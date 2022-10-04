Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Related
live5news.com
1 killed in Berkeley County auto-pedestrian crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car while crossing the street Wednesday. The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. Wednesday night on Royle Road near West Side Street in Berkeley County. Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell says...
live5news.com
Coroner IDs truck driver killed in Ravenel crash with train
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who died after his truck was hit by a train. Kevin Scott, a 52-year-old male from Hollywood, died Wednesday around 5:50 p.m. at MUSC, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The St....
abcnews4.com
Folly Beach to propose parking plan to SCDOT
FOLLY ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Folly Beach is submitting a 2022 Parking Plan to SCDOT. Folly Beach has 30 days from today, October 6th, to add comments to the plan. If no comments are made, the plan will most likely be submitted as is. Submit your comments to comments@follybeach.gov...
abcnews4.com
Structural fire & no injuries on Catawba Road: St. Andrews Fire Department & CFD
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The St. Andrews Fire Department and Charleston Fire Department responded to a structural fire on the 700 block of Catawba Road. Crews were dispatched around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, arriving within five minutes of the call. Hoarding conditions posed a challenge to the crews, but CFD...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crews battle morning house fire in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – St. Andrews and Charleston fire crews responded to a structure fire that happened Thursday morning. Crews responded to a fire in progress around the 700 block of Catawba Road just after 6:30 a.m. St. Andrews Fire said controlling the fire was challenging due to “hoarding conditions,” however, crews were able to […]
abcnews4.com
Two people transported to hospital after Wando Bridge crash on I-526 westbound
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (2:55 p.m.) Three cars were involved in the collision and two were transported to the hospital via ambulance. One driver was issued a citation for following too closely. There is still heavy traffic on I-526 and the Ravenel Bridge, but all lanes are...
live5news.com
Crews respond to early-morning house fire in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters responded to a home in West Ashley Thursday morning for a reported structure fire. Crews with the St. Andrews and Charleston Fire Departments responded to the 700 block of Catawba Road just after 6:30 a.m. and found a working fire. St. Andrews Chief Fire Marshal...
live5news.com
2 injured in 3 vehicle crash on I-526
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on I-526 Wednesday morning. Inspector Don Calabrese said three vehicles were involved in the crash and one driver was cited for following too closely. The crash closed all eastbound lanes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abcnews4.com
Garbage Truck in Cane Bay catches fire due to battery explosion
Berkeley County, S.C. ( WCIV) — At about 12:30 p.m. today a garbage truck on Silent Bluff in Cane Bay caught fire after it's battery exploded. Two homes were damaged and two vehicles in addition to the garbage truck was destroyed. No injuries have been reported.
abcnews4.com
Shootout captured on surveillance video leaves N Charleston neighborhood feeling unsafe
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — People in a North Charleston neighborhood say they feel unsafe after gunshots rang out in the middle of the day. A neighbor caught all of the terrifying moments on a surveillance video. According to North Charleston Police, this shooting happened on August 26th on...
abcnews4.com
Victim identified in N. Charleston shooting: Dorchester County coroner
The Dorchester County coroner has identified the person shot and killed in North Charleston on Wednesday, October 5th. Dominique B. Whitehead, 29, was shot around 2:45 p.m. in the yard of a residence located at the intersection of Hunters Ridge Lane and Peppertree Lane. The Dorchester County coroner pronounced Whitehead...
WJCL
Ask Asa: South Carolina man wrestles with alligators in his yard
PORT ROYAL, S.C. — How would you like to find this bad boy on your front steps? This is the third alligator Joe Anthony Smith found in his yard, a spot where his children and grandchildren play. When it rains near his home in Beaufort County's Port Royal, the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
live5news.com
Man dies weeks after crash on Glenn McConnell Pkwy., coroner says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who died from injuries suffered in a September crash. Mathew Schwarz, a 26-year-old man from Charleston, died at MUSC on Sept. 30, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The crash happened on Glenn McConnell...
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies 52-year-old victim of collision with train Tuesday
HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner has identified the victim of a crash involving a train Tuesday in Hollywood. According to the coroner, 52-year-old Kevin Scott died at 5:48 p.m. on Oct. 4, at the Medical University of South Carolina. Scott was involved in a motor vehicle...
wtoc.com
Police respond to Beaufort High again; one person in custody
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Police responded to Beaufort High School for the second day in a row on Thursday. According to the Beaufort Police Department, officers responded following a report of a weapon on campus. Police say one person has been detained, but no weapon has been found. Multiple agencies...
abcnews4.com
Suspect attempts to murder man riding dirt bike: NCPD
NORH CHARLESTON, S.C (WCIV) — On Friday, August 26, NCPD reported that a victim riding their dirt bike down Dorsey Avenue was shot at. No injury was reported. Police said the suspect was riding a bike when they rode it into a ditch and began to shoot at the victim.
abcnews4.com
Mother & son identified after large Summerville apartment fire
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The two victims from a large Summerville apartment fire have been identified by the Dorchester County Coroner's office. Freni Hazare, 48, and her son, Dhruv Chokshi, 15, were found dead after crews extinguished the reaming fire at the apartments located on 1600 Old Trolley Road.
live5news.com
Police respond to N. Charleston incident
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating an incident Wednesday afternoon. Police are currently at the corner of Peppertree Lane and Millstone Drive. Peppertree Lane has been blocked off by police. There is no official word yet on what police are investigating. This is a...
abcnews4.com
Elderly man with dementia reported missing after walking away from Beaufort Co. home
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Beaufort County authorities are searching for an elderly man reported missing on Thursday. At approximately 5:45 p.m., the family of 81-year-old Joe Nathan Glover reported him missing. According to the sheriff's office, Glover walked away from his home on Spann Circle in the Dale area of the county.
live5news.com
Paralyzed dog found in Dorchester County flys to forever home in Pa.
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A paralyzed dog found on the side of the road in Dorchester County is getting a new shot at life thanks to a Pennsylvania shelter and a life-changing flight. Lenny arrived at Dorchester Paws as a stray on Aug. 29 after being found on the side...
Comments / 0