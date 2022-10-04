ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

Fort Morgan Times

UNC roundup (Sunday-Tuesday): Soccer falls to Idaho, men's golf plays at CU

UNC (4-7-3, 0-3-1 Big Sky) lost to Idaho (9-1-2, 4-0-0 Big Sky) at home on Sunday, 1-0, despite an aggressive attempt from the Bears. “It was a good back-and-forth game. Neither team created a ton of opportunities,” Bears coach Tim Barrera said. “They took a great shot from distance that they followed rebound; that was the game.”
Greeley, October 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice

CBS Denver

CSU trades 5 acres with church to create affordable housing

Colorado State University has broken ground on a new apartment complex off-campus that will help address concerns about affordable housing for staff. The new apartments were made possible by a partnership with Timberline Church and Tetrad Real Estate.  "We want these apartments to go to the people who need it the most," said Brett Anderson, Special Assistant to the Chancellor at CSU.  The decision to build the apartment complex, which will offer 180 new units, came after a survey of CSU staff showed many had insecurities when it came to obtaining affordable housing. In an effort to retain talent, and...
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Colorado

What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a tasty burger then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado.
9NEWS

Fall freezes coming earlier in Denver, growing season shrinking

BOULDER, Colo. — Colorado’s first freeze warning of the season was issued Wednesday morning, which covered parts of the Yampa Valley including Steamboat Springs. Another freeze warning is in place for the upper Yampa Valley on Thursday morning. A freeze warning is issued when the temperatures are forecast...
First big mountain snowfall of the season possible next week

COLORADO, USA — It's early, so hold your horses. But, it might be finally time to break out those snow shovels, at least up in the mountains. Sure, we've seen a few dustings of snow at or above 11,000 feet in elevation, and perhaps a few inches of wet snow atop some of our highest peaks. But the first significant mountain snow of the season looks like a decent possibility for the middle-to-end of next week.
Westword

The Drunkest Cities in America: Denver Comes in a Disappointing Fourth

It's no secret that Denver loves to drink. In September 2021, a report from sports-betting company OLBG ranked the Mile High City number one on its list of booziest cities. But Denver is apparently not quite boozy enough to be named the drunkest city. Real estate data company Clever used...
Rocky Mountain Collegian

CSU student dies in Durward Hall Sunday morning

A Colorado State University student died in Durward Hall in the early morning of Oct. 2. The student’s identity has not yet been released to the public. According to a statement from the university, the CSU Police Department and paramedics responded to a student having a medical issue. Ad.
1310kfka.com

First significant snowfall on tap for CO mountains next week

The Colorado mountains could get their first real taste of winter next week. Denver News 9 reports forecasters are predicting the first significant snow of the season could come towards the middle or end of next week. Several inches of snow could fall in areas above 8,000 feet in elevation. This could give ski resorts a healthy start to the season. Whether snow falls in areas of lower elevation remains to be seen. Denver’s average first measurable snowfall date is on October 18, but snow has fallen before October 10 in four of the past five years. For more, check out https://www.9news.com/
9NEWS

Sand Creek Massacre site in southeast Colorado expanding

EADS, Colo. — Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced an expansion Wednesday of a National Park Service historical site dedicated to the massacre by U.S. troops of more than 200 Native Americans in what is now southeastern Colorado. Haaland, the first Native American to lead a U.S. Cabinet agency, made...
Flying Magazine

A Front Range IFR Practice Locale Hosts a $100 Hamburger Spot

The Barnstormers Restaurant can be found in the GA terminal at the Greeley-Weld County Airport in Colorado. [Courtesy: Julie Boatman]. With two long, non-intersecting runways, the Greeley-Weld County Airport (KGXY) in Colorado attracts pilots notching hours for proficiency on blue-sky days like flies to a picnic—or a patty, if you acknowledge that the prime business of the surrounding area is beef.
