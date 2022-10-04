Out & About: Week of Oct. 6, 2022

Out and About lists current events in Chowan County and surrounding areas. Please send listings to the Chowan Herald, 423 South Broad St., Edenton, NC 27932, or e-mail them to tnewman@apgenc.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.

Oct. 6

Arts Council holds event

The Chowan Arts Council will hold a social event to appreciate existing members and welcome new members at 5:30 p.m. at their location at 112 West Water Street in Edenton. The event is open to the public and will include live music and the Y’all Eat Yet food truck.

Anyone who would like to become a member is welcome to join during the event and help “grow the arts” in Chowan County. For more information, contact the Chowan Arts Council at (252) 482-8005 or cacedenton@gmail.com.

Oct. 7

Fundraiser fires it up

The annual Shrimp by the Bay fundraiser will be held from 6:30 p.m to 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 on the 1767 Courthouse Green in downtown Edenton.

The event is a fundraiser to support the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce. Tickets are $50 and provide folks with access to fried/steam shrimp, fried flounder, potatoes, coleslaw, hushpuppies, beer, wine and tea, catered by Captain Bob’s Seafood of Hertford.

Live music, a dance floor, cornhole and a 50/50 raffle are all scheduled for the evening. Contact the Chamber of Commerce at (252) 482-3400 for tickets.

Dairy Day teaches history

Historic Edenton will hold a Homeschool History Day themed around dairy from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7. Lessons on how dairy products were created, stored and preserved in the 19th century will be provided.

Admission is $1.50 per student and $2.50 per adult. These tickets also include admission for an all-sites tour of Edenton’s State Historic Site properties. Tours depart at 10 a.m., 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

The Historic Edenton State Historic Site Visitor’s Center is located at 108 North Broad Street. For questions, contact (252) 482-2637.

Oct. 8

Colonial Market held

The Cupola House and Gardens will feature a Colonial Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. Colonial-era vendors selling heritage seeds, handmade soaps, pewter and more will be open. Children’s activities include a storyteller, hat maker, art project and musician. Hot cider and other goodies will be available as well.

The Cupola House is located at 408 South Broad St. in Edenton. The event is free and open to the public.

Model yachts race on Edenton Bay

The 2022 Star 45 National Championship model yacht regatta will take place over the weekend of Oct. 8-9. The regatta is sanctioned by the American Model Yachting Association and organized by Triangle Sailing Club in Raleigh. More information is available at www.trianglemyc.org.

The event will be held along the Edenton waterfront and is open to the public. The event begins around 9 a.m. and will run until 4 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Peanut Festival parade returns

The 47th annual (rescheduled) Peanut Festival Parade is returning to Edenton School on Saturday, Oct. 8. The parade down Broad Street will commence at 11 a.m. and is open to the public.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., BBQ and fried chicken plates can be picked up from the Boy Scout Hut in front of JAH. The cost is $10 per plate.

John A. Holmes High School is located at 600 Woodard Street in Edenton.

Oct. 10

Community prayer slated

The community is invited to attend monthly neighborhood prayer sponsored by Edenton-Chowan Community Against Violence. The group rotates the gatherings by Police Zones and invites all residents to join them as they pray for unity, peace and restoration throughout Edenton. The October prayer covering Policy Zone 10 will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10 at the AME Zion Church in Edenton. The event will meet rain or shine.

Police Zone 10 includes the following: Badham Road, Hawthorne Road, Stratford Road, Pruden Street, Vann Street, Dillard Street, 3rd Street, Chowan Crossing Shopping Center , North Broad Street to Paradise Road.

The event is free and open to the public. The AME Zion Church is located 1001 Badham Road in Edenton.

Oct. 14-15

Evening Lantern Tours offered

The Friends of State Historic Sites – Edenton, present evening lantern tours. These tours will be held every 15 minutes from the 1767 Chowan County Courthouse beginning at 6:30 p.m. and ending around 8:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14-15.

Tickets are $10 per person and sold at the door. Cash or check only. No pre-registration is available. The 1767 Chowan County Courthouse is located at 117 East King Street in Edenton.

Oct. 15

Luminaria lights up Holmes

The Chowan/Perquimans Relay for Life will hold a Luminaria ceremony from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Aces Stadium on the campus of John A. Holmes High School. Attendees can purchase bags for $10 a piece in honor of those affected by cancer. Proceeds go towards the American Cancer Society/Relay for Life.

To purchase a Luminaria online, visit www.relayforlife.org/chowancountync and select “Luminaria.” Bags will be sold onsite from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the day of. For more information, contact Frances Hammer at (252) 312-7968.

Oct. 17

School board candidate forum planned

A Q&A forum for school board candidates is scheduled to be hosted at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 at American Legion Post 40. The event will feature Chowan County's school board candidates answering questions from a moderator and the press about their plans for the school district, should they win.

In-person early voting begins Oct. 20.

The event is free and open to the entire community. American Legion Post 40 is located at 1317 West Queen Street in Edenton. Seating is limited to an estimated first 125.

Oct. 25

Women of Distinction presentation scheduled

As part of the Edenton Tea Party 248th anniversary, the Edenton Historical Commission will welcome Betsy Cahill to lecture on the topics of preservation, growth and tourism.

Cahill is the Chairman of the Preservation Society of Charleston, S.C. and has attended Harvard, Oxford and Yale universities. She will be sharing information on the preservation of Edenton’s unique character, quality of life and diverse neighborhoods.

The presentation is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, located at 101 West Gale Street in Edenton. A reception will follow at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Oct. 31

Safe trick-or-treating for kids

In the usual Halloween spirit, downtown Edenton will host a safe trick-or-treating event along South Broad Street for families beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Halloween evening.

The event is free and open to the public.

Nov. 10

Woman’s Club holds fundraiser

The Edenton Woman’s Club will be holding a Card Party Fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church in Edenton. The funds raised will go towards supporting community projects and scholarships. Raffle tickets and basket raffles will be available for purchase during the party.

The cost is $12 per person and includes lunch. For tickets call Nell Drees at (757) 503-0396 or ask any Woman’s Club member.

Ongoing

American Legion Events

Bingo is held at 7 p.m. every Monday at Post 40.

Regular meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Post 40.

American Legion Post 40 is located at 1317 West Queen Street in Edenton. No pre-registration is required, but the Legion is seeking additional members.

Edenton Farmers Market

The Edenton Farmers Market is open weekly from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturdays and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m on Wednesdays (only through November 3).

The market is located at 200 North Broad Street in Edenton.

Stroke Survivor Support Group

A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by ECU Health Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.

For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling (252) 482-6767.

Edenton Lions Club

The Edenton Lions Club meets on the second and fourth Mondays of every month, with a board meeting at 6 p.m. and business meeting at 7 p.m. during the second Monday and a business meeting at 7 p.m. during the fourth Monday. The club is looking for new members.

The club meets at Edenton Baptist Church, 200 South Granville Street in Edenton.

Albemarle Sound Base Submarine Veterans

The local chapter of submarine veterans meets at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month at American Legion Post 40, 1317 West Queen Street in Edenton.

Chowan-Edenton Optimist Club

The Chowan-Edenton Optimist Club meets at 7:30 p.m. every Monday evening at their clubhouse, located at 147 Old Hertford Road in Edenton. The club is always welcoming new members.

For questions about joining the club, contact John McArthur at john.mcarthur10@gmail.com.