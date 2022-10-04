ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eclectic, AL

alabamanews.net

Pay It Forward: Dale Braxton of Fort Deposit

This week’s Pay it Forward honoree is Pastor Dale Braxton of Fort Deposit. He and his church serve the community through various ministries. For the past 40 years, Dale Braxton has pastored Snow Hill Christian Church in Lowndes County. The church serves meals to about 250 people per month with the Lowndes County Community Center.
FORT DEPOSIT, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Communities Mourn Opelika Icon

OPELIKA — It is hard to find the words to express the grief that the Opelika and Auburn communities share after the news of the death of Opelika icon, Lorna Roberts. Roberts died at her home on Friday, Sept. 30. Born to Loren and Elouise Sutton on March 28,...
OPELIKA, AL
sylacauganews.com

New Miss Sylacauga and Miss Sylacauga’s Outstanding Teen 2023 crowned

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – This past Saturday, Oct. 1, Alana Price won Miss Sylacauga 2023 while Alison Terrell was crowned Miss Sylacauga’s Outstanding Teen 2023. The competition was held at B.B. Comer High School’s auditorium, a change from the yearly venue of Sylacauga High School. Also appearing and...
SYLACAUGA, AL
WSFA

Valiant Cross Academy gifted River City Church building

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Methodist church along Dexter Avenue has been a house of worship for generations, but now it is the new permanent home of Valiant Cross Academy. The building will serve middle school students. “I have to pinch myself to realize that this is actually Valiant Cross’...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Longtime WVAS radio host killed in Macon County accident

An early morning single car crash in Macon County has claimed the life of a longtime radio host in Montgomery. Macon County EMA Director Frank Lee said WVAS morning radio personality Melvin “Mel” Marshall was killed in a single car accident on County Road 13 Thursday. Alabama State University also confirmed that Marshall died in that accident.
MACON COUNTY, AL
birminghamtimes.com

The Birmingham Mayor and The Mentees

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, center, surrounded by members of the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s BMEN (Blazer Male Excellence Network) Peer Mentoring Program, which was honored by Woodfin and Birmingham City Council during Tuesday’s meeting. In 15 years of mentoring, BMEN has produced a number of successful alumni, including doctors, lawyers, entrepreneurs and fashion designers.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thearabtribune.com

Bonnie turns shocking news into a positive

The thought of a breast cancer diagnosis would shock anyone, but Arab resident Bonnie Phillips has taken the life-altering news and turned it into a positive way of life for her, her friends and her family. Phillips was 61 years old when she went for her very first mammogram at...
ARAB, AL
AL.com

Huntsville’s Oak Place antebellum home sold, will be event venue

Oak Place, one of Huntsville’s most historic antebellum mansions, will remain intact and become an “event center” for weddings and gatherings, the buyer’s building contractor confirms. Kim McQuinn, president of McQuinn + Eastep Construction Co., said Tuesday he is the “buyer’s contractor” and is involved in...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
alabamanews.net

Macon County Residents Speaking out against Bingo Machine Ban

Macon County Residents along with local officials met today in response to the Alabama Supreme Court’s ruling to close electronic casino locations at Southern Star, White Hall and Victory Land. Residents say they intend to fight that ruling and met to discuss what legislative rights they have to overturn...
MACON COUNTY, AL
WSFA

11 years later, Nollie ‘Bo’ Hudgens shooting death remains a mystery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nollie Hudgens, known to his friends and family as Bo, is remembered for his smile and his work ethic. Bo worked as an independent contractor around the River Region and on March 8, 2010, he was on the job. Bo was working at an apartment unit, laying floor tiles, when he was shot and killed. Now, 11 years later, the question remains: who killed Bo Hudgens?
MONTGOMERY, AL
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Federal Grants Come Through for Trio of VFDs in Cullman (AL)

Oct. 5—Beyond the two paid municipal departments in the cities of Hanceville and Cullman, first-response fire coverage for most of Cullman County comes from one of the 26 volunteer fire departments that operate with no subsidized backing from any connected local government entity. Fire dues from residents within each...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Body of north Alabama man missing for 2 months found in Blount County

The body of a north Alabama man who disappeared for nearly a month was found Friday in Blount County following a tip, authorities said Wednesday. Human remains found near the Town of Susan Moore were positively identified by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences as those of James Tracy Denson, who was last seen alive Aug. 6 in Guntersville and reported missing Sept. 2, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
tallasseetribune.com

The broken window theory comes here

Although I’ve lived in Tallassee for a number of years and worked here even longer, I’ve never let go of my initial impression of our community as an idyllic little mill town. Certainly, it’s easy to see on a week like Homecoming – our town comes together and recognizes the class from 20 years ago and it’s celebrated with a bonfire, a candlelight ceremony, a parade and a couple of pep rallies – but there are those darker moments, too. These are the times in which you can see that even a small place like ours can somehow find itself dealing with issues that used to only affect big cities.
TALLASSEE, AL
WSFA

Junior League of Montgomery hosts 34th annual Holiday Market

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time to start thinking about your Christmas shopping, and the Junior League of Montgomery has you covered! The 34th annual Holiday Market starts Thursday at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex, with a preview party Wednesday night. More than 100 merchants from across the country have...
MONTGOMERY, AL
