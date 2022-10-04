Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersPrattville, AL
"She’s Crying So Hard,” Mother Said Of Phone Call From Missing 19-Year-Old DaughterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMontgomery, AL
Family Searching For Alabama Woman Who Vanished Six Days After Her Co-Worker DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMontgomery, AL
What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedAlabama State
"My Sister Loves Her Children," Sister Says Of Missing Disabled Mother Authorities Accused Of Leaving Her KidsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMontgomery, AL
alabamanews.net
Pay It Forward: Dale Braxton of Fort Deposit
This week’s Pay it Forward honoree is Pastor Dale Braxton of Fort Deposit. He and his church serve the community through various ministries. For the past 40 years, Dale Braxton has pastored Snow Hill Christian Church in Lowndes County. The church serves meals to about 250 people per month with the Lowndes County Community Center.
opelikaobserver.com
Communities Mourn Opelika Icon
OPELIKA — It is hard to find the words to express the grief that the Opelika and Auburn communities share after the news of the death of Opelika icon, Lorna Roberts. Roberts died at her home on Friday, Sept. 30. Born to Loren and Elouise Sutton on March 28,...
sylacauganews.com
New Miss Sylacauga and Miss Sylacauga’s Outstanding Teen 2023 crowned
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – This past Saturday, Oct. 1, Alana Price won Miss Sylacauga 2023 while Alison Terrell was crowned Miss Sylacauga’s Outstanding Teen 2023. The competition was held at B.B. Comer High School’s auditorium, a change from the yearly venue of Sylacauga High School. Also appearing and...
WSFA
Valiant Cross Academy gifted River City Church building
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Methodist church along Dexter Avenue has been a house of worship for generations, but now it is the new permanent home of Valiant Cross Academy. The building will serve middle school students. “I have to pinch myself to realize that this is actually Valiant Cross’...
alabamanews.net
Longtime WVAS radio host killed in Macon County accident
An early morning single car crash in Macon County has claimed the life of a longtime radio host in Montgomery. Macon County EMA Director Frank Lee said WVAS morning radio personality Melvin “Mel” Marshall was killed in a single car accident on County Road 13 Thursday. Alabama State University also confirmed that Marshall died in that accident.
birminghamtimes.com
The Birmingham Mayor and The Mentees
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, center, surrounded by members of the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s BMEN (Blazer Male Excellence Network) Peer Mentoring Program, which was honored by Woodfin and Birmingham City Council during Tuesday’s meeting. In 15 years of mentoring, BMEN has produced a number of successful alumni, including doctors, lawyers, entrepreneurs and fashion designers.
thearabtribune.com
Bonnie turns shocking news into a positive
The thought of a breast cancer diagnosis would shock anyone, but Arab resident Bonnie Phillips has taken the life-altering news and turned it into a positive way of life for her, her friends and her family. Phillips was 61 years old when she went for her very first mammogram at...
Human remains found in Blount County
Human remains found in Blount County last week were identified as a man missing in Marshall County, according to the sheriff's office.
Huntsville’s Oak Place antebellum home sold, will be event venue
Oak Place, one of Huntsville’s most historic antebellum mansions, will remain intact and become an “event center” for weddings and gatherings, the buyer’s building contractor confirms. Kim McQuinn, president of McQuinn + Eastep Construction Co., said Tuesday he is the “buyer’s contractor” and is involved in...
alabamanews.net
Macon County Residents Speaking out against Bingo Machine Ban
Macon County Residents along with local officials met today in response to the Alabama Supreme Court’s ruling to close electronic casino locations at Southern Star, White Hall and Victory Land. Residents say they intend to fight that ruling and met to discuss what legislative rights they have to overturn...
WSFA
11 years later, Nollie ‘Bo’ Hudgens shooting death remains a mystery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nollie Hudgens, known to his friends and family as Bo, is remembered for his smile and his work ethic. Bo worked as an independent contractor around the River Region and on March 8, 2010, he was on the job. Bo was working at an apartment unit, laying floor tiles, when he was shot and killed. Now, 11 years later, the question remains: who killed Bo Hudgens?
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Federal Grants Come Through for Trio of VFDs in Cullman (AL)
Oct. 5—Beyond the two paid municipal departments in the cities of Hanceville and Cullman, first-response fire coverage for most of Cullman County comes from one of the 26 volunteer fire departments that operate with no subsidized backing from any connected local government entity. Fire dues from residents within each...
WAAY-TV
Human remains found in Blount County identified as missing Marshall County man
Two months after he was last seen, law enforcement has confirmed the human remains found in Blount County on Sept. 30 are that of James Tracy Denson. Denson was reported missing Sept. 2 in Marshall County. He was last seen in early August in Guntersville. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office...
Body of north Alabama man missing for 2 months found in Blount County
The body of a north Alabama man who disappeared for nearly a month was found Friday in Blount County following a tip, authorities said Wednesday. Human remains found near the Town of Susan Moore were positively identified by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences as those of James Tracy Denson, who was last seen alive Aug. 6 in Guntersville and reported missing Sept. 2, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said.
tallasseetribune.com
The broken window theory comes here
Although I’ve lived in Tallassee for a number of years and worked here even longer, I’ve never let go of my initial impression of our community as an idyllic little mill town. Certainly, it’s easy to see on a week like Homecoming – our town comes together and recognizes the class from 20 years ago and it’s celebrated with a bonfire, a candlelight ceremony, a parade and a couple of pep rallies – but there are those darker moments, too. These are the times in which you can see that even a small place like ours can somehow find itself dealing with issues that used to only affect big cities.
WSFA
Junior League of Montgomery hosts 34th annual Holiday Market
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time to start thinking about your Christmas shopping, and the Junior League of Montgomery has you covered! The 34th annual Holiday Market starts Thursday at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex, with a preview party Wednesday night. More than 100 merchants from across the country have...
Pell City expels student after school finds death list with classmate names
Pell City Schools has expelled a sixth grader at Williams Intermediate School after officials discovered a death list in the student’s notebook containing the names of five classmates. According to the Pell City Police Department, school officials made police aware of the discovery when it occurred last week. Local...
wvtm13.com
George Washington Carver High School band has its first-ever Hispanic drum major
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — In our Hispanic Heritage Month highlight, WVTM 13 introduces you to Gustavo Garcia Perez, the first Hispanic student to lead George W. Carver High School's marching band. Learn more in the video above.
Drive-by shooting on busy Birmingham road leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
A drive-by shooting in Birmingham’s Gate City community left one man dead, and another injured. The shots rang out just after 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the 7500 block of Georgia, a busy roadway in front of the Georgia Market neighborhood store. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said two men were sitting...
WSFA
Montgomery business owner upset with littering, theft behind shop
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - When Susan Poole walks behind her door manufacturing business, Doors By Decora, she is typically met with piles of trash. “We just hired somebody to come in and take a lot of the trash out just last week, and now they’re piling it back up again,” Poole said.
