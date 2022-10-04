ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 3

Tanya Mattson
1d ago

it should be pay as you go like other states get ticket and pay ticket when you get off then there would be no issues just saying !!

Reply
3
Related
fox7austin.com

CapMetro offering special service for ACL 2022

AUSTIN, Texas - CapMetro is gearing up for the 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival and the influx of people that comes with it. The transit agency will be providing multiple routes to Republic Square, so festival goers can catch the free ACL shuttle for both weekends. The shuttle buses between Republic Square and Zilker Park are not operated by CapMetro.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

South Terminal Saga: City Says Sorry, That Flight’s Departed

The city has made its first responses to the federal lawsuit filed against the Austin airport by Lone Star Holdings, operators of the South Terminal at AUS, which is slated to be demolished to make room for the new 12-gate midfield concourse in AUS's expansion master plan. Lone Star has refused to walk away from its 40-year concession agreement, leading the city to take the weird but not wrong step of filing condemnation proceedings against Lone Star's leasehold (weird, in that the city already owns the South Terminal). That case, like all other city eminent-domain cases, is now in Travis County probate court, which has appointed the three-member panel of special commissioners who will put a price tag on what Lone Star needs to get paid to go away and stop bothering AUS.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Georgetown, TX
City
Dallas, TX
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Traffic
Georgetown, TX
Traffic
City
Fredericksburg, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
Austin Chronicle

Hays County Moves to Bridge the SH 45 Gap Amid Political Firestorm

Once again, a plan has emerged to build a new road to bridge the gap between Texas State Highway 45's southwestern and southeastern segments – left unbuilt for decades to prevent the road from becoming a connector between I-35 and Loop 1 (S. MoPac), completing a western loop that environmental advocates feel would be disastrous to the ecologically fragile area and the aquifer transition zone beneath it. Since the 1980s, the city of Austin and Travis County have used their clout to keep the SH 45 gap empty, but on Aug. 30 the Hays County Commissioners Court voted 4-1 for a $2.5 million design contract with CP&Y Inc. for a less-than-4-mile arterial – with the vote based at least in part on perceived misinformation about Travis County's support.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Fluid leak causes delays in Temple I-35 traffic

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A fluid leak on Intestate 35 caused traffic delays in Temple Wednesday evening. The Temple Police Department said three lanes were closed on I-35 northbound – from Exit #301 to Exit #302. A piece of equipment being transported by an 18-wheeler struck the bridge at Central Avenue, causing the fluid leak.
TEMPLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Txtag#Bills#Txdot
fox7austin.com

Exploded kegs cause of camp fire along CapMetro track

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department says exploded kegs were the cause of a camp fire along a CapMetro track in North Austin. AFD says the fire happened at around 7 a.m. in the 2400 block of Gracy Farms Lane and was initially reported as a dumpster fire. Officials...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a train Thursday evening, Austin-Travis County EMS said. ATCEMS said the incident happened around 6:36 p.m. at 4100 N Ih 35 SVRD SB. The pedestrian was killed on the scene. No other information was released.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Customer Service
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for Sept. 23-Oct. 5, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Sept. 23-Oct. 5, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Equipment falls off 18-wheeler, backs up traffic on I-35 through Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — Traffic along I-35 was backed up for miles Wednesday evening. The Temple Police Department said three lanes were closed between exit 301 and 302 going northbound. Temple police said a piece of equipment on an 18-wheeler struck the bridge at Central Ave. Drivers were asked to...
TEMPLE, TX
fox7austin.com

Gas prices climb 9 cents in a week: AAA Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - Gas prices continue to climb in Texas. The statewide average for the Lone Star State is $3.20 a gallon for regular unleaded, according to AAA Texas, nine cents more than last week and 35 cents more than last year. Austin-area drivers are paying an average of $3.22...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy