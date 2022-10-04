Read full article on original website
Tanya Mattson
1d ago
it should be pay as you go like other states get ticket and pay ticket when you get off then there would be no issues just saying !!
fox7austin.com
CapMetro offering special service for ACL 2022
AUSTIN, Texas - CapMetro is gearing up for the 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival and the influx of people that comes with it. The transit agency will be providing multiple routes to Republic Square, so festival goers can catch the free ACL shuttle for both weekends. The shuttle buses between Republic Square and Zilker Park are not operated by CapMetro.
Elon Musk company applies to dump treated wastewater into Colorado River; some neighbors aren’t happy about it
The company is asking the TCEQ to approve the discharge of up to 142,500 gallons of treated wastewater per day into the Colorado River, below Austin's Lady Bird Lake.
New $61.6 million transmission project approved to help bring power to Williamson County
AUSTIN, Texas — Oncor and Lower Colorado River Authority Transmission Services will build a new transmission line and substation in the East Hutto area of Williamson County. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) filed a notice with the Public Utility Commission. ERCOT is the power grid manager for...
Austin Chronicle
South Terminal Saga: City Says Sorry, That Flight’s Departed
The city has made its first responses to the federal lawsuit filed against the Austin airport by Lone Star Holdings, operators of the South Terminal at AUS, which is slated to be demolished to make room for the new 12-gate midfield concourse in AUS's expansion master plan. Lone Star has refused to walk away from its 40-year concession agreement, leading the city to take the weird but not wrong step of filing condemnation proceedings against Lone Star's leasehold (weird, in that the city already owns the South Terminal). That case, like all other city eminent-domain cases, is now in Travis County probate court, which has appointed the three-member panel of special commissioners who will put a price tag on what Lone Star needs to get paid to go away and stop bothering AUS.
Austin Chronicle
Hays County Moves to Bridge the SH 45 Gap Amid Political Firestorm
Once again, a plan has emerged to build a new road to bridge the gap between Texas State Highway 45's southwestern and southeastern segments – left unbuilt for decades to prevent the road from becoming a connector between I-35 and Loop 1 (S. MoPac), completing a western loop that environmental advocates feel would be disastrous to the ecologically fragile area and the aquifer transition zone beneath it. Since the 1980s, the city of Austin and Travis County have used their clout to keep the SH 45 gap empty, but on Aug. 30 the Hays County Commissioners Court voted 4-1 for a $2.5 million design contract with CP&Y Inc. for a less-than-4-mile arterial – with the vote based at least in part on perceived misinformation about Travis County's support.
fox44news.com
Fluid leak causes delays in Temple I-35 traffic
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A fluid leak on Intestate 35 caused traffic delays in Temple Wednesday evening. The Temple Police Department said three lanes were closed on I-35 northbound – from Exit #301 to Exit #302. A piece of equipment being transported by an 18-wheeler struck the bridge at Central Avenue, causing the fluid leak.
18-wheeler knocks down power lines, causes US 79 to close at Mays Street in Round Rock
Because of those downed lines, police said U.S. 79 is closed right now at the intersection with Mays Street. Officers noted, though, traffic is still moving on Mays Street as of 4 p.m.
Drought update worsens as expected
Thursday morning's latest Drought Monitor update continues to expand and worsen our drought here in Central Texas for the 4th week in a row.
fox7austin.com
Exploded kegs cause of camp fire along CapMetro track
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department says exploded kegs were the cause of a camp fire along a CapMetro track in North Austin. AFD says the fire happened at around 7 a.m. in the 2400 block of Gracy Farms Lane and was initially reported as a dumpster fire. Officials...
38-Year-Old Joel Ramirez Arrested In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Leander (Leander, TX)
According to the Leander Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday night. The officials stated that two officers, one officer-in-training and a field training officer were inside a vehicle when 38-year-old [..]
fox7austin.com
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a train Thursday evening, Austin-Travis County EMS said. ATCEMS said the incident happened around 6:36 p.m. at 4100 N Ih 35 SVRD SB. The pedestrian was killed on the scene. No other information was released.
Lake Buchanan neighbors missed liquor license protest window due to incorrect address
Residents of Silver Creek, a small rural community on Lake Buchanan in Burnet County, said they were denied their right to protest the opening of a new bar directly across the street from their neighborhood.
I-35 SB reopens at Old Settlers Blvd. after crash
All lanes of I-35 southbound in Round Rock are open after a crash.
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Sept. 23-Oct. 5, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Sept. 23-Oct. 5, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
fox7austin.com
Changes coming to North Austin intersection after car crashes into Highland Montessori School
AUSTIN, Texas - With fall underway, Tuesday was a mostly pleasant day for the students at Highland Montessori School to spend time outside. But it wasn’t just for playtime, and it wasn’t by choice. "We are completely outside from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.," said school director Lulu...
Steiner Ranch residents slowed down by new property developments
Land along the bypass to Ranch Road 620 and Ranch to Market 2222 will eventually house new apartments. Residents over the weekend reported that a section of trees had been cut down for the build.
KCEN TV NBC 6
A burst pipe in Copperas Cove costs Central Texas woman thousands
COPPERAS COVE, Texas — One Copperas Cove community member spent weeks trying to talk to a city member after her home was completely flooded from a broken water pipe. Tuesday, she finally had her voice heard at the October 4th city council meeting. "Water was running like a river...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Equipment falls off 18-wheeler, backs up traffic on I-35 through Temple
TEMPLE, Texas — Traffic along I-35 was backed up for miles Wednesday evening. The Temple Police Department said three lanes were closed between exit 301 and 302 going northbound. Temple police said a piece of equipment on an 18-wheeler struck the bridge at Central Ave. Drivers were asked to...
fox7austin.com
Gas prices climb 9 cents in a week: AAA Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - Gas prices continue to climb in Texas. The statewide average for the Lone Star State is $3.20 a gallon for regular unleaded, according to AAA Texas, nine cents more than last week and 35 cents more than last year. Austin-area drivers are paying an average of $3.22...
Texas Mayor Allegedly Falls Asleep During Officer’s Funeral
Steve Adler, the mayor of Austin, Texas, is in hot water after pictures emerged this week reportedly showing him sleeping during a funeral for a police officer who was killed in an off-duty crash. Senior Officer Anthony Martin was driving his police motorcycle home after his night shift when a...
