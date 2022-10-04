ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa man accused of stealing from hurricane relief vehicles

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
 2 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police arrested a man Tuesday after he allegedly burglarized two vehicles meant for hurricane relief, according to a release.

The Tampa Police Department said officers responded to a staging area for linemen and hurricane relief vehicles at around 4:30 a.m. after security personnel caught someone trying to steal from the workers.

Investigators said Bryan Antonio Cirino Ortiz, 35, of Tampa broke into a bucket truck and a Ford F-250 Super Duty and stole power tools.

However, the security at the staging area detained Cirino Ortiz and recovered the stolen tools, according to the department.

He was charged with two counts of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance.

