Maine State

Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Maine

If you live in the state of Maine and you also happen to love seafood then you are in the right place so keep on reading. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Maine that are well-known for serving delicious food and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are equally praised by both local people and travellers and have excellent online reviews. So if you happen to live in the area, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

Maine’s ‘Stella The Leaf Jumping Dog’ Is Back

Maine’s coolest dog is already having a great fall!. As you will notice when you look out the window, the leaves are changing color, which means Stella The Dog is back at it in her backyard. Stella is an energetic, English yellow lab, that lives with her family in...
FREEPORT, ME
B98.5

The Smallest Maine State Park Is So Hidden It’s Almost Secret

One of the things that has, for decades, attracted visitors to the State of Maine are our amazing parks. In addition to the state's national park, Acadia National Park, Maine is home to about three dozen state parks. These three dozen parks all vary greatly in size, attractions they offer,...
MAINE STATE
Kool AM

7 Wild Things You Might’ve Never Known About Maine

Ladies and gentleman, I have enlightened by facts about my state I had never known. Silly me. Do you want me to share them with you? Since you can't answer, I will do it anyway. Maine has so many wonderous and well-known facts that we are all aware of. Lobsters,...
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Maine Antlerless Deer Permit Website Crashes

Wildlife officials are asking for patience after their website crashed on opening day of online antlerless deer permit sales. UPDATE: Permits will go on-sale Tuesday, October 11, at 11 a.m. ORIGINAL STORY:. The website for Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is down. October 5 is the first day...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Enjoy a taste of summer in Maine in October

PORTLAND (WGME)--- A spectacular October day is ahead of us in Maine on Thursday, the warmest we've been in over a week and what looks to be the first above average temperature day this month. Highs will reach the 70s this afternoon with light winds and full sunshine, a great...
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Who Are The 7 Richest People In Maine?

When you think about states that have a lot of wealthy residents, you probably don't immediately think of Maine, do you? Your mind probably instantly jumps to California and New York. Then, if you dig a little deeper, you might think of Hawaii, Nevada, or Virginia (because of its proximity to Washington DC).
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

The Most Popular Halloween Candy in Each New England State

It’s that time of year, where we go from chuckling about our kids’ hijinks to demanding a three-day waiting period before they can purchase soap, eggs, or toilet paper. That’s right, it's Halloween, and trick-or-treating is right around the corner. Now the panic sets in. What treats...
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

The Warmest October Day on Record for Each New England State

Ah, the blessing and the curse of living along the New England Seacoast: the entire year, the ocean’s right year. And yet, a trip to the beach can seem so far away. Sure, we can look at it and trick ourselves into believing it’s a warm sunny day, but once October rolls around, that’s about the only option to those along the water or near the lakes of New England. Or is it?
ENVIRONMENT
wastetodaymagazine.com

Maine-owned landfill at center of PFAS contamination concerns

In response to a Freedom of Access Act request from the Maine Monitor, an undisclosed state agency has released a redacted copy of a leachate disposal agreement between a paper mill in Old Town and the operator of the Juniper Ridge Landfill. Within the 2019 agreement, it is suggested the...
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

97.5 WOKQ

Dover, NH
97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

