Fort Morgan Times
Predictions for game day: Sacramento State’s consistency likely to provide win over UNC
UNC (2-3, 1-1 Big Sky) will face No. 4 Sacramento State (4-0, 1-0 Big Sky) on the road Saturday. The Bears are hoping to get back to .500 overall, but the Hornets are seeking their first 5-0 start in program history. Historically, Sac State has been the most successful in...
Fort Morgan Times
Meet the opponent: Sac State looks to continue success; Dotson facing former team
UNC (2-3, 1-1 Big Sky) is set to face Sacramento State (4-0, 1-0 Big Sky) on the road this weekend. The Hornets are 4-0 for the first time in 40 years — just the second team with such a start — and are coming off a successful 2021 campaign.
Fort Morgan Times
UNC roundup (Sunday-Tuesday): Soccer falls to Idaho, men’s golf plays at CU
UNC (4-7-3, 0-3-1 Big Sky) lost to Idaho (9-1-2, 4-0-0 Big Sky) at home on Sunday, 1-0, despite an aggressive attempt from the Bears. “It was a good back-and-forth game. Neither team created a ton of opportunities,” Bears coach Tim Barrera said. “They took a great shot from distance that they followed rebound; that was the game.”
Greeley, October 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice
CSU trades 5 acres with church to create affordable housing
Colorado State University has broken ground on a new apartment complex off-campus that will help address concerns about affordable housing for staff. The new apartments were made possible by a partnership with Timberline Church and Tetrad Real Estate. "We want these apartments to go to the people who need it the most," said Brett Anderson, Special Assistant to the Chancellor at CSU. The decision to build the apartment complex, which will offer 180 new units, came after a survey of CSU staff showed many had insecurities when it came to obtaining affordable housing. In an effort to retain talent, and...
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a tasty burger then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado.
Fall freezes coming earlier in Denver, growing season shrinking
BOULDER, Colo. — Colorado’s first freeze warning of the season was issued Wednesday morning, which covered parts of the Yampa Valley including Steamboat Springs. Another freeze warning is in place for the upper Yampa Valley on Thursday morning. A freeze warning is issued when the temperatures are forecast...
Is This The Best BBQ Restaurant In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado loves their barbeque and we've got plenty of awesome options to get your BBQ on in the state of Colorado. One local Colorado restaurant stands out above the rest as far as barbeque restaurants go, but is this one really the best?. Is This The Best BBQ Restaurant In...
Bullets fly near cricket match in Aurora, players and fans run for cover
A witness reports that bullets went flying in the area of an October 2 cricket match held at Denver area Libson Park, sending players and spectators running for cover. According to the Denver Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired in this area shortly after 3 PM on Sunday. No injuries have been reported.
9News
First big mountain snowfall of the season possible next week
COLORADO, USA — It's early, so hold your horses. But, it might be finally time to break out those snow shovels, at least up in the mountains. Sure, we've seen a few dustings of snow at or above 11,000 feet in elevation, and perhaps a few inches of wet snow atop some of our highest peaks. But the first significant mountain snow of the season looks like a decent possibility for the middle-to-end of next week.
A Message To Colorado Trains That Stop Randomly At Crossings And Drive Us Nuts
I'm not trying to be a wise guy here and just complain for the sake of complaining, I legitimately want to know the real answer to this question because I'm actually curious a and have honestly never seen this before until I lived here in Northern Colorado. Trains are, always...
Westword
The Drunkest Cities in America: Denver Comes in a Disappointing Fourth
It's no secret that Denver loves to drink. In September 2021, a report from sports-betting company OLBG ranked the Mile High City number one on its list of booziest cities. But Denver is apparently not quite boozy enough to be named the drunkest city. Real estate data company Clever used...
Rocky Mountain Collegian
CSU student dies in Durward Hall Sunday morning
A Colorado State University student died in Durward Hall in the early morning of Oct. 2. The student’s identity has not yet been released to the public. According to a statement from the university, the CSU Police Department and paramedics responded to a student having a medical issue. Ad.
1310kfka.com
First significant snowfall on tap for CO mountains next week
The Colorado mountains could get their first real taste of winter next week. Denver News 9 reports forecasters are predicting the first significant snow of the season could come towards the middle or end of next week. Several inches of snow could fall in areas above 8,000 feet in elevation. This could give ski resorts a healthy start to the season. Whether snow falls in areas of lower elevation remains to be seen. Denver’s average first measurable snowfall date is on October 18, but snow has fallen before October 10 in four of the past five years. For more, check out https://www.9news.com/
Student in CSU death identified as Littleton teenager
The coroner has identified a student found dead on the Colorado State University campus over the weekend.
Sand Creek Massacre site in southeast Colorado expanding
EADS, Colo. — Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced an expansion Wednesday of a National Park Service historical site dedicated to the massacre by U.S. troops of more than 200 Native Americans in what is now southeastern Colorado. Haaland, the first Native American to lead a U.S. Cabinet agency, made...
Freeze, snow? Here’s what October could bring to metro Denver
If history says anything about temperatures during October, then it is time to say so long to 90-degree days in Denver.
Lafayette restaurant makes list of 100 best taco spots in the US
Looking for the best tacos to celebrate National Taco Day?
Flying Magazine
A Front Range IFR Practice Locale Hosts a $100 Hamburger Spot
The Barnstormers Restaurant can be found in the GA terminal at the Greeley-Weld County Airport in Colorado. [Courtesy: Julie Boatman]. With two long, non-intersecting runways, the Greeley-Weld County Airport (KGXY) in Colorado attracts pilots notching hours for proficiency on blue-sky days like flies to a picnic—or a patty, if you acknowledge that the prime business of the surrounding area is beef.
