Basketball

Scarlet Nation

Keaton Kubecka will make a return visit for the TCU game

Keaton Kubecka gave the Jayhawks his commitment over the summer after taking an official visit in June. Last weekend the wide receiver from Austin Westlake made his first trip back to Lawrence since his summer visit. Kubecka and several recruits were in attendance to see the Jayhawks move to 5-0...
NBC Chicago

Dalen Terry Energizes Bulls, United Center in NBA Preseason Debut

Terry energizes Bulls, United Center in preseason debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Dalen Terry didn’t take long to make a first impression in his NBA preseason debut Tuesday night. Entering to noticeable applause from the United Center faithful just over halfway through the third quarter, Terry started...
Yardbarker

Sacramento Kings pick up team option on Davion Mitchell

The Sacramento Kings announced Wednesday that they have exercised their team option on second-year guard Davion Mitchell, extending his contract through the 2023-24 season. From the Kings:. Selected by the Kings with the ninth overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Mitchell earned 2021-22 NBA Rising Stars team honors as...
Scarlet Nation

University Book Store Headlines: 10.5.2022

To learn more about University Book Store click here. Trice is back and (nearly) better than ever - GoldandBlack.com. Wahlberg's patience rewarded - Journal and Courier. Purdue stands to benefit from dynamic front court - GoldandBlack.com. PURDUE RECRUITING. Purdue target/Kentucky guard scoring at record pace - Rivals.com. OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER. Homicide...
