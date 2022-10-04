ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor County, VT

insideedition.com

Truck of Man Missing Since 2006 Found at Bottom of Vermont River

The truck of a man missing since 2006 has been found at the bottom of a river in Duxbury, Vermont, after a team of divers Wednesday discovered it in the Winooski River, WCAX reported. Donald Messier, 34, of Waterbury, disappeared 16 years ago on October 15, 2006, after leaving a...
WATERBURY, VT
vermontjournal.com

Another outstanding BRAT event

REGION – The 23rd Annual RiverSweep cleanup spanned several days and engaged dozens of people, netting an impressive array of junk from the bed and banks of the Black River. Thirty-one students from the Cavendish Area Elementary School, including three homeschool students, scoured the river in their community under the supervision of ten adults. Loads of junk were collected, including lots of metal, a machine engine fan, and a stash of food containers from the Everyone Eats program; one tire had to be left behind, as it was deeply embedded in the bank. In addition to trash removal, this crew diligently worked on Japanese knotweed management at Greven Field, the community’s recreation park nestled on the bank of the river.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police looking for man responsible for thefts across Addison County

MIDDLEBURY — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in multiple thefts in Addison and Chittenden County back in August. On August 30, police were contacted about an identity theft/fraud incident at multiple Vermont Federal Credit Union branches. According to the rep[ort,...
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
vermontjournal.com

Local worship and church services in Vermont & New Hampshire

Third Congregational Church UCC, River St. Sunday worship begins at 11 a.m., led by Pastor Maureen Adams. Communion is the first Sunday of each month. For more information, email alsteadthirdchurch@gmail.com, call 603-835-6358, or go to www.facebook.com/Third-Congregational-UCC-Church-of-Alstead-NH-120645387960916. ASCUTNEY, Vt. Open Bible Baptist Church, 168 Cemetery Rd. Sunday services are being held...
VERMONT STATE
vermontjournal.com

Ludlow Selectboard postpones rental registry decision

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Monday, Oct. 3 Ludlow Selectboard meeting was again dominated by discussion of a potential short-term rental (STR) registry, an increasingly fraught topic in a town that caters to both a year-round local population and a seasonal, visiting one. As discussions on whether to adopt the rental registry continue, more and more citizens have come forward to raise their voices in support of and opposition towards what could be a turning point in the Ludlow rental market.
LUDLOW, VT
VTDigger

Brattleboro police investigate 2 deaths Wednesday

BRATTLEBORO — Local police said they had little information to report after finding two people dead in separate incidents Wednesday. Authorities found one body at a local motel and another on the bandstand of downtown’s Common. “There’s no reason for us to believe they’re related and we don’t...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
WCAX

Lebanon Police looking for volunteers to work for them

LEBANON, NH. (WCAX) - The Lebanon Police Department is looking to expand its force through volunteers. The Volunteer in Police Service program is modeled after a national initiative that allows community members to have more of a stake in public safety. The goal is to give on-duty officers more time to focus on crime.
LEBANON, NH
mychamplainvalley.com

Rutland convenience stores robbed at knifepoint

Rutland, VT — Two suspects connected to separate robbery incidents in Rutland have been arrested on Wednesday. Court records say that Ashley Lobdell, 25, of Rutland, is accused of robbing the Jolley Mart at 128 Grove Street on September 25. Lobdell allegedly showed a large steak knife to the clerk and demanded cash from the register. Surveillance video was used to identify Lobdell as the robber.
RUTLAND, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Barre woman sentenced to 18 months for fentanyl distribution

A Barre woman has been sentenced to serve 18 months in prison for distributing fentanyl. According to court records, Tiffany Fisk, 33, distributed fentanyl and cocaine base in Washington County to an informant working with law enforcement in October 2021 and January 2022. Vermont State Police pulled over Fisk and...
BARRE, VT
vermontjournal.com

Community celebrates the 38th Annual Ludlow Harvest Fair

LUDLOW, Vt. – The air was crisp and filled with music at the 38th Annual Ludlow Harvest Fair, which took place on Saturday, Oct. 1 on the front lawn of the Expeditionary School at Black River (ESBR). Courtney McGuire, the secretary of the Ludlow Elementary School Parent Teacher Group...
LUDLOW, VT
newenglandnewspress.com

Wow House: 30 River Road In Concord, New Hampshire

CONCORD, NH — View this new listing in town. Wow. Listing Description: Tucked away from the road with over 200′ of frontage on the slowly meandering Contoocook River is this reimagined home. Built as a camp in the early 1900s and enjoyed for years as a getaway among the pines. Newly rebuilt with walls of windows, large open concept living areas, a chef’s kitchen, luxury tile baths, and so much more! The builder is ready to add the finishing touches, and you could be enjoying the holidays in your new oasis! Reach out for more information and to schedule your tour. Please respect the neighboring homeowners and do not drive down the driveway without an appointment. Some of these photos are artists’ renderings and represent what the finished home will look like, subject to change and open to buyers making different selections.
CONCORD, NH
newportdispatch.com

Single-vehicle rollover crash in East Montpelier

EAST MONTPELIER — A 52-year-old woman from Plainfield was involved in a crash in East Montpelier yesterday. The single-vehicle rollover crash took place on US Route 2 at around 9:40 p.m. The driver, identified as Kristie Ferguson, was still inside the vehicle with serious injuries. Ferguson was immediately transported...
EAST MONTPELIER, VT
newportdispatch.com

Driver arrested for DUI, violating conditions of release in Rutland

RUTLAND — A 41-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Rutland early this morning. Police say they initiated a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation on US Route 7 at around 1:10 a.m. While speaking with the driver, George Flannery, of Rutland, police say signs of...
RUTLAND, VT
newportdispatch.com

Two arrested following burglary in East Montpelier

EAST MONTPELIER — Two people from Barre were arrested for a burglary that occurred in East Montpelier. The incident took place at an address on County Road at around 6:20 p.m. Troopers responded to the home and learned that Michael Enman, 50, had forced entry into the home and...
EAST MONTPELIER, VT

