investigation after a body was found on the side of a road east of Harvard. The body was found along Road 26 in Clay County by a worker, according to the patrol. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kearney Hub
Kearney Catholic loses district opener to McCook
HOLDREGE — Kearney Catholic saw its softball season end Monday in a 10-2 defeat at the hands of McCook in the B-9 Subdistrict tournament. In the closing game, the Stars learned firsthand just how fast a softball season speeds by. “The seniors let the underclassmen know how fast it...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man takes plea deal in obscene photo case
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man will be sentenced next month in connection with a case of sending obscene photos to two teenage girls. Court records show Grayson Fries, 21, was convicted of misdemeanor negligent child abuse and two counts of misdemeanor distributing obscene literature and material to minors. He’ll be sentenced Nov. 18. The max penalty for each crime is one year in prison and a $1,000 fine.
klkntv.com
Authorities suspect homicide after body found on rural road in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body of a man who was found on a road just east of Harvard. Investigators think the remains are those of 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett of Columbus, who had been missing since Sept. 16. The body was found by...
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol identifies body found Wednesday near Harvard
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body found Wednesday morning near Harvard. Investigators said they believe the remains are 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since Sept. 16. Law enforcement said the body was initially located by a citizen working in...
Comments / 0