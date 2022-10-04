Read full article on original website
insideedition.com
Truck of Man Missing Since 2006 Found at Bottom of Vermont River
The truck of a man missing since 2006 has been found at the bottom of a river in Duxbury, Vermont, after a team of divers Wednesday discovered it in the Winooski River, WCAX reported. Donald Messier, 34, of Waterbury, disappeared 16 years ago on October 15, 2006, after leaving a...
vermontjournal.com
Another outstanding BRAT event
REGION – The 23rd Annual RiverSweep cleanup spanned several days and engaged dozens of people, netting an impressive array of junk from the bed and banks of the Black River. Thirty-one students from the Cavendish Area Elementary School, including three homeschool students, scoured the river in their community under the supervision of ten adults. Loads of junk were collected, including lots of metal, a machine engine fan, and a stash of food containers from the Everyone Eats program; one tire had to be left behind, as it was deeply embedded in the bank. In addition to trash removal, this crew diligently worked on Japanese knotweed management at Greven Field, the community’s recreation park nestled on the bank of the river.
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for man responsible for thefts across Addison County
MIDDLEBURY — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in multiple thefts in Addison and Chittenden County back in August. On August 30, police were contacted about an identity theft/fraud incident at multiple Vermont Federal Credit Union branches. According to the rep[ort,...
vermontjournal.com
Local worship and church services in Vermont & New Hampshire
Third Congregational Church UCC, River St. Sunday worship begins at 11 a.m., led by Pastor Maureen Adams. Communion is the first Sunday of each month. For more information, email alsteadthirdchurch@gmail.com, call 603-835-6358, or go to www.facebook.com/Third-Congregational-UCC-Church-of-Alstead-NH-120645387960916. ASCUTNEY, Vt. Open Bible Baptist Church, 168 Cemetery Rd. Sunday services are being held...
vermontjournal.com
Ludlow Selectboard postpones rental registry decision
LUDLOW, Vt. – The Monday, Oct. 3 Ludlow Selectboard meeting was again dominated by discussion of a potential short-term rental (STR) registry, an increasingly fraught topic in a town that caters to both a year-round local population and a seasonal, visiting one. As discussions on whether to adopt the rental registry continue, more and more citizens have come forward to raise their voices in support of and opposition towards what could be a turning point in the Ludlow rental market.
Suspect on run after alleged Rutland TD bank robbery
Late Wednesday morning, the Rutland City Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, Rutland Town Police, and Vermont State Police were all sent to the area of 89 Merchants Row—the TD Bank in Rutland—for a reported robbery.
VTDigger
Brattleboro police investigate 2 deaths Wednesday
BRATTLEBORO — Local police said they had little information to report after finding two people dead in separate incidents Wednesday. Authorities found one body at a local motel and another on the bandstand of downtown’s Common. “There’s no reason for us to believe they’re related and we don’t...
Vermonter allegedly flips truck, lands upright
A Pownal, Vermont man escaped with minor injuries after he allegedly flipped his truck and stuck the landing on all four tires.
Vermont cannabis retailers report brisk sales in first days of legal market
Most of the sales are of cannabis flower, due to a shortage of manufactured products. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont cannabis retailers report brisk sales in first days of legal market.
WCAX
Lebanon Police looking for volunteers to work for them
LEBANON, NH. (WCAX) - The Lebanon Police Department is looking to expand its force through volunteers. The Volunteer in Police Service program is modeled after a national initiative that allows community members to have more of a stake in public safety. The goal is to give on-duty officers more time to focus on crime.
Jury finds no medical malpractice in Brattleboro childbirth that turned fatal
Following a 10-day civil trial, a Windham County jury ruled Tuesday that three health care providers with Brattleboro Memorial Hospital were not liable for medical negligence, wrongful death and negligent infliction of emotional distress. Read the story on VTDigger here: Jury finds no medical malpractice in Brattleboro childbirth that turned fatal.
mychamplainvalley.com
Rutland convenience stores robbed at knifepoint
Rutland, VT — Two suspects connected to separate robbery incidents in Rutland have been arrested on Wednesday. Court records say that Ashley Lobdell, 25, of Rutland, is accused of robbing the Jolley Mart at 128 Grove Street on September 25. Lobdell allegedly showed a large steak knife to the clerk and demanded cash from the register. Surveillance video was used to identify Lobdell as the robber.
mychamplainvalley.com
Barre woman sentenced to 18 months for fentanyl distribution
A Barre woman has been sentenced to serve 18 months in prison for distributing fentanyl. According to court records, Tiffany Fisk, 33, distributed fentanyl and cocaine base in Washington County to an informant working with law enforcement in October 2021 and January 2022. Vermont State Police pulled over Fisk and...
vermontjournal.com
Community celebrates the 38th Annual Ludlow Harvest Fair
LUDLOW, Vt. – The air was crisp and filled with music at the 38th Annual Ludlow Harvest Fair, which took place on Saturday, Oct. 1 on the front lawn of the Expeditionary School at Black River (ESBR). Courtney McGuire, the secretary of the Ludlow Elementary School Parent Teacher Group...
WMUR.com
Plaintiff in newly filed case shares stories of alleged abuse while in New Hampshire's care
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A former Granite Stater is speaking out about the abuse he claims he suffered as a child in the state's care. That man is among eight individuals filing suit in the past few weeks, alleging physical and sexual abuse as children living in certain facilities. The...
newenglandnewspress.com
Wow House: 30 River Road In Concord, New Hampshire
CONCORD, NH — View this new listing in town. Wow. Listing Description: Tucked away from the road with over 200′ of frontage on the slowly meandering Contoocook River is this reimagined home. Built as a camp in the early 1900s and enjoyed for years as a getaway among the pines. Newly rebuilt with walls of windows, large open concept living areas, a chef’s kitchen, luxury tile baths, and so much more! The builder is ready to add the finishing touches, and you could be enjoying the holidays in your new oasis! Reach out for more information and to schedule your tour. Please respect the neighboring homeowners and do not drive down the driveway without an appointment. Some of these photos are artists’ renderings and represent what the finished home will look like, subject to change and open to buyers making different selections.
newportdispatch.com
Single-vehicle rollover crash in East Montpelier
EAST MONTPELIER — A 52-year-old woman from Plainfield was involved in a crash in East Montpelier yesterday. The single-vehicle rollover crash took place on US Route 2 at around 9:40 p.m. The driver, identified as Kristie Ferguson, was still inside the vehicle with serious injuries. Ferguson was immediately transported...
NH officials may start levying criminal charges after risky hiker rescues
“It’s a little wake-up call,” one New Hampshire Fish and Game Department official said. They walked into Franconia Notch State Park the afternoon of June 11 without equipment, proper footwear, or even an idea of where they were going. Lowell resident Jason Feierstin, 22, and Windsor, New Hampshire...
newportdispatch.com
Driver arrested for DUI, violating conditions of release in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 41-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Rutland early this morning. Police say they initiated a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation on US Route 7 at around 1:10 a.m. While speaking with the driver, George Flannery, of Rutland, police say signs of...
newportdispatch.com
Two arrested following burglary in East Montpelier
EAST MONTPELIER — Two people from Barre were arrested for a burglary that occurred in East Montpelier. The incident took place at an address on County Road at around 6:20 p.m. Troopers responded to the home and learned that Michael Enman, 50, had forced entry into the home and...
