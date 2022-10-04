Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: Walmart Store ClosingsJoel EisenbergPeachtree City, GA
This City Was Just Voted the “Best Place To Live” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesAtlanta, GA
Finding This Acworth Restaurant Is a Chore, But It's So Worth the EffortDeanLandAcworth, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Mail theft, gas station burglary and drug bustJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Atlanta Technical College HistoryTyler Mc.Atlanta, GA
Related
AccessAtlanta
Don’t miss the beautiful IllumiNights at Zoo Atlanta this holiday season
Zoo Atlanta is taking the zoo-going experience to the next level this holiday season with IllumiNights at the Zoo: A Chinese Lantern Festival; tickets are on sale now!. In its second year, this visually stunning light and lantern show will transform Zoo Atlanta after dark into an enchanting visual wonderland of the natural world. With more than 80 hand-painted lanterns placed throughout the park, you’ll see lions, elephants, flowers, birds, reptiles, some lifesize and some larger than life — all lit up by environmentally-friendly LED lights! Last year’s IllumiNights featured a 23-foot-tall jellyfish and a 100-foot-long Chinese dragon.
7 Local-Approved Fun Things To Do In Atlanta For Adults
Georgia's capital is known for being home to a vibrant food and beverage scene and iconic filming locations. With so many things to do in the city, you can turn to Atlanta locals for the most fun recommendations for adults based on their expertise. This viral TikTok posted by Atlanta...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AccessAtlanta
Scary-tale endings: 7 places to watch Halloween movies this fall in metro Atlanta
Oh, my gourd! It’s spooky season and you know what that means, time to catch some classic Halloween movies. You better boo-lieve there are plenty of places around metro Atlanta to enjoy frightful flicks. Dress up in your favorite costume, grab some popcorn and prepare to see a spooktacular...
AccessAtlanta
Mural dedication to Atlanta’s own TLC to be unveiled this weekend
It’ll be a little crazy. It’ll be a little sexy. It’ll be a little cool. The joint effort between ELEVATE Open Spaces Art Festival, Good As Burgers, Can I Kick It and Press Play Entertainment is bringing Atlanta pride to the forefront. “Crazy, Sexy, Cool: A Mural Dedication to ATL’s own TLC” will be a community block party and outdoor art mural dedication to multi-platinum, award-winning R&B recording group TLC. The event will not only highlight the Grammy award winners but will also spotlight Atlanta’s music scene, art culture and bring awareness to significant issues affecting the community.
AccessAtlanta
On the house! 10 places kids eat free around Atlanta
Calling all parents, grandparents and caregivers: want to enjoy dining out with the kiddos while sticking to a budget? We’ve got you covered with some great options around Atlanta that offer free kids’ meals. There is something for everyone; even the pickiest eaters can enjoy, including pizza, spaghetti,...
At Home With Kenny Lattimore & Ryan Cameron
As we get ready to change seasons, the one constant that has been since the top of this year is Bermuda Bar ATL in Norcross! They bring the most incredible artists that have come through include 69 Boyz, Shai, & Ne-Yo just to name a few. This Friday, Ryan Cameron will be hosting at Bermuda […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
AccessAtlanta
Meet the ghosts who live at the Fox Theatre this October
The Fox Theatre has long been an important part of Atlanta’s history and remains one of the city’s most recognizable landmarks. And with more than 90 years of history, legend has it that the theater is home to a handful of spirits who regularly give Fox employees the heebie-jeebies.
atlantafi.com
Where To Go On a Weekend Trip From Atlanta
If you’re interested in a weekend getaway, there are some great places for singles and families to travel near Atlanta, Georgia. If you want to book travel right now, the good news is that domestic fares are still relatively cheap. 5 Cheapish Travel Destinations In The South. This article...
This City Was Just Voted the “Best Place To Live” in America
This city was just voted the "Best City to Live" in America.Wikipedia. For 35 years, money.com has published a "best places to live" list and has helped a lot of cities get new residents as a result of that. On Thursday, September 29, 2022, they released their latest installment of the "Best Place to Live" in America and the city they selected may come as a surprise to some people. According to money.com, the city is "very different" from any city they have chosen in the past - that city is Atlanta, Georgia. Let's take a look at why money.com thinks Atlanta is the best place to live in America and why some individuals or families may want to consider moving there.
'It'll make the sanest person go crazy' | Residents say they want compensation after months-long construction at their Buckhead complex
ATLANTA — It’s been a loud three weeks for residents of the Camden Phipps apartments in Buckhead. They tell 11Alive the buildings are undergoing renovations on the exterior that are disrupting them daily. Ashley Peterson's apartment windows have already been boarded up. "They’re here from nine to six...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
secretatlanta.co
Conquer The ‘Trail Of Terror’ At This Terrific Haunted House In Buford
There’s so many awesome things to do over spooky season, and you’d be such a ghoul to miss out. From pumpkin spice to the scariest haunted houses, there’s something for everyone to honor Halloween in and around Atlanta. But beware, the following haunt is not for the faint-hearted, as Buford’s notoriously terrifying haunted trail is back and creepier than ever.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman ambushed, chased on Kennesaw Mountain trail: 'She did all the right things'
KENNESAW, Ga. - Superintendent of Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park is praising the quick thinking of a woman who was ambushed and chased by man wearing a ski mask while walking her dog earlier this week. Wednesday, Superintendent Gamman talked to FOX 5 about their investigation saying rangers have stepped...
The 12 Best Soul Food Restaurants in Atlanta
There are some rules you must understand if you’re to fully appreciate Atlanta’s rich soul food scene. For starters, macaroni and cheese is a vegetable. Next, if you order fried fish, you already know that’s a 10- to 15-minute wait. And lastly, the more crust the merrier when it comes to a proper peach cobbler serving. Need a refresher with these laws? No problem. The following comfort food institutions are happy to share their down-home culinary wisdom whenever you’re ready to learn.
DeKalb hosting another food giveaway this weekend
DeKalb County will host its latest food giveaway this weekend — with a special invite extended to any residents hosting ...
luxury-houses.net
Spectacular Gated Private Estate in Marietta Hits Market for $3.9M
The Estate in Marietta is a luxurious home featuring a spacious formal living room and a private tennis court now available for sale. This home located at 1638 Little Willeo Rd, Marietta, Georgia; offering 05 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 9,558 square feet of living spaces. Call Travis D Reed (Phone: 404 617-1770), Michael Kriethe (Phone: 404 357-1770) – HOME Real Estate, LLC for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Marietta.
AccessAtlanta
From Halloween to Cirque, tricks and treats abound this month at Atlantic Station
Check out all the events you can find in October at the in-town destination below:. The wait is over! Cirque du Soleil is back at Atlantic Station, and your family can experience its incredible acrobats like never before. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to get tickets now! Show times...
secretatlanta.co
Sample The Whiskies Of The World At The U.S.’ Largest Whiskey Tasting Event
Whisky lovers, get ready for an epic tasting experience on its way to Atlanta. Whiskeys of the World is the largest whiskey tasting event in the United States, featuring over two-hundred expressions of the most prestigious single malts, craft bourbons, and other unique whiskies from countries stretching the entire globe.
Comments / 1