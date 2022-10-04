ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, OH

Taking steps to make a dent in hunger

By Staff Report
Pike County News Watchman
 2 days ago

It’s time once again to help make a dent in hunger for Pike County residents by taking steps in Pike Outreach’s 37th Annual Hunger Walk.

Pike Outreach would like to invite the community to enjoy fun and fellowship at this year’s Hunger Walk, which is scheduled for Sunday afternoon, Oct. 16 at 2 p.m. The walk starts from and ends at the parking lot at First Baptist Church, which is located at 303 East 3rd Street, Waverly.

The one-mile walk, led by the Waverly High School Marching Band, goes through Waverly, with stops for prayer at Bridgehaven and the new Pike Outreach center, and then back to the starting point at First Baptist Church.

Specifically, walkers will begin at First Baptist Church and proceed down 2nd Street for three blocks in the direction of the Pike County Courthouse. There will be a pause for prayer in front of the Bridgehaven Homeless Shelter. Then walkers will turn left on Lock Street, go one block, turn right on 3rd Street, and veer left on Bridge Street for another stop for prayer in front of the current Pike Outreach Food Pantry at 306 Bridge Street. From there, the walk will continue to a left turn on 5th Street and go three blocks. The next left will be at South East Street, which will lead everyone three blocks back to First Baptist Church.

All proceeds generated by this walk will be utilized locally to help those in need of food and/or shelter. This is typically the largest fundraiser of the year for Pike Outreach. Monetary donations and non-perishable food items are welcome and encouraged.

According to Pike Outreach Food Pantry Manager Autumn Topping, in the month of August 2022, the pantry averaged visits from 47 families each day. During that month, there were 95 new families who needed assistance. The pantry served 2,365 households, which totaled 5,737 people. That added up to 51,366 meals.

“Some people are only one paycheck away from being homeless or hungry,” Topping said, who explained that not all of those individuals who visit the pantry are unemployed. Sometimes they just can’t make ends meet and need assistance to feed themselves or their family members.

“It is a great example of loving your neighbor,” Bridgehaven Homeless Shelter Manager Sherre’ Kinnison said in reference to supporting the Pike County Hunger Walk. The annual walk is a benefit to others by helping struggling families.

Those who are unable to walk the one-mile route are still welcome to come to the event, as there are several activities planned that do not require walking.

At this year’s walk, there will also be a time of remembrance for Nancy Billings, longtime Hunger Walk Committee Co-Coordinator, who passed away unexpectedly in June following an emergency surgery and brief illness. Billings did much of the behind-the-scenes work in getting the word out to the community about the upcoming walk, including contacting school groups like the Waverly High School Marching Band, the Waverly LEO Club, and the Waverly Rotary Interact Club.

“My mom cared so much for everyone she met and had so much compassion for others,” said Julie Billings, her daughter. “She loved doing good and bringing joy into the lives of others. She always wanted to help and support people in any way she could. Mom hated to think of anyone going hungry.”

Since Nancy was so caring about the needs of others in the local community, her daughter Julie and husband Ned (Julie’s father) requested donations be made to Pike Outreach in lieu of flowers. Since Nancy’s passing on June 6, Pike Outreach has received more than $2,000 in donations in her honor.

“My dad and I are very thankful and appreciative to all who donated in my mom’s honor,” her daughter Julie said. “She would have been thrilled to know how much was given to help make a dent in the hunger of Pike County residents. My mom touched many people with her generosity over the years, so thank you for your generosity in return.”

Cash, check or food donations are accepted by Pike Outreach all year to meet ongoing needs of Pike County people. If eligible, persons can come there for assistance every seven days. Please call (740) 947-7151 for more details.

Pike Outreach is also seeking additional volunteers for both the pantry and the shelter. The shelter is currently open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Additional hours and dates could possibly be added with more volunteer help.

Pike County News Watchman

Pike County, OH
ABOUT

The seed that yielded The Pike County News Watchman was planted in the early 1800s, perhaps as early as the founding of Jefferson (present-day Piketon, which served as the first Pike County government seat) in 1814, though this very early portion of Pike County history is not altogether clear. The earliest publication known to have existed is the Waverly Democrat, which was first printed in 1832 and served, as its name implies, as a staple for the early Democratic settlers in the county. In 1861 name of the publication changed from the Waverly Democrat to the somewhat conventional Waverly News. The name would remain until the early 1900s when yet another change, this time reflecting the opinion of another political party, took place. The Republican Herald served as the county's news source. In this incarnation, the paper would keep people abreast of news concerning births, deaths, and perhaps most importantly, the happening of soldiers fighting overseas in two world wars. In 1954, the publication adopted the name of the Waverly Watchman, though Republican Herald was still printed on the header of the front page. Finally, around the year 1960, a variation of the present name was set in place; the Waverly Watchman. This paper, like the current Pike County News Watchman, was published twice weekly and focused on the local news and personal interest stories of citizens of that time. The Pike County News Watchman is available online at newswatchman.com

 https://www.newswatchman.com/

