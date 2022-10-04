Chef Curtis Duffy and wine director Michael Muser are opening a futuristic bar located next door to their ultra-successful two Michelin star tasting menu-centric restaurant, Ever (1330 W. Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 6060). Their brand new venture, After, focuses on the after-dinner scene. Opening in October as a bar and private event space. The inspiration for the bar came after wine director Muser noticed diners looking for a nightlife option after leaving the hot dinner spot. This isn’t Duffy and Muser’s first run, either, as they co-owned Grace, a three-star Michelin restaurant that closed five years ago. As they already owned some unused space, they decided to move forward with a bar. After could be considered a continuation of Ever, as they worked with Lawton Stanley Architects, the same designers that created Ever’s abstract and futuristic feel. There are multiple spots to choose from– the bar of course, but don’t miss out on the insulated hightop or low-top booths. For an extra relaxing evening, book a spot in the Fireplace Room, a twist on the modern library complete with a burning fireplace.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO