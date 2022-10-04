Read full article on original website
John Lucas II Sees New Challenges For Rockets Jalen Green
As the focal point of the Houston Rockets offense, assistant coach John Lucas II believes there will be new challenges for Jalen Green ahead of his second season in the league.
Scarlet Nation
Keaton Kubecka will make a return visit for the TCU game
Keaton Kubecka gave the Jayhawks his commitment over the summer after taking an official visit in June. Last weekend the wide receiver from Austin Westlake made his first trip back to Lawrence since his summer visit. Kubecka and several recruits were in attendance to see the Jayhawks move to 5-0...
Dalen Terry Energizes Bulls, United Center in NBA Preseason Debut
Terry energizes Bulls, United Center in preseason debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Dalen Terry didn’t take long to make a first impression in his NBA preseason debut Tuesday night. Entering to noticeable applause from the United Center faithful just over halfway through the third quarter, Terry started...
Yardbarker
Sacramento Kings pick up team option on Davion Mitchell
The Sacramento Kings announced Wednesday that they have exercised their team option on second-year guard Davion Mitchell, extending his contract through the 2023-24 season. From the Kings:. Selected by the Kings with the ninth overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Mitchell earned 2021-22 NBA Rising Stars team honors as...
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Applauds Versatile Austin Reaves
Reaves has done a little bit of everything so far in the preseason.
Scarlet Nation
Growing in confidence, Patrick Payton brings pressure off edge for FSU
A significant Florida State storyline going into 2022 was finding a pass rush after the loss of Jermaine Johnson and Keir Thomas to the NFL. The Seminoles have delivered with 14 sacks by nine Seminoles in five games. Jared Verse has been a big part of the production, making the...
John Lucas II Compares Rockets Jabari Smith Jr. To NBA Legend David Robinson
After an impressive preseason debut against the Spurs, assistant coach John Lucas II compares Houston Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr. to NBA legend David Robinson.
Goran Dragic’s toughness adds edge to scrappy Chicago Bulls' backcourt
The Slovenian brings attributes that can help take the Bulls take that next step
Scarlet Nation
University Book Store Headlines: 10.5.2022
To learn more about University Book Store click here. Trice is back and (nearly) better than ever - GoldandBlack.com. Wahlberg's patience rewarded - Journal and Courier. Purdue stands to benefit from dynamic front court - GoldandBlack.com. PURDUE RECRUITING. Purdue target/Kentucky guard scoring at record pace - Rivals.com. OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER. Homicide...
OKC Thunder Hosting Dallas Mavericks In Tulsa Wednesday
The Oklahoma City Thunder are heading to Tulsa Wednesday night to take on the Dallas Mavericks. Tip-off is 7 p.m. and News 9's Steve McGehee will have a full recap of tonight's game at 10 p.m. Luka Doncic is not expected to play for the Mavericks tonight, and the Thunder...
Dallas Mavs vs. OKC Thunder Preseason: 3 Things to Watch
The Dallas Mavericks will take on the OKC Thunder in their preseason opener on Wednesday. What are some key things to watch?
TUPATALK: 70 years since Vessels tore up gridiron for Oklahoma
This year marks the 70th Anniversary of Billy Vessels winning the Heisman Trophy — the first University of Oklahoma gridder to claim that honor. He was the first of seven Sooner to collect the Heisman honor, the others being Steve Owens, Billy Sims, Jason White, Sam Bradford, Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.
Spurs G League Team Signs Former Lakers And Hawks Player
On Wednesday, Alberto De Roa of Hoops Hype reported that Chaundee Brown Jr. has signed with the Austin Spurs (San Antonio Spurs G League affiliate) for the 2022-23 season. Last season, he played for the Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks.
Jerami Grant Showing Major Early Potential For Trail Blazers
The first preseason game of 2022 for the Portland Trail Blazers did not result in a win, as they lost to the Utah Jazz 118-101. But, wins and losses aren’t important in the exhibitions. While NBA teams would certainly prefer to win, what is most important is seeing what could be once the regular season rolls around.
