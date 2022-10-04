Read full article on original website
Related
nwi.life
Franciscan Health Foundation Gala set for Oct. 29 at Field Museum
After cancelling in 2020 due to COVID-19 and hosting a virtual event last year, the Franciscan Health Foundation is pleased to announce the return of the annual gala, live and in-person, at The Field Museum in Chicago. The Franciscan Health Foundation Gala will take place from 6-11 p.m. on Saturday,...
nwi.life
Hundreds answer Cancer Resource Centre’s call to Unite & Fight
A beautiful autumn day ushered in the return of Cancer Resource Centre’s Unite & Fight Cancer Walk and 5K Run at Munster High School. Hundreds of participants — including cancer patients, survivors, loved ones and supporters — gathered Oct. 2 for the fundraiser, which had been put on hold for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event not only serves as a fundraiser for the Cancer Resource Centre, but it also raises awareness about the disease and the various treatment and service options available through Community Healthcare System.
nwi.life
Midwest Express Clinic Provider of the Month
Our provider of the month for September is Natalie Sanchez. Natalie is a certified Physician Assistant at our Munster, Indiana clinic and has been with us for 10 months. She has proven herself as a great team player and is amazing with our patients. We are so thankful to have her on our team. Congratulations, Natalie!
nwi.life
Purdue Federal Credit Union brings community together with First Family Day Celebration
People are always searching for fun things to do with their families on the weekend. On Saturday, October 1 Purdue Federal Credit Union held a Family Day celebration and gave the community exactly what it was looking for. Community members had a wonderful time chatting with friends and spending time with their loved ones.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nwi.life
Northwest Health – Porter Offers $50 Heart Scan: Calcium Scoring Screening
Northwest Health – Porter now offers a $50 heart scan. The heart scan is a noninvasive, painless cardiac calcium scoring scan that measures the extent of plaque buildup in the coronary arteries. The 30-minute procedure can help predict coronary events such as heart attacks, as well as assist with detecting heart disease in the early stages.
nwi.life
A Northwest Indiana Life in the Spotlight: Tom Banas
Tom Banas has dedicated his entire life to helping not only the people in his community of Highland, Indiana, but also all of the people in America. Banas served as a medical assistant in the United States Army for two years. During his time in the army, Banas was stationed...
townandtourist.com
The 19 Best All-Inclusive Chicago Area Resorts For Families
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Chicago is characterized by stunning architecture and magnificent water views. It is the third most populated city in the United States, serving as a hub for technology, culture, commerce, and transportation.
beckersspine.com
Illinois Bone & Joint Institute adds orthopedic surgeon
Illinois Bone & Joint Institute has welcomed Richard Nicolay III, MD, to its team of orthopedic surgeons and sports medicine specialists, according to an Oct. 3 report from The Daily Herald. Dr. Nicolay specializes in large joint injuries including shoulder, elbow, hip and knee. He will practice in three IBJI...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Family and friends to hold vigil for missing Gary man
GARY, Ind. (CBS) -- A vigil will be held Thursday night for a man from Gary who disappeared nearly two weeks ago.Davione Comanse, 23, was last seen in the Glen Park area of Gary on Sept. 23. Family and friends have been searching for him but are asking for the community's help.The vigil starts at 6 p.m. outside the Gary Police Department.
nwindianabusiness.com
Airport’s promising future
Time is right to capitalize on GCIA’s full potential with promising suite of capital development projects. The time is now for the Gary/Chicago International Airport to truly be a beacon for the growth of the Northwest Indiana economy. For far too long, we have heard that nothing is happening at the GCIA, and that any investment there is a dead end. Let me state unequivocally: those assessments are wrong, and we are well positioned to succeed.
iun.edu
A triumph for teaching in Northwest Indiana
IU Northwest and Ivy Tech faculty partner to enhance teaching techniques. When we think of universities as centers of learning, we mostly picture undergraduate and graduate students poring over a pile of books. However, the students are far from the only people on campus learning something new. In partnership with...
hometownnewsnow.com
Old Factory Fire Still Smoldering
(La Porte, IN) - A fire destroying an old factory building in La Porte yesterday continues to smolder today. La Porte Fire Chief Andy Snyder said there are hot spots beneath the rubble of the heavily collapsed structure still requiring water. However, Snyder said the fire is well under control and should be completely extinguished before the evening.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Officer John McKenna Mourned By Friends, Family And Those He Helped: ‘He Was A Stellar Human Being’
PORTAGE PARK — Friends, loved ones and neighbors have rallied around the family of a Far Northwest Side police officer who died unexpectedly last week. John McKenna, 50, of Portage Park, died in his sleep Sept. 26, according to his wife, Rebecca McKenna. He was healthy but had heart issues compounded by the daily stresses of the job, Rebecca McKenna said.
nwi.life
Local Domino’s® Stores to Partner with Fire Departments to Promote Fire Safety
Domino’s stores in Michigan City, La Porte, Chesterton, and Valparaiso are teaming up with Michigan City Fire Department, La Porte Fire Department, Chesterton Fire Department, and Valparaiso Fire Department, respectively, to promote fire safety during Fire Prevention Week (Oct. 9-15). On the days and times below at the mentioned stores, anyone who orders a Domino’s pizza may be randomly selected and surprised at the door when their pizza arrives accompanied by a fire engine. If the smoke alarms in the home are working, the pizza is free. If the smoke alarms are not working, the firefighters will install fully functioning alarms or replace the batteries.
nwi.life
La Porte firefighters to host annual open house this weekend
The City of La Porte Fire Department will kick off Fire Prevention Week with its annual open house this Saturday, according to Assistant Fire Chief Kelly Burke. According to Burke, the open house event is an opportunity for the public to meet their local firefighters and learn about fire prevention and safety. He said this is especially important as Fire Prevention Week begins on Sunday, Oct. 9.
WNDU
Delta Airlines cancels flights between South Bend and Detroit
A mother and her teenage son were killed in a crash Tuesday morning in LaPorte County. A little over $600,000 is going to schools – or school districts – in St. Joseph County.
rejournals.com
Flaherty & Collins celebrates opening of $35 million mixed-use development in Indiana
Flaherty & Collins Properties recently celebrated the opening of The Banks, a $35 million mixed-use development that will bring a high-end apartment complex and retail space to NewPorte Landing in La Porte, Indiana. The Banks is a 194-unit mixed-use development that includes 5,000 square feet of retail space on a...
Cook County guaranteed income pilot program applications open Thursday
Cook County's Guaranteed Income Pilot program will start accepting applications Thursday.
indiana105.com
Northbound I-65 Off-ramps to Close for Concrete Restoration
In Lake County, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announces the temporary closure of two Interstate 65 off-ramps for concrete restoration. Northbound I-65 to U.S. 30 in Merrillville is scheduled to close at 8 p.m. on October 7 this Friday night and reopen by 6 a.m. on October 10. And, northbound I-65 to 61st Avenue in Hobart is scheduled to close at 8 p.m. on October 14 and reopen by 6 a.m. on October 17. Work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change. INDOT says during the ramp closures, drivers needing to exit northbound I-65 to access U.S. 30 or 61st Avenue will need to seek an alternate route.
Body found in Lake Michigan near state border ID’d
The body found in Lake Michigan near the Michigan and Indiana state border has been identified as Jason A. Ryno, the Grand Beach/Michiana Police Department said in a release.
Comments / 0