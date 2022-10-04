Read full article on original website
Related
4 Great Seafood Places in Maine
If you live in the state of Maine and you also happen to love seafood then you are in the right place so keep on reading. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Maine that are well-known for serving delicious food and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are equally praised by both local people and travellers and have excellent online reviews. So if you happen to live in the area, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
Is This Maine Man Getting Forever Immortalized or Eternally Shafted?
On one hand, what a huge honor. Of all people that could be featured on a piece of money printed by the US Mint, it could be a Mainer? How cool is that?. But on the other hand, is this a bit of a shaft job?. US Mint Printing New...
Maine’s ‘Stella The Leaf Jumping Dog’ Is Back
Maine’s coolest dog is already having a great fall!. As you will notice when you look out the window, the leaves are changing color, which means Stella The Dog is back at it in her backyard. Stella is an energetic, English yellow lab, that lives with her family in...
The Smallest Maine State Park Is So Hidden It’s Almost Secret
One of the things that has, for decades, attracted visitors to the State of Maine are our amazing parks. In addition to the state's national park, Acadia National Park, Maine is home to about three dozen state parks. These three dozen parks all vary greatly in size, attractions they offer,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wabi.tv
Report ranks Maine last on list of states to likely experience a natural disaster
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - When it comes to natural disasters, Maine just ranked last on a list of states to likely experience one. Thursday, WalletHub released its report on the “States Most Impacted by Natural Disasters.”. They say the list comes with Hurricane Ian estimated to have caused as...
7 Wild Things You Might’ve Never Known About Maine
Ladies and gentleman, I have enlightened by facts about my state I had never known. Silly me. Do you want me to share them with you? Since you can't answer, I will do it anyway. Maine has so many wonderous and well-known facts that we are all aware of. Lobsters,...
Maine Antlerless Deer Permit Website Crashes
Wildlife officials are asking for patience after their website crashed on opening day of online antlerless deer permit sales. UPDATE: Permits will go on-sale Tuesday, October 11, at 11 a.m. ORIGINAL STORY:. The website for Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is down. October 5 is the first day...
WGME
Enjoy a taste of summer in Maine in October
PORTLAND (WGME)--- A spectacular October day is ahead of us in Maine on Thursday, the warmest we've been in over a week and what looks to be the first above average temperature day this month. Highs will reach the 70s this afternoon with light winds and full sunshine, a great...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Miss Maine USA makes waves with third place win in costume category
WINTERPORT, Maine — (The video above is from our sister station in Texas KECN) Miss Maine, Elizabeth Kervin of Winterport, may not have won the crown at the Miss USA pageant, but she made Maine proud by coming in third in the state costume category. "We did it Maine!...
Who Are The 7 Richest People In Maine?
When you think about states that have a lot of wealthy residents, you probably don't immediately think of Maine, do you? Your mind probably instantly jumps to California and New York. Then, if you dig a little deeper, you might think of Hawaii, Nevada, or Virginia (because of its proximity to Washington DC).
The Most Popular Halloween Candy in Each New England State
It’s that time of year, where we go from chuckling about our kids’ hijinks to demanding a three-day waiting period before they can purchase soap, eggs, or toilet paper. That’s right, it's Halloween, and trick-or-treating is right around the corner. Now the panic sets in. What treats...
Maine food writer shares list of the best things he’s eaten in 2022
PORTLAND, Maine — Every three months or so, Joe Ricchio — a food and travel writer and the host of the Food Coma podcast — comes into the 207 studio to talk about good things to eat. As we were kicking around ideas for possible topics for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'You have failed us': Maine lobstermen face federal regulators over new rules
PORTLAND, Maine — There were some tense moments during a public hearing with Maine lobstermen and federal regulators Wednesday night at the University of Southern Maine in Portland. The meeting comes after Gov. Janet Mills (D-Maine) and members of Maine's congressional delegation requested the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration...
The Warmest October Day on Record for Each New England State
Ah, the blessing and the curse of living along the New England Seacoast: the entire year, the ocean’s right year. And yet, a trip to the beach can seem so far away. Sure, we can look at it and trick ourselves into believing it’s a warm sunny day, but once October rolls around, that’s about the only option to those along the water or near the lakes of New England. Or is it?
5 of The Most Terrifying Ghost Sites in Maine That You Must Visit
I can't tell you how excited I get when October comes around. It is my favorite month of the year, not only because my son and niece were born this month but because of ghosts!. There's nothing I love more than finding out the haunted history of a certain spot,...
WMTW
Men killed in Arundel plane crash remembered as construction leaders who moved Maine forward
ARUNDEL, Maine — The two men killed in a plane crash on Wednesday are being remembered by Maine transportation officials for their contributions in moving the state forward. Wednesday morning, 81-year-old Eldon Morrison of Yarmouth and his son-in-law Paul Koziell, 55, of Scarborough, took off in a single-engine airplane from Presque Isle.
LOOK: Most Expensive Home for Sale in Maine as of September 2022 is Stunning Inside
Have you ever dreamed of living in a multi-million dollar home in Maine? For most of us, unless you are one of the many celebrities who have bought homes here in Maine or have found another way to make a salary in the millions of dollars, that hope will always be a dream.
Why Maine 'tops' the list in key climate change metric
PORTLAND, Maine — NEWS CENTER Maine has done several stories on electric vehicles over the past year or so, but that explains just one way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Keeping our homes heated and cooled in Maine is another major source of emissions. Who are we kidding? We're...
Latest Update: World’s Largest Flagpole Taller Than the Empire State Building to Open in Maine
By now you know about this gigantic undertaking that's underway in Maine. I'm not even sure the word 'gigantic' covers the enormity of the world's largest flagpole headed to the Pine Tree State. A memorial and park will boast this flagpole, which will be taller than the Empire State Building....
wastetodaymagazine.com
Maine-owned landfill at center of PFAS contamination concerns
In response to a Freedom of Access Act request from the Maine Monitor, an undisclosed state agency has released a redacted copy of a leachate disposal agreement between a paper mill in Old Town and the operator of the Juniper Ridge Landfill. Within the 2019 agreement, it is suggested the...
97.5 WOKQ
Dover, NH
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0