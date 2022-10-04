ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Spray used to stop Sept. 29 fight at South Central High School

By By Ginger Livingston Staff Writer
The Standard
The Standard
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Enldn_0iM4qXgT00

Greenville police and school administrators are reviewing video to determine who was involved in a fight at South Central High School that forced a resource officer to use pepper spray last week.

It’s estimated that between seven to 10 male students started to fight in an area outside the school’s gymnasium at about noon on Thrusday. Two school resource officers responded and deployed pepper spray to break up the fight, according to Greenville Police Department spokeswoman Kristen Hunter.

“Pepper spray was deployed as it was the most effective and safest way to break up the fight and posed the least risk for further serious injury to the students involved as well as the officers,” Hunter said.

Greenville Fire-Rescue was called to the school to treat people for exposure to the spray. They were joined by Pitt County’s EMS medical director, said Jessica Blackwell, Fire-Rescue spokeswoman.

“There were 12 patients that were identified and five were transported to ECU Health,” Blackwell said.

No other information was available on the extent of the injuries suffered by individuals involved in the fight.

Hunter said an inaccurate rumor started circulating that a stabbing occurred at the school. No stabbing occurred, she said.

Pitt County Schools spokesman Tom McClellan said South Central administrators reported a slightly elevated number of students checked out of school but the amount wasn’t significant.

School system officials were still reviewing video and other information with law enforcement.

“We are still gathering facts and information,” McClellan said. “Once that has been completed the school will follow the school system’s code of conduct in regards to discipline.”

Greenville authorities responded to the school because it is in the city limits. The school serves the Winterville community.

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

KNOW US? Greenville police looking for vandals

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police are asking for the public’s help in searching for vandals. The Greenville Police Department says the people in the attached photos were caught on camera on Sept. 3rd damaging a homeowner’s bushes and sprinkler system in the 400 block of Harding Street.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Kinston police get to know residents over cup of coffee

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Olivia’s Catering was filled with conversations of Kinston residents getting to know their police officers, and vice versa during Wednesday’s “coffee with a cop.” “This fosters trust, fosters a way for us to get to know each other and see that we are approachable citizens, too,” said Maj. Keith Goyette, Kinston’s […]
KINSTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Greenville, NC
City
Winterville, NC
WNCT

Greenville apartment fire displaces six people

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville fire officials were on the scene of an apartment fire at The Madison on Hyde Drive on Wednesday evening. No injuries were reported. Firefighters were called to the scene at 5:13 p.m. There was an active fire on the first floor of one of the apartment complex’s buildings, according to […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Pitt County Register of Deeds Office relocating

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina county building is changing locations. The Pitt County Register of Deeds Office will begin the move to its new location, 100 E 1st Street, Greenville, N.C., at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 and it is expected to take several days. The department will be working out of its old office until the move is complete.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Latest Jacksonville phone scam involves police department

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After issuing a notice about a phone scam involving the City of Jacksonville earlier this week, Jacksonville police have issued a new notice about a scam involving their department. Police said someone is calling people and identifying themselves as an officer with the department. They are telling people to meet them […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central High School#South Central#School Principal#Ems#Fire Rescue
WITN

Pedestrian hit near ECU campus

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A pedestrian has been hit on a busy Greenville street near the East Carolina University campus this afternoon. Greenville police said it happened at East 10th Street and Forest Hills Circle. That is the location of a crosswalk at the start of the Green Mill Run Greenway.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Law enforcement and community members gather for Havelock National Night Out

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) -Police officers, family, food, and fun were the main sights Tuesday night during the 38th annual Havelock National Night Out. The event is centered around connecting the community with law enforcement in order to create a healthy relationship. “Police officers, bomb technicians, EMC, regardless of what that...
HAVELOCK, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WITN

Pitt County announces 2022 Industry of the Year winner

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County has honored Package Craft as the 2022 Pitt County Industry of the Year. Pitt County Economic Development presented the award on Wednesday. The reception was also sponsored by ElectriCities, Greenville ENC Alliance, Greenville Utilities Commission, and the Hilton Greenville. For nearly 30 years,...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Ayden police lieutenant resigns following FBI search of home

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - A high-ranking police officer in one Eastern Carolina town resigned three days after his home was raided by the FBI. Ayden town officials confirm that Lt. Charles Page quit on September 23rd. Page had been placed on administrative leave with pay. The raid on Page’s home...
AYDEN, NC
wcti12.com

Two brothers found shot in Washington, one dead, other taken to hospital

PITT COUNTY — Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Linda Drive and Rivercreek Drive in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park and found two brothers suffering from gunshot wounds. Au'Mau'Vion Shiy'Trell Watford, 28, of Windsor was found dead at the scene. Auviaughne Shakinge Watford,...
WINDSOR, NC
WITN

One woman dead, another charged in Martin County crash

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Grimesland woman has been charged after troopers say her vehicle this morning crossed the centerline and killed another woman in Martin County. Trooper J.E. Proctor said the crash happened around 8:20 a.m. on U.S. 17 and Thurman Griffin Road, that’s south of Williamston.
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
earnthenecklace.com

Hannah Jeffries Leaving WITN-TV: Where Is the East Carolina Anchor Going?

Hannah Jeffries has had a relatively brief career in broadcasting, but North Carolina is already attached to this young reporter. Now she’s stepping back to transition into a new career. Hannah Jeffries announced she is leaving WITN-TV in October 2022. Greenville residents naturally had questions about where she is going next and whether they will see her on their screens soon. Fortunately for WITN-TV viewers, the station and Jeffries have answered the queries about her departure from WITN.
GREENVILLE, NC
cbs17

7 charges for Angier man accused of setting Wilson house on fire during standoff, police say

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have filed charges against an Angier man accused of setting a Wilson house on fire during a standoff. The Wilson Police Department said Tuesday that Eric Leith Malloy, 38, faces seven total charges: first-degree arson, felony burning certain buildings, felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, attempted larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and financial card theft.
WILSON, NC
WNCT

Former New Bern mayor hospitalized after ‘medical emergency’

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Former New Bern Mayor Dana Outlaw has been in the hospital after experiencing a “medical emergency,” current New Bern Mayor Jeffrey Odham said. In a Facebook post, Odham said Outlaw was hospitalized on Sept. 30. Odham said while he is improving, “he remains hospitalized.” Outlaw served as a member of […]
NEW BERN, NC
The Standard

The Standard

Snow Hill, NC
360
Followers
601
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

www.TheStandardENC.com 227-B N Greene St Snow Hill, NC 28580 Main Phone: 252-747-3883 Customer Care Phone: 252-329-9505

 https://www.reflector.com/standard/

Comments / 0

Community Policy