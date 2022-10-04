Read full article on original website
Related
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Five-star DL excited to visit Michigan this season
A five-star defensive lineman with several big time offers in the class of 2024 has Michigan on his radar and is reportedly eager for his first visit to Ann Arbor. We’ve got that update on much more on today’s Recruiting Roundup. Five-star DL wants to get to Ann...
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Michigan among the early favorites for 2024 top-100 in-state prospect
For the first time this season, Michigan did not have a home game with the chance to host recruits on visits. They were still able to get a 2023 four-star on campus on Sunday, though. We’ll dig into that update, as well as a couple other notable updates in today’s Recruiting Roundup.
saturdaytradition.com
Big Ten volleyball: BTN analyst Emily Ehman reveals top 5 impact performers of the week with familiar face at No. 1
Big Ten volleyball is moving onward in conference play with BTN analyst Emily Ehman providing her updated list of impact performers from the weekend of action. Earlier in the week, the updated AVCA Coaches Poll dropped with 7 B1G teams leading the way. Nebraska and Purdue led the conference as top-5 teams with 6 teams in the top 15.
Big Ten Power Rankings: Ohio State hits the road; MSU, Iowa and Maryland hit the skids
Ohio State takes its first road trip of the season, to East Lansing, where Michigan State would be wise to post a “No vacancy” sign on the door of Spartan Stadium. The Buckeyes are coming off a pedestrian passing-game performance against Rutgers, yet still managed 49 points. Michigan travels to Indiana, which would be a more interesting game if it were basketball.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
College Football News
Wisconsin vs Northwestern Prediction, Game Preview
Wisconsin vs Northwestern prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8. Record: Wisconsin (2-3), Northwestern (1-4) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 5 Scoreboard. Week 6 Early Lines | Hot Seat Coach...
Nebraska at Rutgers odds, picks and predictions
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-3, 1-1 Big Ten) travel to Piscataway for their first true road game when they take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-2, 0-2) Friday at 7 p.m. ET (FS1). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Nebraska vs. Rutgers odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.
Christopherson's B1G rankings: Huskers move up, and three fresh faces belong in the top half right now
There's an awful lot of ball left, but you have to give it up so far for three B1G teams who don't always crack the top half of rankings like these. Maryland, Purdue and Illinois – you better believe it – sure belong there right now. Meanwhile, teams like the Badgers and Spartans are wiping the blood off their chins, the damage significant enough in Wisconsin that a coaching change was made even with Paul Chryst sporting a 67-26 record, including a 43-18 record in the Big Ten.
Comments / 0