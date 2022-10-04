ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
saturdaytradition.com

Big Ten volleyball: BTN analyst Emily Ehman reveals top 5 impact performers of the week with familiar face at No. 1

Big Ten volleyball is moving onward in conference play with BTN analyst Emily Ehman providing her updated list of impact performers from the weekend of action. Earlier in the week, the updated AVCA Coaches Poll dropped with 7 B1G teams leading the way. Nebraska and Purdue led the conference as top-5 teams with 6 teams in the top 15.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Columbus Dispatch

Big Ten Power Rankings: Ohio State hits the road; MSU, Iowa and Maryland hit the skids

Ohio State takes its first road trip of the season, to East Lansing, where Michigan State would be wise to post a “No vacancy” sign on the door of Spartan Stadium. The Buckeyes are coming off a pedestrian passing-game performance against Rutgers, yet still managed 49 points. Michigan travels to Indiana, which would be a more interesting game if it were basketball.
COLUMBUS, OH
College Football News

Wisconsin vs Northwestern Prediction, Game Preview

Wisconsin vs Northwestern prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8. Record: Wisconsin (2-3), Northwestern (1-4) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 5 Scoreboard. Week 6 Early Lines | Hot Seat Coach...
EVANSTON, IL
247Sports

Christopherson's B1G rankings: Huskers move up, and three fresh faces belong in the top half right now

There's an awful lot of ball left, but you have to give it up so far for three B1G teams who don't always crack the top half of rankings like these. Maryland, Purdue and Illinois – you better believe it – sure belong there right now. Meanwhile, teams like the Badgers and Spartans are wiping the blood off their chins, the damage significant enough in Wisconsin that a coaching change was made even with Paul Chryst sporting a 67-26 record, including a 43-18 record in the Big Ten.
