Post Register
Caldwell man sentenced to jail for torture of a companion animal
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — Miguel Nicolas Ramirez of Caldwell, age 38, was sentenced today on a misdemeanor for Torture of a Companion Animal. On Dec. 1, 2020, Ramirez was charged with one count of Committing Cruelty to Animals. When Ramirez’s wife left with the kids against his wishes, Ramirez stabbed the family dog 15 times and attempted to decapitate the dog.
KATU.com
Vallow found competent, prosecutors to seek death penalty
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Justin Lum of Fox 10 (@jlumfox10) reports that prosecutors in the Lori Vallow case have filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty. Vallow is charged with conspiring with Chad Daybell, her husband, to kill her two children. Judge Steven Boyce has found...
Post Register
Mountain Home Police Chief on paid administrative leave
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Mountain Home Police Chief, Scott Conner has been placed on paid administrative leave, which has been confirmed by the Mayor of Mountain Home, Rich Sykes. Mayor Sykes confirms this was directed by the city attorney and Idaho Counties Risk Management Program (ICRMP) and has declined...
Boise Police: endangered runaway teen found
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police have located the 15-year-old boy who was reported as an endangered runaway Thursday. Boise Police asked for the public's help to find a 15-year-old boy who was considered an endangered runaway. The teenager was missing since 1 a.m. Thursday, according to the Boise Police...
South Idaho Teen Missing; Last Known Contact Sept 24
Police in southwest Idaho are currently looking for a missing teenager who hasn't had contact with family in almost two weeks. Have you seen Angelica Yvette Gaytan?. The Ada County Sheriff's Office is heading a search for Angelica Gaytan, 17, who hasn't had contact with loved ones since September 24, 2022, according to her active profile on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse. The IMPC tracks missing juveniles statewide, and currently has more than 50 open cases featured on its website.
Boise Mayor Finally Comes Clean On Police Chief’s Dismissal
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean met with a few Boise media outlets today to explain her decision to relieve former Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee of his duties. We had called on the mayor to appear in an open forum, allowing every media outlet to ask questions. The selected few media elites will be the only ones allowed access to the mayor.
KING-5
Idaho murder suspect had violent criminal record in Washington, mental health issues
NEW MEADOWS, Idaho — New details are emerging about the two people shot and killed at the Hartland Inn in New Meadows on Saturday. The Adams County Sheriffs Office officially identified 47-year-old Rory Mehen and 45-year-old Sara Mehen as the two who were killed in the shooting. Police were...
Woman hit by car in Ada County passes from injuries
BOISE, Idaho — A Boise woman who was hit by a car on Sept. 29, in south Ada County just passed from her injuries, the Ada County Sheriff's Office confirmed to KTVB Thursday. Deputies are still investigating what led to the woman getting fatally hit. According to deputies, the...
Transgender inmate who sued Idaho to get $2.5M in legal fees
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A federal judge has ordered Idaho and its prison medical care provider to pay more than $2.5 million in legal fees to a transgender inmate who sued after she was denied gender confirmation surgery. The cost, however, will not come out of taxpayer dollars. Instead,...
Post Register
Remains have been recovered in Big Trinity Lake
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Big Trinity Lake has been reopened after the remains of the individual that was lost have been recovered. Late in the evening of October 4th, the Elmore County Sheriff's office marine division with assistance from Ralston and Associates Under Water Search and Recovery located the body of the missing individual in the Big Trinity Lake according to Sheriff Mike Hollinshead of Elmore County.
Mayor McLean Owes Boise An Explanation Concerning Chief Lee
We're approaching two weeks since Boise Mayor Lauren McLean ordered the police chief, Ryan Lee, to resign. The Boise Police Department is a proud organization that has had a terrible time due to Lee's incompetent, insensitive lack of leadership. There are several essential questions that Boise's mayor needs to answer concerning her decision to hire Mr. Lee. Leadership is about accountability, and Boisians need to hear from their mayor.
2 dead in New Meadows Motel Shooting
NEW MEADOWS - On October 1, 2022 at approximately 12:44 p.m. Adams County Sheriff received a report of two individuals shot in the office of the Hartland Inn in New Meadows Idaho. Adams County Sheriff, Washington County, ISP, McCall PD, Valley County, Idaho Fish and Game, Meadows Valley EMS and...
Post Register
Idaho State Police investigating crash westbound on I-84 in Caldwell
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho State Police is investigating a crash that is westbound on Interstate 84 at milepost 31, in Caldwell. The right lane of travel is blocked. All lanes of travel westbound have been blocked and traffic is being diverted at exit 33, in Nampa. This story...
Boise Man Killed in Crash on I-84 in Oregon
LA GRANDE, Oregon (KLIX)-Three people from Idaho were involved in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon, where one was killed, on Interstate 84 just south of La Grand, Oregon. According to Oregon State Police (OSP), 61-year-old Craig Wickham of Boise was killed when he drove off the roadway in a Ford F350 pulling a 16-foot cargo trailer. His passengers 59-year-old Timothy Yates of Nampa and 54-year-old Leanne Huggins of Challis, were taken to area hospitals. OSP said fatigue, an overloaded vehicle, and seat belt use are considered part of the investigation. The Union County Sheriff's Office, La Grande Fire Department, Oregon Department of Transportation, and Life Flight assisted with the crash. Westbound I-84 was blocked for about an hour.
Idaho Hospital Denies Mutilating Trans Kids
A few weeks ago, a political candidate told me a Boise area hospital was going to be performing gender reassignment surgeries on children. I did some digging and came across a story from Idaho Dispatch. The publication reported St. Luke’s had scrubbed a web page that appeared to suggest there was a team in place and ready to cut.
Housing bust or first to adjust? What’s actually happening in Boise, Idaho
Boise, Idaho, is the first metro area in Zillow’s Home Value Index to see a year-over-year price decline. Does this mean the Boise housing market is crashing? Here’s what local real estate agents say — and why local data doesn’t necessarily jibe.
Post Register
Mountain Home city councilor responds to concerns about shelter comments
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (CBS2) — A concerned viewer contacted CBS 2 with concerns about a recent Mountain Home City Council meeting. During the meeting on Sept. 26, council members were to provide a monetary payment of $5,000 to the Elmore County Domestic Violence Council, which provides emergency shelter assistance to women and chilren.
Is This The Greatest Idea For An Idaho Law Ever?
One of the amazing components of working in this field is how many people we encounter in various ways. Sometimes, it’s out at a live broadcast while other times it’s through our social media. In today’s case, however, an interesting concept was presented to me via the Mix 106 app by a woman who calls herself Cara and lives in Meridian.
Post Register
Most roads affected by ammonia leak in Boise have been reopened
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: 15th and 16th streets have reopened. Front street between 15th and 16th remains closed as authorities remain on site. We will continue to update this story. The Boise Fire Department has isolated the ammonia leak that closed multiple roads in Boise. Evacuations remain in...
Post Register
Molly gets a new home thanks to West Valley Humane Society
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — West Valley Humane Society (WVHS) reports that the resilient dog named Molly is in a new home, thanks to the help of Canyon County Animal Control, the Prosecuting Attorney's Office, concerned citizens, and their own medical staff. This February, an animal control officer responded to...
