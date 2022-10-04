ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Olivier Giroud Speaks On His Return To Chelsea In The Champions League

By Dylan McBennett
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P8hJc_0iM4qc9E00

Olivier Giroud has been speaking on his Champions League return to Chelsea on Wednesday.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Olivier Giroud was a fan favourite during his time at Chelsea, even after signing from their bitter rivals Arsenal. The performances the French striker put in during his time at Stamford Bridge pushed him into Chelsea folklore, and his return tomorrow will be sweet.

Chelsea host AC Milan tomorrow, and Giroud will finally make his long awaited return to the Bridge. The French striker is one of the seemingly few Milan players that are fit for the tie, and will be hoping to make an impact.

He has been speaking about the prospect of playing against his old club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qj1wI_0iM4qc9E00
Olivier Giroud will be back at Stamford Bridge.

IMAGO / LaPresse

Speaking in an interview with MilanTV, Oliver Giroud detailed his thoughts about facing his old club tomorrow in the Champions League at his old stomping ground.

"I think it’ll be a special game for the team because it’s a great Champions League match-up. It’s also personally for me, as I spent nine years in London playing for Arsenal and Chelsea so I expect it to be a great game."

"Chelsea have just one point so far, so they will play aggressively and in an energetic way, aiming for the win, so we expect a tough game."

For the 90 minutes he faces off against his old team, Olivier Giroud will be thinking only of punishing Chelsea and helping AC Milan, Chelsea will be hoping an old ally does not come back to be an unfortunate foe.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Napoli thrash Ajax with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid suffering defeats - Champions League round-up

Giacomo Raspadori netted twice as Napoli came from behind to deliver a masterclass and score a runaway 6-1 win at 10-man Ajax in the Champions League. Captain Giovanni di Lorenzo, Piotr Zielinski, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and substitute Giovanni Simeone added the other goals for the Italian league leaders, after Mohammed Kudus had given the hosts the lead inside the opening 10 minutes.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Potter
Person
Anthony Barry
Person
Olivier Giroud
Daily Mail

USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner keeps his first Arsenal clean sheet and caps a strong display with a smart save in the second half as the Gunners win 3-0 against Bodo/Glimt in Europa League

At least one member of USMNT had a good midweek European game. After Christian Pulisic was left on the bench as Chelsea ran out a 3-0 winner against AC Milan in the Champions League, it was goalkeeper Matt Turner's chance to shine for Arsenal in the Europa League. And the...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'He deserves to be in the England team!': Rio Ferdinand calls for Gareth Southgate to play Fiyako Tomori in his Three Lions defence ahead of AC Milan's Champions League tie with Chelsea as the World Cup edges closer

Rio Ferdinand has claimed Fiyako Tomori 'deserves to be in the England team'. The defender lined up against former side Chelsea for Milan in the Champions League this evening, putting in a solid performance despite his side losing 3-0 on the night. Ferdinand, who made 81 appearances at centre-back for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

PSG Midfielder Expresses Gratitude Toward Real Madrid Manager

Despite Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid having tension over the recent Super League discussion, midfielder Fabián Ruiz had kind words for manager Carlo Ancelotti. This summer transfer window Ruiz left Napoli after four seasons to join the capital club. The midfielder was part of the revamp PSG did as sporting advisor Luis Campos brought in four new players, including Ruiz.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Bremer gives his reaction to Juventus win over Maccabi Haifa

Juventus defender Gleison Bremer has reacted to their win against Maccabi Haifa last night. The Brazilian joined them in the summer from Torino and became a first team regular immediately. The Bianconeri have been impressed by his performances, and he will get better. He has become the early replacement for...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sheffield United#The Champions League#French#Ac Milan#Arsenal
The US Sun

Chelsea 3 AC Milan 0: First Champions League win for Potter but it goes from ecstasy to agony for Fofana

BOMBED out at Arsenal, battered with a crowbar in Barcelona, Pierre-Emerick Aubemeyang is finally feeling the love at Stamford Bridge. The controversial hitman was left bewildered when Thomas Tuchel, his former boss at Borussia Dortmund, was sacked by Chelsea immediately after he’d made his debut in the opening-night Champions League defeat by Dinamo Zagreb.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Juventus looking to continue resurgence at AC Milan

MILAN (AP) — Juventus is back. Maybe. After a run of five matches without a win — including a humiliating loss to Monza in what was the first Serie A victory for the team owned by Silvio Berlusconi — Juventus has won two straight and finally got its Champions League campaign going with a 3-1 victory over Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Julen Lopetegui confirms he has been SACKED by Sevilla after thrashing by Borussia Dortmund... and the Wolves target could be at Stamford Bridge for Premier League clash on Saturday

Wolves target Julen Lopetegui confirmed that he been sacked by admitting: ‘Tomorrow (Thursday) I will not be Sevilla manager.’. Lopetegui knew before the Champions League game against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night that he was taking charge of his last match and he confirmed it after the 4-1 defeat.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sheffield United F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Benfica 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain: Lionel Messi rolls back the years with a SUPERB goal... but French champions are held to draw in Champions League clash following own goal from Danilo Pereira

Paris Saint-Germain were held to a 1-1 draw at Benfica after an own goal by midfielder Danilo Pereira cancelled out Lionel Messi's superb strike in Champions League Group H on Wednesday. The ball glanced off Pereira into the net in the 41st minute after Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos tried to...
UEFA
France 24

Liverpool edge Rangers as Bayern, Napoli underline credentials

On a night when a minute's silence was held before every match in tribute to the 131 victims of the Indonesia stadium tragedy, Bayern Munich and Club Brugge also made it three wins from three while Inter edged Barcelona in a tight contest in Milan. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool went into...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Real Madrid 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk: Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior score as holders make it three wins from three in Champions League... but Carlo Ancelotti is left frustrated with lack of ruthlessness

Carlo Ancelotti was left fuming at times at the Santiago Bernabeu as Real Madrid could only narrowly beat Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 despite dominating for ninety minutes. He had watched his team fluff enough chances to win three games and then carelessly concede to allow the Ukrainians back into it. Rarely will a win, keeping them top of the group, have upset him so much. ‘We could have won it 7-1,’ Toni Kroos said post-match and he was not exaggerating.
UEFA
Yardbarker

Report – Juventus wants to poach a director from Napoli

Juventus is facing several problems on the pitch, and they want to fix it to become the top club in Serie A again. Off the pitch, they have financial problems to deal with as well, and it is not an easy one. The club is proactively working to solve the...
SOCCER
CBS Sports

Inter Milan vs. Barcelona score: Live Champions League Matchday 3 updates as Inzaghi's squad faces big test

Tuesday's UEFA Champions League slate features a doozy as Inter Milan host Barcelona on Matchday 3. These two sides will play each other on the following matchday next week. The next two showdowns could take one of these teams out of contention for the knockout stages with Bayern Munich expected to top the group. Both teams are dealing with a litany of injuries which means young players with limited minutes may just have to step up in a big spot. You can watch the match live at 3 p.m. ET on Paramount+.
UEFA
ESPN

Sevilla agree Jorge Sampaoli return to replace Julen Lopetegui - sources

Sevilla have reached an agreement with former manager Jorge Sampaoli to return to the club to replace Julen Lopetegui, sources have told ESPN. Lopetegui, who secured Champions League qualification for Sevilla in each of his previous three years in charge and won the Europa League in 2020, has come under pressure after a difficult start to the season.
MLS
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
9K+
Post
700K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy