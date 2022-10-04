ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gisele Fetterman accuses Mehmet Oz of quackery

By Jon Delano
 2 days ago

Gisele Fetterman accuses Oz of quackery, as campaign releases new video 02:23

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Fetterman campaign has upped its charge that Mehmet Oz was guilty of so-called quackery when the celebrity doctor promoted certain miracle cures on his TV show.

In an exclusive interview with KDKA-TV political editor Jon Delano, Gisele Fetterman said what Oz did was "cruel."

For years, Oz used his television show to promote various cures for medical problems. In a new video on Facebook and Twitter, the Fetterman campaign ridicules Oz as a quack, out to make money off innocent people.

"Reaching out to vulnerable people and trying to sell them a fake solution is cruel," says Gisele Fetterman, wife of U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman.

She says Oz may have once been a successful cardiologist, but it changed when he became a celebrity doctor.

"I don't think anyone should take away any contributions he made as a heart doctor, but then became this new world where you're pushing things that most people can't pronounce, these fake claims," says Gisele Fetterman.

Gisele Fetterman says Oz's quackery has been documented by others, including a 2015 letter from 10 physicians calling on Columbia University to end its affiliation with Oz.

The letter from Dr. Henry I. Miller and others stated, " Dr. Oz has repeatedly shown disdain for science and for evidence-based medicine. . . . Worst of all, he has manifested an egregious lack of integrity by promoting quack treatments and cures in the interest of personal financial gain."

KDKA-TV reached out to the Oz campaign on the charges of quackery. A spokesperson declined to respond, saying only, "Who is Gisele? Is she running for something?"

Related
Washington Examiner

'There's no there there': Fetterman's problems go beyond his health

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania — A couple hundred die-hard supporters of John Fetterman’s campaign stood in the pouring rain Saturday morning in a Pittsburgh parking lot, a scene reminiscent of the former President Donald Trump supporters who stood in the rain for his rally in Greensburg in May. They were all waiting to hear him spell out the reasons why he should be the next senator from Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman makes stop in Murrysville

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- With just over 30 days until the November election, U.S. senate nominee John Fetterman was out in Westmoreland County, hoping to gain some last-minute support.Fetterman made a stop in Murrysville to thank volunteers for their hard work throughout the campaign and to encourage them to keep going.The former Braddock mayor shared about how he knows that every vote counts."I won my very first election running for mayor in Braddock by one vote," Fetterman said. "One vote. That's the truth. One vote. Can you imagine that my entire life was changed by one single vote? I never would have been the mayor. I never would've gotten to be Pennsylvania's Lieutenant Governor. And I wouldn't be able to be standing here with you tonight."During the event, Fetterman spoke about topics including abortion rights and the state's minimum wage.
MURRYSVILLE, PA
Person
Mehmet Oz
rolling out

Jewish director says Facebook banning ads for his Holocaust film was shameful

A son of Holocaust survivors is demanding an apology from Facebook for blocking ads for his newly-released film “Beautiful Blue Eyes.” British filmmaker Joshua Newton said the tech giant’s move hurt his film, which was released in 143 theaters earlier this month. When his ads featuring the late actor Roy Scheider were flagged with a message that they violated Facebook’s policy against content that “includes direct or indirect assertions or implications about a person’s race,” Newton assumed it was an algorithm error. He grew increasingly frustrated when on an appeal, Facebook upheld the ban in a “final decision.” He said the claim that it violated a race policy made no sense, as the phrase “blue eyes” is in no way racist, nor is it limited to one nationality, and that his film is geared at fighting hatred rather than promoting it.
MOVIES
