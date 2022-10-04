Spray used to stop Sept. 29 fight at South Central High School

Greenville police and school administrators are reviewing video to determine who was involved in a fight at South Central High School that forced a resource officer to use pepper spray last week.

It’s estimated that between seven to 10 male students started to fight in an area outside the school’s gymnasium at about noon on Thrusday. Two school resource officers responded and deployed pepper spray to break up the fight, according to Greenville Police Department spokeswoman Kristen Hunter.

“Pepper spray was deployed as it was the most effective and safest way to break up the fight and posed the least risk for further serious injury to the students involved as well as the officers,” Hunter said.

Greenville Fire-Rescue was called to the school to treat people for exposure to the spray. They were joined by Pitt County’s EMS medical director, said Jessica Blackwell, Fire-Rescue spokeswoman.

“There were 12 patients that were identified and five were transported to ECU Health,” Blackwell said.

No other information was available on the extent of the injuries suffered by individuals involved in the fight.

Hunter said an inaccurate rumor started circulating that a stabbing occurred at the school. No stabbing occurred, she said.

Pitt County Schools spokesman Tom McClellan said South Central administrators reported a slightly elevated number of students checked out of school but the amount wasn’t significant.

School system officials were still reviewing video and other information with law enforcement.

“We are still gathering facts and information,” McClellan said. “Once that has been completed the school will follow the school system’s code of conduct in regards to discipline.”

Greenville authorities responded to the school because it is in the city limits. The school serves the Winterville community.