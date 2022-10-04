ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Is Bojangles Opening a Location in Poughkeepsie, NY?

Could the Hudson Valley be home to one of the first Bojangles locations in New York? Maybe so!. If you've ever visited the Carolinas you might have seen a Bojangles or 2 during your travels. The Charlotte-based company is known for its iconic Southern food with items like its chicken and biscuit meals, sweet tea, dirty rice and Cajun chicken sandwiches.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Spine-Chilling Sight Found Outside of a Hudson Valley Home

Eeek, it's not something I'd like to run into. Lately it seems like there has been a lot of snake sightings in the Hudson Valley. I understand they are part of nature and most of them are not a threat to us, but it doesn't mean they can't be scary and unpleasant to look at. I recently came across one the other day and the way it moved and slithered gave me a big case of the heebie jeebies. Another snake was recently found in the Hudson Valley and the resident who took the picture has been trying to figure out what kind of snake it is. Maybe you can help,
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

5 Amazing Sandwiches Available in Dutchess County

Sometimes you want a big fancy meal, but sometimes only a sandwich will do. And there are some pretty awesome sandwiches available here in Dutchess County. I got thinking about some of my favorites, and I thought I’d put a list together. I have personally tried all of these sandwiches, and I highly recommend each and every one of them.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Paltz, NY
Restaurants
Kingston, NY
Restaurants
City
Greenwood Lake, NY
Kingston, NY
Food & Drinks
New Paltz, NY
Lifestyle
City
Kingston, NY
New Paltz, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
City
New Paltz, NY
Kingston, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Vegan#Red Meat#Good Luck#Food Drink#Kingston Eatery Opening#Powells Lane
101.5 WPDH

Huge Irish Festival this Weekend in Dutchess County

If you love everything Irish, then make sure you make plans to head to Dutchess County this weekend. It doesn’t matter if you’re Irish by birth, Irish by descent, or Irish in spirit, you’re going to love the 2nd Annual Dutchess County Irish Festival this Saturday, Oct. 8 at Tymor Park in LaGrangeville from noon - 9PM. They’ll be celebrating the Emerald Isle late into the night.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Burger King
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
hudsonvalleyone.com

10 Don’t-Miss Events in the Hudson Valley, Oct 5 – Oct 11

Drunk on apples. Apples and Wine festival at Weed Orchards and Winery, 43 Mount Zion Road, Marlboro on October 8, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A special experience where guests can pick-your-own apples, enjoy delicious apple food and drink specials, enjoy live music and beautiful views at the farm and winery. To get tickets at a discounted price in advance go to: www.eventbrite.com/e/apples-and-wine-festival-tickets-405744782567 or buy tickets at the door.
KINGSTON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Oooh, Ahh! Multiple Opportunities to Catch Fireworks in the Hudson Valley This Weekend

It seems like opinions are split right down the middle when it comes to fall officially being upon us. Half of the Hudson Valley are all about it, bring on the pumpkins, sweaters, apple picking; the other half, well they are sadly watching the last bits of summer fade away. For those having a hard time making the transition from summer to fall, how about some fireworks to make it feel like summer once again? There are a few fun events happening in the Hudson Valley this weekend that will close with fireworks, here's the scoop.
KINGSTON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

10 Hudson Valley Ice Cream Shops Biden Might Visit

President Joe Biden has a sweet tooth and he loves his ice cream. He's going to be in the Hudson Valley tomorrow and there are several places he could be visiting for a scoop. President Joe Biden will be in Poughkeepsie tomorrow visiting the IBM Campus around noon. The news broke yesterday afternoon that he will be there to discuss job and micro chip creation in America. Biden will then attend Democrat fundraising events in New Jersey. He's been known to make random stops for ice cream while he's in town.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Popular Ulster County Bakery Cafe Reopens with New Menu & Hours

Even though covid is hopefully behind us, the memories of it still linger, especially for those who were greatly affected. That includes businesses that were forced to close, then reinvent themselves, then deal with not being able to find people to work. It hasn’t been easy, and it seems as though restaurants and eateries were hit especially hard.
MILTON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy