1 killed in Berkeley County auto-pedestrian crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car while crossing the street Wednesday. The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. Wednesday night on Royle Road near West Side Street in Berkeley County. Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell says...
abcnews4.com

Folly Beach to propose parking plan to SCDOT

FOLLY ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Folly Beach is submitting a 2022 Parking Plan to SCDOT. Folly Beach has 30 days from today, October 6th, to add comments to the plan. If no comments are made, the plan will most likely be submitted as is. Submit your comments to comments@follybeach.gov...
City
Crews battle morning house fire in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – St. Andrews and Charleston fire crews responded to a structure fire that happened Thursday morning. Crews responded to a fire in progress around the 700 block of Catawba Road just after 6:30 a.m. St. Andrews Fire said controlling the fire was challenging due to “hoarding conditions,” however, crews were able to […]
live5news.com

Crews respond to early-morning house fire in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters responded to a home in West Ashley Thursday morning for a reported structure fire. Crews with the St. Andrews and Charleston Fire Departments responded to the 700 block of Catawba Road just after 6:30 a.m. and found a working fire. St. Andrews Chief Fire Marshal...
live5news.com

2 injured in 3 vehicle crash on I-526

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on I-526 Wednesday morning. Inspector Don Calabrese said three vehicles were involved in the crash and one driver was cited for following too closely. The crash closed all eastbound lanes...
live5news.com

Man dies weeks after crash on Glenn McConnell Pkwy., coroner says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who died from injuries suffered in a September crash. Mathew Schwarz, a 26-year-old man from Charleston, died at MUSC on Sept. 30, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The crash happened on Glenn McConnell...
abcnews4.com

Coroner identifies 52-year-old victim of collision with train Tuesday

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner has identified the victim of a crash involving a train Tuesday in Hollywood. According to the coroner, 52-year-old Kevin Scott died at 5:48 p.m. on Oct. 4, at the Medical University of South Carolina. Scott was involved in a motor vehicle...
wtoc.com

Police respond to Beaufort High again; one person in custody

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Police responded to Beaufort High School for the second day in a row on Thursday. According to the Beaufort Police Department, officers responded following a report of a weapon on campus. Police say one person has been detained, but no weapon has been found. Multiple agencies...
abcnews4.com

Suspect attempts to murder man riding dirt bike: NCPD

NORH CHARLESTON, S.C (WCIV) — On Friday, August 26, NCPD reported that a victim riding their dirt bike down Dorsey Avenue was shot at. No injury was reported. Police said the suspect was riding a bike when they rode it into a ditch and began to shoot at the victim.
abcnews4.com

Mother & son identified after large Summerville apartment fire

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The two victims from a large Summerville apartment fire have been identified by the Dorchester County Coroner's office. Freni Hazare, 48, and her son, Dhruv Chokshi, 15, were found dead after crews extinguished the reaming fire at the apartments located on 1600 Old Trolley Road.
live5news.com

Police respond to N. Charleston incident

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating an incident Wednesday afternoon. Police are currently at the corner of Peppertree Lane and Millstone Drive. Peppertree Lane has been blocked off by police. There is no official word yet on what police are investigating. This is a...
